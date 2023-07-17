GATINEAU, QC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Collège Universel is successfully continuing with its mission to provide a diverse educational offer to its students coming from the Outaouais region, Quebec, all of Canada, and abroad. All programs at Collège Universel are offered in French and English, in-person and remotely.

For example, no fewer than 4 new programs approved by the Ministry of Higher Education of Quebec reinforce the variety of training offered at the region's only private college.

Wanting to cover diverse and wide-ranging fields of study, Collège Universel will therefore offer 3 new technical DCS and one ACS developing key and promising skills.

The new Information Technology Technical DCS enriches and diversifies Collège Universel's existing educational offer in the rapidly growing field of ICT.

Collège Universel will also now offer the Operations and Logistics Chain Management DCS, a diploma with many opportunities, as mastering logistics and the supply chain are central issues in today's economy.

Finally, the Early Childhood Education Technical DCS and ACS are added to Collège Universel's program map to provide exciting pathways for those pursuing a career in educational services for children and thereby contributing to the education of the citizens of tomorrow.

All training offered by Collège Universel is subsidized by the Ministry of Higher Education of Quebec and therefore eligible for the Government of Quebec's Student Financial Assistance program.

Collège Universel is proud to achieve year after year on its goal of giving students increasingly broad educational and career choices, constantly expanding its training offer characterized by coaching and personalized instruction in a human-scale institution that offers a stimulating and inclusive educational environment.

About Collège Universel – Gatineau Campus

Collège Universel – Campus Gatineau is a private bilingual college institution subsidized by the Ministry of Higher Education of Quebec. It offers a wide range of pre-university and technical DCS programs, and welcomes students from all over Quebec, Canada, and abroad. All college programs are offered in French and English. Information: collegeuniversel.ca

For further information: Collège Universel - Gatineau Campus, Ghita Bensemlali, Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Relations, [email protected], 438-998-1846