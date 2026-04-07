407 ETR teams up with the Toronto Blue Jays to connect fans to the moments that matter

Celebrating the Toronto Blue Jays' 50th season by helping fans get to the moments that matter--on the road and at the ballpark

TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - 407 ETR is proud to announce a new partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Canada's most iconic sports franchises, bringing together two brands that connect people in meaningful ways. While the Toronto Blue Jays unite Canadians, Highway 407 ETR helps keep the GTA moving, connecting communities to the moments that bring them together.

This season, 407 ETR is engaging Toronto Blue Jays fans through in-stadium experiences at Rogers Centre and activations around the ballpark -- connecting fans to the moments that matter most, from first pitch to final out.

Official Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays (CNW Group/407 ETR Concession Company Limited) Fans cheer on the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre (CNW Group/407 ETR Concession Company Limited)

"In a milestone season for the Blue Jays, we're proud to play a role in bringing fans closer to the action," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "Whether they're driving to Highway 407 station or all the way to the stadium, we're helping fans spend less time on the road and more time enjoying the game."

"Toronto Blue Jays fans come from communities across the GTA and beyond, many of them travelling by car to enjoy the game-day experience," says Mark Ditmars, Vice President of Partnerships at the Toronto Blue Jays. "We're excited to welcome 407 ETR as a partner and to work together on creative, engaging moments that enhance the experience for our fans."

Fast facts:

This partnership builds on 407 ETR's long-standing commitment to supporting Canadian sporting events. Since 2008, 407 ETR has been a proud partner of the National Bank Open, and that same dedication to community and connection extends to its new partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Highway 407 ETR helps people spend less time in traffic and more time where it matters, like getting to the game. An economic impact assessment by global infrastructure consultancy Steer found that drivers save 20 to 60 minutes on a typical rush-hour trip.

407 ETR proudly supports youth sports and recreation programs across the GTA through its Keep Moving TM by 407 ETR program and has invested over $1 million in local teams since 2015.

by 407 ETR program and has invested over $1 million in local teams since 2015. Since 2023, Keep MovingTM by 407 ETR has helped more than 400 young athletes discover their love of baseball, playing for teams across the GTA.

Hashtags: #BlueJays50 #partnership #407ETR #letsgobluejays #toronto

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors with non-controlling interests (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For media inquiries: [email protected], 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom