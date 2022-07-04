407 ETR launches paperless billing campaign with a goal to protect and enhance biodiversity in the GTA

The funding will help support ecologically significant lands, including the Happy Valley Forest and MacMillan Nature Reserve on the Oak Ridges Moraine. The Happy Valley Forest in King Township contains a large block of mature forest on the Oak Ridges Moraine and provides habitat for up to 30 species at risk.

"This important partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada is assisting with critical conservation needs right in our backyard," says Javier Tamargo, President and CEO at 407 ETR. "We're working to reduce our carbon footprint and cutting back on paper consumption is one way we're making a difference. When customers take the action to go paperless, we'll pay it forward with a donation to help protect biodiversity."

"The Nature Conservancy of Canada is pleased to be the recipient of 407 ETR's investment in nature, to help protect and care for Ontario's biodiversity and natural spaces. NCC has many conservation initiatives within 40 kilometers of the 407 ETR," says Mike Hendren, Regional Vice President, Ontario Region at Nature Conservancy of Canada. "Protecting and caring for nature helps to lessen the impact climate change and biodiversity loss, it helps maintain water and air quality, and provides many benefits for our health and well-being. Nature is our ally. When nature thrives, we all thrive."

Customers with a 407 ETR Web Account who switch to paperless billing or customers who create a Web Account during the promotion period will also be entered for a chance to win a year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR. For more information, visit 407etr.com/paperless.

About Nature Conservancy of Canada

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is the country's unifying force for nature. We seek solutions to the twin crises of rapid biodiversity loss and climate change through large-scale, permanent land conservation. As a trusted partner, we work with people, communities, businesses and government to protect and care for our most important natural areas. Since 1962, we have brought people together to conserve and restore more than 15 million hectares. NCC is a registered charity. With nature, we build a thriving world. To learn more, visit natureconservancy.ca/ontario.

About 407 ETR:

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

