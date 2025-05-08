ALLISTON, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - 360 Energy has awarded Honda of Canada Mfg. its 2024 Energy Excellence Award in recognition of the company's outstanding and enduring commitment to energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and sustainability leadership.

This recognition celebrates Honda's industry-leading efforts in energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and long-term sustainability. With a track record of year-over-year energy reductions and a $15 billion investment in clean energy and electrification, Honda continues to raise the bar for what responsible, future-focused leadership looks like.

Their work is helping to redefine Canada's role in manufacturing and the global energy transition — not only through innovation in electric vehicle manufacturing, but also by strengthening supply chains, supporting good jobs, and ensuring the competitiveness of Canada's automotive sector for years to come.

360 Energy proudly recognizes Honda of Canada Mfg. for its leadership and contribution to these transformative efforts. Congratulations to the entire Honda team on this well-deserved achievement.

About the Energy Excellence Award

The Energy Excellence Award recognizes organizations demonstrating exceptional leadership in energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and sustainable innovation. Presented annually by 360 Energy, the award highlights companies that set a new benchmark for environmental and economic performance.

About 360 Energy

360 Energy is a Canadian energy and carbon management company that helps organizations reduce their energy use, cut emissions, and improve long-term profitability through data-driven solutions and strategic advisory services.

Visit: https://www.360energy.net/press/360-energy-recognizes-honda-of-canada-mfg-with-2024-energy-excellence-award

