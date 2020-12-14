3iQ Ether Fund Virtually Opens The Market

Ether is the native digital asset to the Ethereum blockchain and was originally conceived by a group of technologists in Canada. Ethereum is a decentralized platform for money and new kinds of financial applications. 3iQ is Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$500 million in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund. Gaining access to digital assets such as bitcoin and Ether can be daunting, costly, and inconvenient. 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ, visit www.3iQ.ca or @3iQ_corp on Twitter.