407 ETR releases 2025 ESG Report highlighting progress in sustainability, safety and community impact
News provided by407 ETR Concession Company Limited
May 01, 2026, 16:00 ET
In 2025, the Company invested approximately $3.4 million in GTA communities through sponsorships, donations and free travel and made progress toward its 2030 emissions reduction target
TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - 407 ETR released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, Driving Change, highlighting the Company's continued progress across environmental performance, road safety, community investment and responsible business practices.
Marking the seventh year of ESG reporting, the report provides a detailed look at 407 ETR's ESG strategy, performance metrics and priorities as the Company continues advancing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, support communities and deliver a safe and reliable travel experience for drivers.
"Our approach to ESG balances responsible operations today with long‑term sustainability to keep us prepared for what's ahead," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "The report reflects our continued focus on creating meaningful value for our customers, employees, partners and the communities we serve, supporting our vision to be the GTA's highway of choice, driving productivity and strengthening communities."
Fast facts
Environmental priorities
- Reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 17% against the 2018 baseline. On track to achieve target of 25% emissions reduction by 2030.
- Included Scope 3 GHG emissions to strengthen emissions reporting transparency.
- Donated $676,000 to support local biodiversity initiatives. Completed $1.9 million investment from 2023–2025 -- exceeding the $1.8 million target.
- Completed $1 million investment to support Nature Conservancy of Canada's Internship Program.
- Completed $500,000 investment to support pollinator habitat restoration through partnership with the Canadian Wildlife Federation -- 15.8 hectares of habitat restored along the Highway 407 ETR corridor and within local municipalities.
- Planted 30,000 trees along Highway 407 ETR with Trees for Life.
Operational achievements
- Collision rates on Highway 407 ETR remain 60% lower compared to other 400-series highways.1
- Invested $33.6 million in highway capital projects through third-party contractors to improve driving experience and customer safety.
- Invested $10.9 million in policing and enforcement services to help keep the highway safe.
- Contact centre achieved 82% contact channel customer satisfaction rate across contact channels and 78% first contact resolution rate.
- Completed major telecommunications modernization to improve the work experience for frontline teams and enhance the customer experience.
Community investments
- Invested approximately $3.4 million2 in GTA communities through sponsorships, donations and free travel, supporting more than 160 organizations.
- Served as Diamond Sponsor of the 51st annual Little Native Hockey League, with a $30,000 donation to the event and $150,000 in Highway 407 ETR gift cards for athletes and their families.
- Provided more than $1.4 million in free travel through the Route Relief Program since its launch in late 2024 and in 2025, supporting more than 3,500 low-income drivers.
- Invested $150,000 through Keep MovingTM by 407 ETR, helping more than 4,500 GTA youth access team sports programs.
- Donated over $135,000 to United Way Greater Toronto through employee fundraising and corporate matching program.
Read the full report at 407etr.com/esgreporting.
About 407 ETR
Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.
407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:
- Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)
- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors with non-controlling interests (44.20%)
- Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)
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1 Figure is based on 407 ETR's internally reported collision rate compared to MTO's reported collision rates on other 400-series highways in the GTA.
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2 Excludes free travel provided through driving offers.
SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited
For media inquiries: [email protected], 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom
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