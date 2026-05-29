407 ETR invests $5 million in Ontario's first Post-Traumatic Stress Injury Centre for First Responders

The investment will support the construction of two new specialized treatment facilities in Toronto and Caledon, helping establish a first-of-its-kind comprehensive PTSI rehabilitation-focused programs and services tailored to the unique needs of first responders. Station No. 3434 in Toronto will serve as an outpatient clinic, while the Caledon Recovery Centre will provide residential care and treatment. Construction on both sites is expected to begin in 2027.

"Our Highway Safety Patrollers and Control Centre team work closely with the 407 OPP detachment and with emergency response partners every day, and through that work, we see not only the professionalism, care and commitment they bring, but also the toll this work can take," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "We're proud to be the first corporate sponsor of the PTSI Centre of Excellence to ensure those who protect our communities have access to the care and long-term support they deserve."

This investment reflects the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening the well-being of the communities it serves.

"The support these centres will provide is far-reaching," says Connie Dejak, President & CEO, Runnymede Healthcare Centre. "More than 36,000 first responders in Ontario are currently affected by PTSI -- and that number is expected to exceed 46,000 by 2040. Once open, these two sites will work together as one system of care -- offering meaningful, evidence-based pathways to healing."

Caledon Fire Services Chief, Dave Pelayo, agrees with how important and needed this centre is: "It will be a game changer for firefighters and all first responders who carry the weight of what they deal with on the job. Too often, our members put their own well-being last while they focus on protecting and helping others. Having a dedicated, first responder–focused facility like this means earlier support, better outcomes and reassurance that help is available."

Fast facts:

First responders have a 10-times higher rate of PTSI than the general population, with up to 35% of first responders affected 1 .

. By 2040, an estimated 46,000+ Ontario First Responders will need support for PTSI.

407 ETR's control room and safety patrollers coordinate with police, fire and ambulance to respond to emergencies along the corridor.

All first responder vehicles travel toll-free on Highway 407 ETR.

First responders, emergency services and law enforcement took almost 800,000 trips on Highway 407 ETR over the last year.

This year, 407 ETR announced a transformative $7.5 million investment in the Toronto Metropolitan University School of Medicine.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, 407 ETR made its second largest donation - a $5.2 million investment, including a $4 million, three-year commitment to United Way Greater Toronto and $1.2 million across 24 hospitals.

Hashtags: #FirstResponders #PTSI #Runnymede #407ETR #MentalHealth #Corporate Citizenship #Healthcare #Ontario

1 - International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2022)

About 407 ETR:

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors with non-controlling interests (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

About Runnymede:

Runnymede Healthcare Centre is a dynamic and growing 206-bed rehabilitation and complex continuing care hospital passionately dedicated to serving our community in the west end of Toronto. Their outstanding patient-centred care provides patients with a crucial pathway to recovery.

Learn more about the new PTSI Centre of Excellence.

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For media inquiries: [email protected], 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom