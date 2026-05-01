407 ETR releases 2025 ESG Report highlighting progress in sustainability, safety and community impact

In 2025, the Company invested approximately $3.4 million in GTA communities through sponsorships, donations and free travel and made progress toward its 2030 emissions reduction target

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - 407 ETR released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, Driving Change, highlighting the Company's continued progress across environmental performance, road safety, community investment and responsible business practices.

Marking the seventh year of ESG reporting, the report provides a detailed look at 407 ETR's ESG strategy, performance metrics and priorities as the Company continues advancing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, support communities and deliver a safe and reliable travel experience for drivers.