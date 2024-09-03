New Canadian magazine 3 launches today, celebrating inspiring newcomers and global citizens

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Following initial announcements earlier this year, SJC and 369 Global are thrilled to announce the official launch of 3 magazine. The luxury multi-media brand exploring the vibrant interactions of diverse cultures that define modern Canada is available via print, digital, newsletter, and social media starting today.

"3 magazine was born from a deep recognition of a gap in the Canadian media landscape—a need for a platform that truly celebrates and explores the intersection of culture, lifestyle, business and innovation," says Muraly Srinarayanathas, Co-Founder and Publisher. "3 isn't for Canadian newcomers alone; it is for the globalist in all of us."

What's in the inaugural issue

3 celebrates Third Culture Individuals (TCIs), newcomers to Canada, first-generation (and beyond) Canadians and the culturally curious. The first issue sets the tone with these captivating features that span business, culture and lifestyle:

In-depth profiles of tech innovator Abdullah Snobar and Canadian soccer star Atiba Hutchinson .

and Canadian soccer star Who Will Take Care of Us?: An exploration of demographic changes and the future of culturally competent care in Canada's healthcare system.

An exploration of demographic changes and the future of culturally competent care in healthcare system. Entry Point: A look at Canada's immigration surge and its impact on labour and population growth.

A look at immigration surge and its impact on labour and population growth. In The Mix: A fashion editorial showcasing third culture influencers redefining luxury fashion.

Editorial Pillars

"Our readers are educated, highly engaged in their communities at home and abroad, and always interested in learning about the next big thing, whether that's in business, tech, culture, style, food or design," says Stacy Lee Kong, Editor-in-Chief of 3. "Their points of view are largely unrepresented in mainstream Canadian media, so it's time to create a magazine that thoughtfully showcases diverse perspectives to celebrate and inspire."

The editorial pillars for each issue include:

Endorsements: Recommendations from notable newcomers or second-gen individuals on must-see/do/read/listen activities.

Recommendations from notable newcomers or second-gen individuals on must-see/do/read/listen activities. Third Degree: Q&A sessions with fascinating individuals from various fields.

Q&A sessions with fascinating individuals from various fields. Dispatches: Thought-provoking opinion columns.

Thought-provoking opinion columns. Great Spaces: Visual tours of innovative homes or workspaces.

Visual tours of innovative homes or workspaces. Style Features: Stories on elevated fashion and design inspired by global influences.

Stories on elevated fashion and design inspired by global influences. Trend Features: Stories that explore the newest and most interesting developments in art, food, tech, culture, work and travel

The Print Magazine

A luxury magazine crafted on premium stock, 3's limited distribution of 50,000 includes targeted direct mail, distribution via newsstands and via strategic partnerships and events. It's also available via subscription.

A multi-channel brand

Beyond the print magazine, 3 is brought to life through:

Digital Content: Enjoy unrestricted access to articles and exclusive online content at threemagazine.com.

Enjoy unrestricted access to articles and exclusive online content at threemagazine.com. Weekly Newsletter: Stay up-to-date with curated content delivered directly to your inbox.

Stay up-to-date with curated content delivered directly to your inbox. Social Media: Engage with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and WhatsApp.

Advertising and Partnerships for Canadian Brands

The primary audience for 3 includes TCIs who draw from multiple cultures to inform their identity, while the secondary audience comprises skilled newcomers and second and third-generation Canadians. Unique advertising and sponsorship opportunities are available across all channels.

"3 represents a valuable new opportunity for Canadian brands to reach one of the most sought-after and growing audiences," says Cameron Williamson, VP Client Solutions for SJC. "Our readers are influential in their communities, highly educated and deeply engaged in various aspects of life. This is an untapped market in mainstream media, and we are excited to provide a platform where these consumers feel represented and valued."

Three ways to join the journey:

About 3 magazine

For people who live between borders and beyond boundaries.

3 magazine celebrates third culture individuals, newcomers to Canada, first-generation (and beyond) Canadians and the culturally curious. It is a testament to people born in one place but enriched by the influence of numerous others. 3 delves into the essence of global narratives, weaving together topics from identity to innovation. With deeply reported stories, thought-provoking columns, insightful profiles and style features, its content will challenge and inspire. In an increasingly divisive world, 3 works to provide diverse perspectives to thoughtfully address local and global issues.

3 is a quarterly print magazine and is available online at threemagazine.com, via social (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn as well as a podcast hosted by Muraly Srinarayanathas. 3 is published by purpose-driven 369 Global in partnership with SJC, publisher of Canada's largest portfolio of media brands.

SOURCE 369 Global Inc.

For media inquiries please contact Tayemi Blackman, [email protected]