30 Participants Announced for National RBCxMusic First Up Program, powered by MusiCounts

TORONTO, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's leading music education charity, MusiCounts , and RBC Foundation are thrilled to announce the participants of the 2024 RBCxMusic First Up Program, powered by MusiCounts .

Expanding its reach this year, the RBCxMusic First Up Program is providing 30 emerging artists, music producers, sound engineers and other creatives from across Canada with a comprehensive and transformational professional development experience. This experience includes unique performance opportunities, valuable mentorship, networking, funding, and media and promotional marketing support.

"RBC is committed to powering ideas that equip the next generation of creatives with skills for a thriving future," said Mark Beckles, Vice President of Social Impact & Innovation, RBC. "That is why the RBCxMusic First Up Program is proud to partner with MusiCounts which shares our belief that music has the powerful ability to transform lives. Congratulations to this year's program participants – your incredible passion and talent are truly inspiring."

The RBCxMusic First Up Program was created in 2020 to help emerging recording artists continue to hone their craft, perform for new and diverse fans and ultimately, progress their careers. The program has supported more than 200 artists across an array of genres and backgrounds that reflect Canada's eclectic cultural mosaic, and the momentum is continuing in 2024 with the MusiCounts partnership. Through this new collaboration, the program participants increased from 20 in 2023 to 30 this year, and eligibility was expanded to include music producers, sound engineers and other creatives. Additionally, MusiCounts will provide valuable mentorship, networking, educational opportunities and more to this year's roster.

MusiCounts and RBC recognize that being an emerging artist or music industry professional in Canada is not a singular experience, but rather a journey with distinct stages. This program has two streams aimed at engaging emerging artists and music professionals at two junctures in their career trajectory: early emerging, and early career.

"For over 25 years, MusiCounts has supported music education nationwide as a way to ensure the health and vitality of the Canadian music industry. This program partnership with RBC will be critical in helping us close the knowledge gaps that exist for young people as they progress in their music industry careers," said Kristy Fletcher, President of MusiCounts. "Congratulations to these exciting emerging artists and professionals!"

For additional information on the program, please visit musicounts.ca/firstup . The creative community and music fans can also follow @RBCxMusic on Instagram to stay up to date on program updates and exclusive content.

Photos of participants can be downloaded here .

2024 Participants - RBCxMusic First Up Program, powered by MusiCounts

Aiona Santana , Ottawa, ON

Alicia Lov , Edmonton, AB

Ana Lía , Toronto, ON

Aphrose - Toronto, ON

Carter & the Capitals - Edmonton, AB

Chynna Lewis - Toronto, ON

Clerel - Richelieu, QC

Daniel James McFadyen - Port Williams, NS

Esco - Toronto, ON

Fox Revett - Toronto, ON

Gäelle - Montreal, QC

Graham Wall - Vancouver, BC

Ila Barker - Winnipeg, MB

JACE Carrillo - Montreal, QC

Josh Alexander - Outremont, QC

Kat Dion - Rawdon, QC

Keisha Booker - Winnipeg, MB

Magenta - London, ON

Mappe Of - Dundas, ON

Marcos Polar - Toronto, ON

Mckenzie Toyne - Toronto, ON

MINOE - Montreal, QC

Mint Simon - Montreal, QC

Nicolina - Vaughan, ON

Omega Mighty - Ajax, ON

Paesler - Toronto, ON

Puma June - Toronto, ON

Ruru - North York, ON

Toddy - Vancouver, BC

YASSiN & Sean Terrio - Ancaster, ON

About MusiCounts:

MusiCounts is Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards. MusiCounts' vision is to ensure that all youth in Canada have access to music education through their schools and communities. This vision is realized through grant programs that invest directly into schools and communities across Canada that put musical instruments into the hands of kids who need them the most. Additionally, MusiCounts creates educational resources for teachers and students; empowers young people to pursue music as a career; and celebrates teachers, artists, and philanthropists who champion music education. Since 1997 MusiCounts has awarded over $18,000,000 in support of music education in Canada.

