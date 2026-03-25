407 ETR invests $7.5 million to drive health care forward in Brampton with landmark gift to Toronto Metropolitan University

"This represents a historic donation and a proud moment for 407 ETR," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "We've always connected people to the places that matter most -- and through this investment, we're proud to continue connecting communities to the care they need."

Directly attached to the School of Medicine, the TMU Integrated Health Centre supported by 407 ETR is helping expand access to team-based primary care and supporting hands-on medical education in one of Ontario's fastest-growing regions. The clinic is expected to play a critical role in providing primary care to more than 14,000 Brampton residents who don't currently have a family doctor.

"The TMU Integrated Health Centre supported by 407 ETR will be the cornerstone of experiential medical education in primary care, chronic disease management and community-based services," says Mohamed Lachemi, President and Vice-Chancellor of TMU. "By embedding learners directly within the community, we are addressing a recognized physician shortage while simultaneously expanding patient capacity. We are grateful to 407 ETR for joining us as a partner in strengthening Ontario's health care system for decades to come."

"407 ETR continues to show up for Bramptonians and sets the bar for what it means to be a strong corporate leader," says Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton. "From supporting fundraising efforts for Brampton's second hospital at Hockey Night in Brampton to investing in accessible sports and community initiatives, their ongoing support reflects a genuine commitment to our city and to the well-being of the people who live here."

Fast facts:

According to the Ontario Medical Association, more than 2.5 million Ontarians don't have a regular primary care provider.

Nearly 180,000 Brampton residents rely on Highway 407 ETR for faster commutes, and a quarter of the Company's workforce also calls Brampton home.

407 ETR received the 2025 Healthy Communities Award and the 2023 Community Impact Award from the City of Brampton to celebrate the Company's financial support of accessible and inclusive recreational programming for residents.

407 ETR participated in Hockey Night in Brampton in August 2025, Canada's largest charity hockey game, providing $50,000 in support of William Osler Health System Foundation.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, 407 ETR made its second largest donation -- a $5.2 million investment, including a $4 million, three-year commitment to United Way Greater Toronto and $1.2 million across 24 hospitals.

For more information about how 407 ETR supports communities in the GTA, visit 407etr.com/community.

Hashtags: #407ETR #PrimaryCare #Brampton #PeelRegion #TMU #HealthCare

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors with non-controlling interests (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

About Toronto Metropolitan University

Toronto Metropolitan University is Canada's leader in innovative, career-oriented education. Urban, culturally diverse and inclusive, the University is home to more than 48,000 students, including 2,900 Master's and PhD students, 4,000 faculty and staff, and over 225,000 alumni worldwide. torontomu.ca

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For media inquiries: [email protected], 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom; For TMU media inquiries: Tania Ulrich, [email protected], 647-785-0984