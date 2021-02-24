407 ETR gifts $170,000 in free travel to firefighters, paramedics and food bank workers in appreciation of their contributions to COVID-19 relief

Company has donated almost $500,000 in free travel to frontline workers under Road to Recovery Initiative

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - It's been a long battle against COVID-19 and 407 ETR is continuing to show its support for those on the front lines through its latest in-kind donation of $170,000 in free travel for fire departments, emergency medical services (EMS) and food bank workers along the highway.

407 ETR gift cards have been provided to organizations from Hamilton to Oshawa and will be distributed accordingly to staff and volunteers. The gift announced today is in addition to the $300,000 in-kind donation of free travel given to hospital workers across the GTA at the onset of the pandemic.

407 ETR's in-kind donations are in addition to the $5.2 million donation under the Company's Road to Recovery program.

"We've been grappling with COVID-19 for almost a year now and though it's wearing on us all, our community heroes continue to show up every day to help others in need," said 407 ETR President and CEO, Javier Tamargo. "We hope that this gesture of appreciation will lift their spirits and lighten their travel to and from work. After all, it's important to support each other in any way we can during these challenging times."

QUICK FACTS ABOUT 407 ETR'S ROAD TO RECOVERY INITIATIVE

$4 million in funding for United Way agencies in the GTA through a multi-year donation from 2020 to 2022 in support of food and income security, mental health and isolated seniors



in funding for United Way agencies in the GTA through a multi-year donation from 2020 to 2022 in support of food and income security, mental health and isolated seniors The Company froze per kilometre toll rates at February 2020 levels, suspending previously announced rate increases. 407 ETR also introduced the COVID-19 Repayment Assistance Program to assist qualifying individuals and businesses impacted by the pandemic

For more information about how 407 ETR is supporting its customers and the community, please see the attached backgrounder and visit 407etr.com/RoadtoRecovery.

BACKGROUNDER – 407 ETR's Road to Recovery Initiative Includes $5.2 Million Donation for Healthcare and Social Services; and an Additional $500,000 in Free Travel for Frontline Workers; and Repayment Assistance Program for Customers

February 24, 2021

In 2020, 407 ETR launched its Road to Recovery initiative to assist customers and the community with COVID-19 relief. This initiative is explained in more detail, below.

$5.2 MILLION COMMITMENT FOR HEALTHCARE AND SOCIAL SERVICES

In April 2020, 407 ETR announced a $5.2 million donation for COVID-19 relief in support of:

COVID-RELATED HEALTHCARE – 407 ETR made a total donation of $1.2 million in 2020 which was divided amongst 24 GTA hospitals for the purchase of PPE and equipment (this gift went above and beyond 407 ETR's annual donation of over $200,000 to hospitals and rehabilitation centres).

SOCIAL SERVICES –$4 million in funding for United Way agencies of Hamilton, Halton, York, Peel, Durham and Toronto for short-term and long-term recovery. 407 ETR was the first company in Canada to make a multi-year commitment to United Way. The Company is assisting with four key areas that have been impacted by COVID-19:



delivering critical services for food security; assisting with employment and income security; providing mental health services; supporting isolated seniors.

The donation is structured as follows:

$750,000 emergency donation in April 2020 , followed by an additional $500,000 later in the year

emergency donation in , followed by an additional later in the year $1.75 million in 2021

in 2021 $1 million in 2022

SUPPORT FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS

407 ETR has made in-kind donations of nearly $500,000 in free travel to frontline workers:

In April 2020 , 407 ETR provided $300,000 in free travel for hospital workers

, 407 ETR provided in free travel for hospital workers In February 2021 , the Company donated $170,000 in free travel to firefighters, paramedics and food bank workers

ASSISTANCE FOR CUSTOMERS

Shortly after the start of the pandemic, 407 ETR introduced the COVID-19 Repayment Assistance Program to help customers experiencing financial difficulties during this challenging time.

The Company also froze per kilometre toll rates at February 2020 levels and did not proceed with previously announced rate changes. In 2020, interest charges on unpaid accounts were suspended for several months and 407 ETR also provided a one-month exemption to the monthly transponder lease fee, applicable to more than 1.5 million transponders in circulation.

Finally, 407 ETR has maintained benefits for all customers in its ETR Rewards Program, even if they no longer qualified due to lower usage.

