3M and United Way partner to provide more than 4,000 free meals for those in need throughout local communities this Fall

With 22 per cent of children living in a home facing food insecurity in Elgin and Middlesex counties alone, 3M and United Way expand the 3M Harvest Lunch to communities across Eastern Ontario

LONDON, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of their work to reimagine and create communities where everyone matters, 3M Canada and United Way are once again teaming up to host the annual 3M Harvest Lunch and are adding new locations to reach more people in Eastern Ontario this Fall season.

3M Harvest Lunch began as a local initiative 18 years ago, in partnership with United Way Elgin Middlesex in London, Ontario. More recently during the pandemic, the event adapted by partnering with local businesses to not only provide free meals to those in need but also to help support smaller food businesses that needed an extra boost. In the last two years, the initiative has expanded through partnerships with United Way Leeds & Grenville into the community in Brockville, Ontario as well as, new this year, with United Way East Ontario to support more neighbours in need in Perth, Ontario.

While many Canadians continue to work to overcome impacts of the pandemic, there are some in our communities who are living even closer to the economic edge, and as a result there's increasing inequity and need in our society. In Elgin and Middlesex counties alone, a staggering one-in-four children live in poverty with 22 per cent of children in the area living in a home that struggles to pay rent while facing growing food insecurity. It is imperative that organizations step up to help, and 3M is committed to helping to build and enhance strong, vibrant communities.

From September 14 to October 6, 2022, nearly 100 3M Harvest Lunch volunteers across Ontario, will donate their time to United Way agencies across Elgin-Middlesex and Eastern Ontario to serve and deliver more than 4,000 lunches to local communities.

The communities in London, Elgin, Middlesex, Brockville, Perth, and surrounding areas can help support the 3M Harvest Lunch by purchasing meals for those in need by visiting the local United Way chapter in the area.

"3M Canada employees are dedicated to giving back to the communities where we live and work across the country," says Penny Wise, President of 3M Canada, title sponsor for the program. "3M Harvest Lunch is one of the many 3Mgives programs dedicated to creating sustainable communities and improving lives, through thoughtful engagement and social investments. We are proud to partner with the United Way to further expand the reach and impact of the 3M Harvest Lunch across Ontario."

"Having the support of a national leader like 3M is so important to not only being able to give back to our local communities, but also enables us to set an example of social engagement that hopefully encourages others to provide help for our most vulnerable populations across Canada," said Trish Buote, Executive Director, United Way Leeds & Grenville.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Established in 1951, 3M Canada was one of the first international subsidiaries opened by 3M with the head office and original manufacturing site in London, Ontario where approximately 800 of the company's 1,900 employees work. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.ca or on Twitter @3M_Canada.

About United Way

United Way works to ensure that every person in every community across our region has a fair shot at their best life. As the largest non-government funder of social services, we tackle issues linked to poverty and social exclusion through leadership, advocacy, and investments at local partner agencies proven to get results. Donations stay 100% local, always.

Links to purchase 3M Harvest Lunch tickets

United Way Elgin Middlesex

United Way Leeds & Grenville

United Way East Ontario

SOURCE 3M Canada Company

For further information: 3M Canada: Melissa Jurenas, 1-519-691-4390, [email protected]; United Way Elgin Middlesex: Debora Van Brenk, 519-318-0657, [email protected]; United Way Leeds & Grenville: Christine Radford, 613-342-8889, [email protected]; United Way East Ontario: Mike Vlasveld, 613-297-7188, [email protected]