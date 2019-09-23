407 ETR opens new lane in each direction between Markham Road and York-Durham Line

Investment in 14KM of new lanes – meeting the demand for greater capacity –

demonstrates Company's ongoing investments in drivers and surrounding regions

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - 407 ETR has announced the official opening of 14 new lane kilometres on Highway 407 ETR between Markham Road and York-Durham Line. There is now an additional lane in each direction on Highway 407 ETR to improve the flow of traffic for drivers.

This marks the second year in a row that 407 ETR has opened new lanes on the highway and signifies its ongoing investments to enhance and expand the roadway. Since privatization, 407 ETR has virtually doubled Highway 407 ETR's footprint, adding over 567 kilometres of roadway since 2001. This work has been completed in an efficient manner to keep traffic moving – and at no cost to taxpayers.

This is good news for drivers using Highway 407 ETR and surrounding communities. A recent report by the Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis highlighted the economic benefits that Highway 407 ETR has contributed to the Greater Toronto Area and the Province of Ontario. The report found that 407 ETR's investment has contributed $14.1 billion to Ontario's GDP and has saved 577 million hours of driving time — worth over $20 billion. Read the full report.

"The company continues to take enormous pride in the investments made to maintain an excellent quality roadway and the benefits those investments have had on the quality of life and economy of surrounding regions and Ontario," said Andres Sacristan, President and Chief Executive Officer of 407 ETR. "The highway is a great time saver for drivers, saving people tens of millions of hours of driving (often stuck in traffic elsewhere) each year, allowing them the time to do the things that matter most. The highway is also a magnet for economic activity and growth as Highway 407 ETR supports almost $725 million in economic benefits annually."

QUICK FACTS

Total annual trips have increased 75%, from 71.9 million in 1999 to 126 million in 2018.

Since 2001, 407 ETR has added approximately 567 kilometres to the highway at no cost to tax payers.

Since assuming operation and maintenance of the highway, 407 ETR has invested more than $1.6B in extensions and expansions to accommodate the growing volume of drivers. This is above and beyond its $3.1B investment for the lease agreement.

in extensions and expansions to accommodate the growing volume of drivers. This is above and beyond its investment for the lease agreement. 407 ETR pays all costs of operating the highway, including the full cost of policing, snow removal, enforcement by the Ministry of Transportation and repairs and maintenance to the roadway.

ABOUT 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is a 108 KM toll road located across the top of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. We serve almost 500,000 drivers and passengers from Burlington to Pickering each day, and save drivers more than 30 million hours every year so they have more time for the things that matter most. Since 1999, Highway 407 ETR has supported economic benefits totaling $15.9 billion within Ontario. Making life better for customers and surrounding communities is an important focus for the company. We support 13 local hospitals, sponsor over 170 children and youth sports teams across the highway, champion safe driving awareness programs and environmental stewardship and dedicate One Big Day a year for a company-wide volunteering initiative. Learn more at 407etr.com/community.

The Company is owned by indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (total 50.01%), Cintra Global S.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S. A. (43.23%) and by SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

Background

Average daily workday trips have increased 75% from 237,000 in 1999 to over 415,000 in 2018.

Total annual trips have increased 75% from 71.9 million in 1999 to over 126 million in 2018.

The number of transponders in circulation has increased from 346,371 with a user rate of 67% in 1999 to over 1,525,000 and a user rate of over 80% in 2018.

Total vehicle kilometres travelled per year has increased from 1.275 billion in 1999 to 2.747 billion in 2018.

The number and length of trips taken on 407 ETR and increased usage of transponders has correlates with the growth in Regional development and the extension and addition of new lanes to the highway. (over 567 kilometres since 2001).

Extensions and expansions have been made possible through 407 ETR investments of over $1.6 billion (over and above the $3.1 billion paid to lease the highway) to keep traffic free flowing.

(over and above the paid to lease the highway) to keep traffic free flowing. Investments in safety initiatives, both on and off the road, have continued to provide customers a fast, safe and reliable trip. Safety events and sponsorships continue to demonstrate 407 ETR's commitment to its customers.

The company, along with its employees, continue to support hospitals along the corridor, support the United Way and participate in Environmental Stewardship opportunities by helping to plant trees and conserve sensitive lands.

24/7 Monitoring of the highway and conditions from 407 ETR's control room keep the highway safe and free-flowing – safety patrollers can assist drivers and call for emergency responders when needed.

407 ETR is barrier free – with no congestion-causing toll plazas.

407 ETR is the winner of multiple Service Quality Measurement Group awards for Call Centre Excellence and Leadership, including First Call Resolution (the industry's most vital indicator), and Best Practices. The 407 ETR Call Centre is staffed by a large group of certified World Class Customer Service Representatives.

Customers have many account options such as paperless billing and pre-authorized payment.

407 ETR continues to appreciate customer loyalty and has offered more than $150 million to customers as part of its "ETR Rewards" customer loyalty program.

to customers as part of its "ETR Rewards" customer loyalty program. In addition to several national and international awards, 407 ETR was awarded the Intelligent Transportation Systems Society of Canada's first-ever New Canadian Commercial Technology/Innovation or Research and Development Award for its vehicle fingerprinting system.

first-ever New Canadian Commercial Technology/Innovation or Research and Development Award for its vehicle fingerprinting system. The Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators recently recognized the Highway 407 Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment with a Police Partnership Award for the achievements of the Highway Safety and Toll Compliance Committee. 407 ETR, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation and other Regional and Municipal partners work together with the OPP on the Committee to support many aspects of road safety and related research.

Background on the construction of Highway 407 ETR

When the lease to operate the highway was granted to 407 International in 1999, the agreement required the immediate extension of the highway in both the east and west and this was completed ahead of schedule and under budget. All of 407 ETR's construction projects have been done in a manner that both ensures the quality of the roadway itself, and ensuring the safety of workers on the project and drivers coming through construction zones. 407 ETR takes a unique approach to highway construction – building lanes before traffic congestion can become a problem – while keeping interruptions to motorists to the absolute minimum. The investments the company has made in construction and the excellence the teams have brought to the work completed, have made 407 ETR well known for being reliable.

In 1999, Highway 407 ETR was 643.25 lane kilometres (including the ramps and interchanges in place). Today, it is 1,210.99 lane kilometres (including ramps and interchanges built by the company).

Virtually half the highway has been constructed since the beginning of the public-private partnership.

YEAR PROJECT TOTAL KM

ADDED 2001 Highway 403 to QEW

Markham Road to Highway 7 291.67 2002 Ramps at Woodbine Avenue and Mavis Road 6.68 2003 Martingrove to Pine Valley Drive, 403 Ramp and Woodbine Ramp 6.78 2004 Highway 401 to Highway 10 (both eastbound and westbound)

Markham by-pass north to Highway 7 (both eastbound and westbound) 24.13 2006 Yonge to Highway 427 (both eastbound and westbound)

Markham to McCowan(both eastbound and westbound) 50.16 2007 Highway 427 to Highway 401 (both eastbound and westbound) 48.8 2009 Markham Road to York-Durham Line (both eastbound and westbound) 14.28 2010 Highway 404 to Markham Road (both eastbound and westbound) and QEW ramp 20.16 2011 Highway 401 to Trafalgar (both eastbound and westbound) 22.28 2012 Highway 400 to Highway 404 (both eastbound and westbound median) 31.07 2014 Highway 427 to Highway 400 (both eastbound and westbound median) 17.66 2016 Realignment of Brock Interchange 6.42 2018 York-Durham Line to Brock Road (both eastbound and westbound) 13.35 2019 Markham Road to York-Durham Line (both eastbound and westbound) 14.25

TOTAL 567.69

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For further information: Kevin Sack, Vice President Communications and Government Relations, Phone 905-264-5374, email: ksack@407etr.com

Related Links

http://www.407etr.com

