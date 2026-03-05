407 ETR highlights Fraud Prevention Month with tips to help customers spot and avoid scams

Fraudsters continue to use increasingly sophisticated tactics, including fraudulent text messages, emails and websites designed to mimic 407 ETR's branding and language. These scams often attempt to create a sense of urgency and direct customers to click on malicious links or provide sensitive information. Customers should pause, verify and use only official 407 ETR channels to manage their account. My Account is available through 407etr.com or the official 407 ETR app.

"As scams become more convincing, awareness remains one of the most effective tools in preventing fraud -- if something doesn't seem right, don't click," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "Protecting customer information is a responsibility we take very seriously, and we want customers to feel confident knowing how to recognize legitimate 407 ETR communications and spot potential scams to keep their information protected."

Ongoing efforts to protect customers

407 ETR invests in proactive, industry-leading cybersecurity practices to safeguard customer information. The Company works with cybersecurity partners and law enforcement agencies to actively monitor and disrupt fraudulent activity. In 2025 alone, 407 ETR's cybersecurity teams identified and took down more than 1,100 fraudulent domains impersonating the Company -- each one representing one less opportunity for customers to be misled or have their information compromised.

"Fraudsters are constantly adapting their tactics to appear more convincing," says Ali Razavi, Chief Information Officer, 407 ETR. "While we work behind the scenes to protect customers, awareness remains critical -- customers should always verify communications through official 407 ETR channels."

How to spot a scam

Scammers often try to create urgency by claiming a toll payment is overdue or threatening a penalty if action is not taken immediately. These messages may look legitimate but typically direct customers to unfamiliar websites or links that don't belong to 407 ETR. Customers are encouraged to watch for common red flags -- unexpected messages requesting personal or financial information, urgent or threatening language pressuring immediate action and suspicious links or websites that don't match 407 ETR's official domain, 407etr.com.

What legitimate 407 ETR communications look like

407 ETR communicates with customers in a variety of ways, including text messages, emails, phone calls and mailed letters. Customers can expect that:

407 ETR will never ask for passwords, PINs or credit card details through any communication channel.

Payment reminder text messages are sent from an official six-digit short code and include the customer's first name.

Account information and payments can only be accessed through 407etr.com or the official 407 ETR app.

Legitimate communications won't use threatening language to pressure customers into taking immediate action.

What to do if you receive a suspicious message

If something doesn't seem right, customers are advised not to click on links or provide any information. Instead, they should log in to their My Account directly through 407etr.com or the 407 ETR app to verify their balance. Suspected scams can also be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Video: Learn how 407 ETR works to prevent phishing scams.

Fast facts:

Customers must only access their account or make payments through 407etr.com or the official 407 ETR app.

Fraudulent messages often use urgent or threatening language to pressure immediate action, a common tactic used by scammers, including claiming a toll payment is overdue.

407 ETR works with cybersecurity partners and law enforcement to actively monitor and disrupt fraudulent activity, including identifying and taking down more than 1,100 fraudulent domains impersonating the Company in 2025.

Suspected scams can be reported to the Canadian Anti‑ Fraud Centre.

More information is available at 407etr.com/fraudawareness.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors with non-controlling interests (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

