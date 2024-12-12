/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- 360 Energy Inc./

In the news release, 360 Energy Launches Hamilton Industrial Park Energy Network (HIPE Network) Empowering Businesses with Strategic Energy Management Solutions, issued 12-Dec-2024 by 360 Energy Inc. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the link directly above the "About 360 Energy" section has been revised. The complete, corrected release follows:

360 Energy Launches Hamilton Industrial Park Energy Network (HIPE Network) Empowering Businesses with Strategic Energy Management Solutions

ANCASTER, ON, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - 360 Energy Inc. is proud to announce the launch of the Hamilton Industrial Park Energy Network (HIPE Network), an innovative program designed to transform energy and carbon management for businesses in Hamilton's industrial parks. HIPE Network provides state-of-the-art tools, expert insights, and a collaborative platform to address rising energy costs, meet carbon regulations, and build long-term resilience. Additionally, it serves as a vital bridge, connecting businesses to programs and expertise offered by agencies and utilities, empowering companies to excel in a rapidly evolving energy landscape while promoting sustainability and economic growth.

"In today's evolving business landscape, managing energy is not optional," said David Arkell, President & CEO at 360 Energy. "HIPE Network turns energy challenges into opportunities, helping businesses cut costs, reduce emissions, stay competitive, and become more profitable."

Why Energy Management Matters

Energy management is critical to profitability and operational efficiency. Through HIPE Network, participants will:

Reduce Costs : Identify and implement energy and carbon-saving opportunities.

: Identify and implement energy and carbon-saving opportunities. Meet Regulatory Requirements : Navigate evolving regulations with confidence.

: Navigate evolving regulations with confidence. Enhance Competitiveness: Strengthen their position in a transforming economy.

The HIPE Network Advantage

HIPE Network offers a tailored 12–24-month program delivering measurable results and long-term impact. Benefits include:

Expert Guidance : Proven energy solutions tailored to specific business needs.

: Proven energy solutions tailored to specific business needs. Community Collaboration : A network of forward-thinking businesses sharing best practices.

: A network of forward-thinking businesses sharing best practices. Measurable Outcomes: Strategic initiatives yielding up to a 300% return on investment.

Exclusive Free Offer

To mark its launch, HIPE Network is offering a FREE 12-Month Energy-Carbon Assessment for participating businesses. This includes:

Comprehensive Energy Summary : Access to a secure AI SAAS platform that provides a detailed analysis of electrical and natural gas usage and costs over 12 months.

: Access to a secure AI SAAS platform that provides a detailed analysis of electrical and natural gas usage and costs over 12 months. Accurate Carbon Emissions Report : Insights into emissions resulting from energy use, including purchased energy and carbon offsets.

: Insights into emissions resulting from energy use, including purchased energy and carbon offsets. Actionable Insights: Opportunities to enhance energy and carbon performance.

Hamilton Chamber of Commerce members are eligible for discounted participation fees.

Join Industry Leaders

HIPE Network equips businesses with a comprehensive framework to tackle energy challenges, thrive in a competitive market, and contribute to a sustainable future.

Visit: 360energy.net/pages/hipe-network

About 360 Energy

With 30+ years of experience, 360 Energy is a trusted advisor in energy management, helping businesses achieve measurable cost savings and reduce environmental impact through expert solutions.

SOURCE 360 Energy Inc.

Mat Clark | Business Development Manager, [email protected] | +1 905-875-7479