407 International Inc. Announces Dividend

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - 407 International Inc. (the "Company") announced an eligible dividend of $0.387 per common share, payable on or about December 10, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 10, 2021.

ABOUT 407 INTERNATIONAL INC.

The Company is owned by indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (total 50.01%), also known as CPP Investments; Cintra Global S.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S. A. (43.23%); and SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

