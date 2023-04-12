3iQ and Azzilon Partner to Launch Smart Index Strategies for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Advanced Suite of Smart Indices with Integrated Risk Management Set a New Standard for Institutional Digital Asset Management

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Digital Asset Management (3iQ), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, and Azzilon Systems (Azzilon), a leading provider of intelligent data solutions for the global financial markets, have partnered to create an innovative suite of Smart index strategies on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Designed with institutional investors in mind, these strategies will be powered by Azzilon's advanced SmartB engine. This advanced risk optimization tool integrates a blend of rules-based and algorithmic methodologies for dynamically adjusting asset weights, thus refining portfolio management and enhancing alpha generation.

3iQ will utilize Azzilon's SmartB technology to develop two innovative strategies focused on providing exposure to bitcoin and ethereum while minimizing volatility:

3iQ SmartB BTC is a systematic, rules-based bitcoin (BTC) investment strategy designed to generate positive alpha and superior risk-adjusted returns compared to traditional buy-and-hold bitcoin strategies. Without using derivatives or leverage, 3iQ SmartB BTC adjusts investment exposure in response to market conditions, emphasizing capital preservation during market downturns by allocating to cash.

3iQ SmartB ETH is a systematic, rules-based ethereum ( ETH ) investment strategy designed to generate positive alpha and superior risk-adjusted returns compared to traditional buy-and-hold Ethereum strategies. Without using derivatives or leverage, 3iQ SmartB ETH adjusts investment exposure in response to market conditions, emphasizing capital preservation during market downturns by allocating to cash.

This partnership will enhance 3iQ's Outsourced Crypto Investment Office (OCIO™) program by integrating Azzilon's SmartB engine into its Investment Advisory and Managed Account Platform (QMAP) mandates, offering smart beta strategies to institutional clients.

Quotes:

Pascal St. Jean, President of 3iQ said: "Our clients continue to seek advanced investment approaches that go beyond simply buying and holding bitcoin. Working with Azzilon, a company that shares our commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions to clients, is a remarkable opportunity. By utilizing Azzilon's SmartB engine, we can provide a unique service that allows investors to access the full potential of digital assets while effectively managing risk."

Pierre McMaster, CEO of Azzilon, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with 3iQ is an important step in our mission to enhance portfolio management. We are confident that our SmartB engine, combined with 3iQ's expertise in digital asset management, will create a strong synergy that enables institutional investors to successfully navigate the complex world of cryptocurrencies and achieve superior returns."

With the rising demand for risk-managed solutions in digital assets, the partnership between 3iQ and Azzilon comes at a critical time. As institutional investors continue to explore opportunities in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market, this collaboration aims to deliver sophisticated, risk-optimized strategies that address the unique challenges of digital asset investments.

To learn more about 3iQ, visit: 3iq.io

To learn more about Azzilon, visit: azzilon.com

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading digital asset investment fund managers. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund: The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) (TSX: QBTC.U), and a public ether investment fund: The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U). More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U) and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets.

About Azzilon Systems Canada, Inc.

Azzilon Systems Canada Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is the trusted provider of intelligent solutions for financial markets and its regulated participants. Founded in Singapore in 2017, Azzilon was created by experts in financial engineering and systematic trading. Its cutting edge, tailored solutions help their clients capitalize on equity market performance, combat inflation, and manage portfolio volatility – all powered by their proprietary SmartB technology.

THESE MATERIALS AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

These materials do not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Neither the 3iQ Corp.'s (the "Manager") nor the funds it manages (the "Funds") securities have been nor will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), nor under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within, into or in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or except in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about these securities and it is an offence to claim otherwise.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of a Fund on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If units of the Fund are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about a public Fund in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements in this document are forward- looking statements, including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "target", "seek", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Fund and the Manager. Forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of the Fund and the Manager regarding future results or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Fund's and the Manager's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to them. Forward-looking statements are made with assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this document are based upon assumptions that the Fund and the Manager believe to be reasonable, none of the Fund or the Manager can assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations.

Some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in the offering documents for the relevant Funds under the heading "Risk Factors". These factors – many of which are beyond the Manager's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict – include: no assurance in achieving investment objectives, loss of investment, volatility and fluctuation in value of cryptoassets, concentration risk, reliance on the Manager, no ownership interest in the cryptoasset portfolio, changes in legislation, conflicts of interest, valuation, significant redemptions, limited liquidity in the units, limited operating history, exchange rate risk, liquidity constraints on cryptoasset markets, tax risk, risks associated with blockchain networks and forks, risks associated with digital asset platforms and cybersecurity.

The forward-looking statements contained herein were prepared for the purpose of providing prospective investors with general educational background information about cryptoassets and the Funds and may not be appropriate for other purposes. None of the Fund or the Manager assumes any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

3iQ Corp. ("3iQ") is a Canadian investment fund manager focused on providing investors with exposure to digital assets, disruptive technologies and the blockchain space. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to agree to terms and conditions with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities to manage a public bitcoin investment fund and multi- cryptoasset fund for Canadian accredited investors. Units of certain 3iQ Funds are offered through prospectus and through prospectus exemptions. Please read the offering documents carefully before investing.

