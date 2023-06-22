360°kids launches The Queer Agenda program with support from Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund

The York Region program hopes to reduce barriers faced by 2SLGBTQIA+ youth and boost queer identities and expression

MARKHAM, ON, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - 360°kids has launched its vital Queer Agenda (QA) program thanks, in part, to $25,000 it received through Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund. With this funding, 360°kids has created a peer-led initiative with the purpose of reducing barriers faced by youth when accessing housing and shelter supports. Part of the QA mission is to combat homophobia and transphobia by offering education, resources and programming in a hybrid format, for both staff and young people in shelter settings and within the community.

360°kids celebrating love and inclusivity at the 2023 Pride Parade in York Region. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"The biggest impact of this Hydro One grant will be the capacity to allow us to better serve the 2SLGBTQIA+ youth accessing our services" said Jesse Vacarciuc, Program Coordinator, The Queer Agenda program. "With this grant, participants will receive gender affirming supports and social groups where they will engage in activities that allow them the opportunity to share their feelings, challenges and fears in a safe and supportive environment."

"Hydro One is incredibly proud to support this program, which works tirelessly to build a better and brighter future for the community," said Jay Armitage, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, Hydro One. "Through programs like The Queer Agenda, 360°kids plays a critical role in helping kids in our community live their most authentic lives, and we applaud the centre's dedication and commitment."

Over the weekend, 360°kids celebrated with all of York Region at the York Pride Parade. This year marked the 10th anniversary of the parade and the biggest event of the York Pride Festival which featured over 2,500 participants and more than 50 floats. 360°kids presented information about their program offerings, including on topics such as queer identities and expression, QTBIPOC intersectionality, community involvement and safety.

The Energizing Life Community Fund supports community-led initiatives that promote physical, emotional, and psychological safety and well-being for Ontarians. This year's Energizing Life Community Fund grant recipients provide needed mental health services to families and children of first responders, rural and Indigenous communities, and seniors; foster environmental sustainability through art and recreation; and provide critical health services to ensure local communities stay safe and well. To learn more about the Energizing Life Community Fund, visit www.HydroOne.com/EnergizingLife.

360°kids is a registered charity in York Region, with a focus on preventing youth homelessness and supporting youth with programs and services around housing, employment, education and health and well-being. www.360kids.ca

