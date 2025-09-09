3iQ's SOLQ and XRPQ ETFs Record Largest AUMs in Their Respective Categories

Investor demand sees 3iQ's SOLQ surpass CAD 300 million and XRPQ exceed CAD 150 million in AUM

The record AUMs underscore investor demand and reinforce 3iQ's first-mover leadership in Canada's digital asset ETF market

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, today announced that the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (TSX: SOLQ, SOLQ.U) has surpassed CAD 300 million in assets under management (AUM), while the 3iQ XRP ETF (TSX: XRPQ, XRPQ.U) has exceeded CAD 150 million. Launched earlier this year, both ETFs quickly established themselves as the largest in their respective categories among Canadian peers, further cementing 3iQ's leadership in regulated digital asset investment solutions.

SOLQ debuted in April with strong momentum, including a lead investment from SkyBridge Capital and additional commitments from industry leaders such as ARK Investment (ARK). ARK invested in SOLQ through the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)—making those the first U.S.-listed ETFs to gain exposure to Solana and its staking rewards. SOLQ's management fees remain waived until April 2026.

XRPQ launched in June to global recognition. With a 0% management fee for its first six months, XRPQ became one of the most competitively priced digital asset ETFs in the market. Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, stood out as an early investor in the fund.

Together, these commitments reinforced investor confidence in SOLQ and XRPQ and helped accelerate adoption across investors, including individuals, wealth advisors, institutions, and family offices.

"The momentum behind SOLQ and XRPQ demonstrates that Canadian investors and global leaders in the digital asset space are embracing secure, transparent, and regulated access to digital assets," said Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ. "As the market leaders, these ETFs exemplify 3iQ's commitment to meeting investor demand while setting a benchmark for innovation in the global market."

Both ETFs have established distinct advantages that are difficult to replicate. SOLQ has become the dominant vehicle for investors seeking exposure to Solana, combining liquidity, growth, and staking rewards within a regulated ETF structure. XRPQ has secured its position as the leading XRP-focused ETF, pairing institutional-grade cold storage with cost-efficient access to one of the world's most widely traded digital assets. By scaling quickly, each fund has established durable competitive moats that reinforce 3iQ's leadership in the digital asset ETF landscape.

Since its founding, 3iQ has been recognized for pioneering digital asset investment innovation. From launching the world's first exchange-listed Bitcoin and Ether funds, to being the first to incorporate staking rewards in Ether strategies, to introducing market-leading ETFs for Solana and XRP, 3iQ continues to set the pace for innovation with a blueprint now emulated globally.

For more information, visit 3iQ.io.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io .

