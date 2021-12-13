Housing Supply Challenge – Getting Started

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, and in order to do that, we need innovative ideas. That is why the Government of Canada has created the 5-year, $300 million Housing Supply Challenge to further support housing supply solutions.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced the 29 shortlisted applicants for Stage 2 of the second round, "Getting Started", of the Housing Supply Challenge (see attached backgrounder). Applicants will receive $75,000 each to develop their solution.

The 29 shortlisted candidates will refine and develop a plan to implement their solution, using the incubation funding, by April 2022. The final results will be announced by July 2022. Those who will pass the final evaluation stage will share a pool of up to $38 million to implement their solutions.

The second round of the Housing Supply Challenge, Getting Started: Pre-development Processes, sought solutions to improve the pre-development process for housing that is affordable. Pre-development activities include everything that brings a housing project from idea to the start of construction.

The third round of the Housing Supply Challenge, Northern Access Round: Supply Chain Solutions for Northern and Remote Housing, invites residents and professionals to submit ideas and solutions to improve Canada's housing supply chain in northern and remote regions. The application phase for this round launches on January 12, 2022.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Increasing the supply of housing requires innovative and disruptive thinking. The Housing Supply Challenge brings forward the best new ideas, backed by funding, to reality. Through the Getting Started round, we're working hard to find solutions to solve the complex pre-construction barriers that are in the way of building affordable housing. This is the National Housing Strategy at at work!" – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

The 14 funding recipients of the first round, Data Driven, of the Housing Supply Challenge were announced on November 30, 2021

The Northern Access Round has a pool of up to $80M to fund and implement ideas that address these barriers.

to fund and implement ideas that address these barriers. To help break barriers to housing supply, Budget 2019 provided $300 million in funding over five years to launch a Housing Supply Challenge to address housing supply and unlock new solutions for Canadians searching for an affordable place to call home.

in funding over five years to launch a Housing Supply Challenge to address housing supply and unlock new solutions for Canadians searching for an affordable place to call home. The Challenge aims to provide new resources and find solutions to housing supply barriers and provide a platform to share these models with communities across Canada .

. The Challenge will also help address barriers to housing supply and affordability, showcase new ideas and solutions and cultivate collaboration and partnerships.

The Challenge is a component of Impact Canada , a Government of Canada -wide initiative to help departments accelerate the adoption of innovative funding approaches to deliver meaningful results to Canadians.

, a Government of -wide initiative to help departments accelerate the adoption of innovative funding approaches to deliver meaningful results to Canadians. The Housing Supply Challenge is delivered by Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation (CMHC) and CMHC has partnered with Evergreen on a support program to help applicants develop the most impactful solutions.

The Challenge aligns with the National Housing Strategy and CMHC's goal, that by 2030 everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units, and help households with affordability support.

BACKGROUNDER

Lead Applicant Organization Solution Title Province City of Beaumont Location Identification Framework for Non-Market Housing in Beaumont, Alberta AB Rural Development Network Rural and Remote Communities - Housing Data for Pre-Development Progression AB Tawaw Architecture Collective Inc. Changing Horses NFP Society Supportive Housing Complex AB The Edmonton Community Development Company (ECDC) Co-Creating Housing Affordability with Neighbourhoods AB Co:Here Foundation Empowering Faith-Based Organizations to Create Affordable Housing BC El-Marashly Housing Inc. Leverage-Free Housing Finance Model BC Simon Fraser University Morris J. Wosk

Centre For Dialogue Renovate the Public Hearing: Pre-Development Public Engagement

Reforms to Support Housing Supply BC Small Housing BC Gentle Density Housing (GDH) Accelerator BC Southern Gulf Islands Tourism Partnership Society Tools for Affordable Workforce Housing in the Southern Gulf Islands BC Urban Matters CCC Co-Creating Housing Solutions: Early Engagement Interventions

in Housing Development BC Victoria Native Friendship Centre- Raven House Raven House- a model for urban Indigenous youth

culturally-based affordable housing BC BNRC Rent Seeker MB Manitoba Environmental Industries Association (MEIA) Indigenous Housing Inspection Program - Barrenlands First Nation, Manitoba MB Southwest New Brunswick Service Commission The Housing Hub: Southwest New Brunswick Housing Information Portal NB Coho NL Community Development Inc. Creating Affordable Cohousing Through Knowledge-Sharing NL AECO Innovation Lab Inc. Pre-development Process Streamlining and Modernization for Affordable

Housing in Simcoe County ON Archangel Ventures ESG-Funding Online Platform ON Cahdco Creation of Non-profit Housing Development Corporations ON City of Brampton Affordable Rental Housing in Brampton's Private Housing Stock

(lodging houses, triplex conversions) ON CP Planning Network Roadmapping for Redevelopment Plans to Confront

Systemic Racism ON Home Suite Hope Shared Living Corp. Housing Needs and Affordability for Single-Parent-Led Families ON Kenora District Services Board Tiny Home Communities in Northwestern and Rural Ontario ON Nishnawbe Aski Nation Corporate Services Community Led Designs for Specialized Housing in the North ON Raising the Roof B Homes ON Ratio.City Inclusionary Zoning (IZ) Housing Development Calculator & Dashboard ON Toronto Renewable Energy Co-operative operating as

"Tapestry Community Capital" Financing affordable housing with the power of community ON Town of Stratford Overcoming Zoning Challenges in Land Use Planning PEI Concordia University Next-Generation Cities Institute Realized through Value Collective QC Unité de travail pour l'implantation de logement étudiant (UTILE) Solutions hub to accelerate the development of affordable student housing in Quebec QC

A brief description of each project is available on our Housing Supply Challenge Round 2 – Shortlisted Applicants page.

