3iQ Ether Fund Virtually Opens The Market
Dec 14, 2020, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Fred Pye, President & Chief Executive Officer, 3iQ Corp and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing, The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.U), on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Ether is the native digital asset to the Ethereum blockchain and was originally conceived by a group of technologists in Canada. Ethereum is a decentralized platform for money and new kinds of financial applications. 3iQ is Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$500 million in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund. Gaining access to digital assets such as bitcoin and Ether can be daunting, costly, and inconvenient. 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ, visit www.3iQ.ca or @3iQ_corp on Twitter.
Date: Monday, December 14, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
