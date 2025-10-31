407 ETR hits it out of the park with dual wins for communication excellence

"Our team was the only one recognized for Corporate Social Responsibility out of all the awards given this year," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "Giving back to the community was central to both campaigns and we plan to expand our community investments in the coming year. We hope our efforts inspire other organizations to see the impact they too can make."

To mark its 25th anniversary, the Celebrate 25! Upgrade your Drive campaign in summer 2024 was designed to engage and thank customers for 25 years of fast, safe and reliable travel. This integrated mass marketing contest invited drivers to enter a draw for 25 prizes, including a 2025 Honda CR-V and a year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR. There were over 225,000 submissions and contest participants took actions from creating a My Account and ordering a transponder to making a gift to United Way Greater Toronto.

In 2023, 407 ETR embarked on a three-year, $500,000 sponsorship with Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) to support their Rights-of-Way as Habitat Program. The campaign focused on restoring biodiversity along the highway corridor by supporting pollinator habitats and environmental education across the region. Originally aimed at restoring 12 hectares of critical pollinator habitats, the project has now reached over 15 hectares. By working together with CWF and local municipalities, 407 ETR showcased its commitment to sustainability and environmental leadership, making a positive impact on local ecosystems and raising awareness about the importance of biodiversity.

"This recognition underscores the impact of strategic communications in connecting with customers, communities and advancing sustainability," says Christina Basil, Vice President, Communications & Government Relations. "We're thrilled to see these campaigns spark change, whether by restoring pollinator habitats or inspiring customers to donate. These efforts will have ripple effects for years to come across the GTA and beyond."

One IABC judge remarked on the biodiversity campaign as "the perfect example of a triple win – helping the company perception, the community and the country as a whole. I was very impressed with the images and social interactions."

In May 2025, the Communications and Government Relations team won an Award of Excellence for Corporate Social Responsibility from IABC Toronto Ovation Awards.

This year, 407 ETR's Customer Service and Business Support teams were awarded the World Class Customer Experience certification from Service Quality Measurement Group for the eleventh and eighth year, respectively. To earn this achievement, teams resolved 80 per cent or more of customer contacts on the first interaction.

407 ETR's IT security team was named one of the Top 100 Information Security Teams of 2024 by OnCon Icon Awards.

Earlier this year, 407 ETR was recognized by United Way Greater Toronto as a Local Leader for the sixth consecutive year, for its commitment to giving back and building a brighter GTA.

407 ETR was also recognized with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award from the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association for diversity and inclusivity on and off the road.

Since 2020, 407 ETR has invested more than $10 million in community programs--from youth initiatives to environmental partnerships.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

