3iQ ETFs Added to the Ball Metaverse Index, Securing Investment from Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

3iQ Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ, BTCQ.U), 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (TSX: ETHQ, ETHQ.U) and 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (TSX: SOLQ, SOLQ.U) join the Ball Metaverse Index

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSE: METV), which seeks to track the performance of the Ball Metaverse Index, has allocated over $40 million across the 3iQ ETFs

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, today announced that three of its innovative ETFs—the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ, BTCQ.U), the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (TSX: ETHQ, ETHQ.U), and the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (TSX: SOLQ, SOLQ.U)—have been added to the Ball Metaverse Index. The index is designed and overseen by Ball Metaverse Research Partners, founded by Matthew Ball. Ball, also CEO of Epyllion and bestselling author of THE METAVERSE, is widely recognized as a leading authority on the Metaverse economy, digital infrastructure, and the technologies shaping its future.

Sponsored by Roundhill Investments, the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSE: METV) is the world's largest Metaverse fund and seeks to track the performance of the Ball Metaverse Index. As a result of the inclusion of BTCQ, ETHQ, and SOLQ into the index, Roundhill now holds over $40 million across these three 3iQ ETFs, creating meaningful new exposure to leading crypto assets within the METV portfolio. According to TD Waterhouse, the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF was the 2nd largest sector ETF launch in the United States in 2021.

The addition of 3iQ's ETFs into the index underscores the firm's leadership in providing institutional-quality, fully transparent, regulated crypto investment products. By bringing its flagship Bitcoin, Ethereum-staking, and Solana-staking ETFs to the Ball Metaverse Index, 3iQ expands its reach into a U.S.-listed ETF that is a cornerstone for investors seeking exposure to the Metaverse and artificial reality innovations.

Pascal St-Jean, President & CEO at 3iQ, said: "We are proud that BTCQ, ETHQ and SOLQ are now part of the Ball Metaverse Index. Matthew Ball has been one of the most influential voices on digital innovation and the future of the Metaverse. This inclusion reinforces our mission to deliver pioneering, institutional-quality crypto products, and with Roundhill's METV ETF tracking this index, 3iQ's strategies now reach an even broader base of global investors."

Matthew Ball, Founder of Ball Metaverse Research Partners, added: "The Metaverse depends on advancements across computing, networking, virtual platforms, and digital assets. By including 3iQ's Bitcoin, Ether staking, and Solana staking ETFs in the Ball Metaverse Index, we ensure investors gain direct exposure to the technologies at the core of this evolution. 3iQ's industry leadership has delivered innovative, regulated crypto products, and we're pleased to see their ETFs included in the index."

Since its founding, 3iQ has been recognized for pioneering digital asset investment innovation, including launching the world's first exchange-listed Bitcoin and Ether funds. ETHQ became the first ETF in North America to incorporate staking rewards into Ether strategies, while SOLQ debuted last April with strong momentum and continues to reach new milestones.

For more information, visit 3iQ.io.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

W: https://www.3iq.io/

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

X: https://x.com/3iq_corp

About Roundhill Investments



Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs aims to offer distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. For more information, please visit www.roundhillinvestments.com.

Important information

Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the ETF is contained in the prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. or at www.sedar.com.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement should not be distributed, forwarded, transmitted or otherwise disseminated in or into the United States, including to US news wire services. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities of the ETF have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within, into or in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or except in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Neither this announcement, nor the fact that it has been disseminated, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any future information that we distribute.

