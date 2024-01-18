369 Global and SJC to Revolutionize Canadian Media with New Magazine Tailored to Newcomers

Coming fall 2024, the print and digital publication will be Canada's first mainstream media brand focused on celebrating the country's flourishing population.

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Preparing for a record-high number of new Canadians, purpose-driven 369 Global Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with SJC Media, publisher of Canada's largest portfolio of media brands, to launch a new custom lifestyle magazine and digital platform tailored to new Canadians.

Set to debut in fall 2024, the magazine will revolutionize Canadian media with an in-demand product for readers and advertisers alike that reflects Canada's evolving population. According to StatsCan , Canada gained over one million newcomers, inclusive of immigrants and non-permanent residents in 2022.

"For a long time, I've been passionate about launching a publication to tell stories that reflect the full spectrum of the newcomer experience and celebrate Canada's diverse population," says Muraly Srinarayanathas, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of 369 Global Inc., co-founder and publisher of the new publication. "Whether it's a Fortune 500 company appointing a leader from overseas, a physician coming to Canada to lead a department at a hospital because their credentials are recognized, or the story of a self-made entrepreneur delivering tremendous community impact, all of these stories need to be told. I'm proud to be at the helm of making this happen and hope the magazine will reinforce our collective responsibility to build a stronger, prosperous and more competitive Canada for us and the world."

Each issue will be composed of 70 per cent editorial, including stories that uplift and inspire, exploration of key issues affecting the country and practical resources around immigration and settling in Canada. With YouGov data reporting that over one-third of new Canadians say they don't see their lifestyle represented enough in advertising, the magazine will also serve as a unique new vehicle in modern multi-channel marketing. A 2023 Ipsos report reveals that immigrants have become a target audience for many organizations to tap into, and there is a need for new insights and opportunities.

"SJC has always been at the forefront of media, adapting and innovating to align with Canadians' ever-changing interests and the needs of our partners," says Cameron Williamson, VP Client Solutions for SJC. "This collaboration with 369 Global is more than just an expansion of our portfolio – it's a new chapter in storytelling, deepening our commitment to telling Canada's diverse stories and creating a positive impact on the ever-evolving media landscape."

SJC Media publishes Canada's most iconic magazines, including Chatelaine, Maclean's and Toronto Life. It also custom produces award-winning industry magazines, including Pivot magazine, in partnership with CPA Canada, which the National Magazine Awards recognized as Canada's Best Magazine: B2B in 2021 and 2022.

"Since my father founded SJC 58 years ago as a newcomer to Canada himself, SJC has helped to drive decades of change across the media landscape," says Tony Gagliano, Executive Chairman & CEO, SJC. "We are excited to bring to life a new Canadian media brand that reflects our evolving population and SJC's commitment to important, inspiring storytelling."

The new publication name, editorial and advisory teams, as well as distribution information will be announced in early 2024. SJC will oversee the project, from market research and branding to editorial and design to ad sales and circulation. The magazine will be printed by SJC Print.

About 369 Global Inc.

369 Global Inc. is a group of companies with business interests in skills training and workforce development, media and communications, and global market facilitation. Our vision is to inform, educate and activate global citizens to make worldwide impact. We do this by providing our clients with innovative, inclusive, and scalable training, business and communications solutions that prepare our clients to address global challenges. Visit 369global.com.

About SJC Media

SJC Media is home to the most iconic portfolio of Canadian media brands, reaching millions of readers nation-wide through storytelling and commentary in a broad range of categories. Marquee brands include Toronto Life, Maclean's, Canadian Business, Chatelaine, HELLO! Canada and more. SJC Media is a division of SJC, Canada's most dynamic and fastest-growing communications company. Through full-production content and creative studios, advertising technology, print infrastructure and distinct media brands, SJC partners with clients across North America to meet their ever-evolving marketing needs. Visit stjoseph.com.

