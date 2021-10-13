28 Indigenous-owned businesses receive new Hydro One Business Grant in partnership with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business
Oct 13, 2021, 07:30 ET
Grants will help Indigenous-owned businesses thrive as the economy restarts
TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) and Hydro One announced the 28 recipients of the Hydro One Business Grant. As many businesses continue to face financial challenges associated with the lasting impacts of the pandemic, these new grants will provide direct financial support to Indigenous-owned businesses. The CCAB and Hydro One congratulate recipients of the Hydro One Business Grant and recognize the hard work and dedication of all applicants for continuing to serve their communities and keep their employees safe, while facing the unique challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Congratulations to all recipients of the Hydro One business grant," said Tabitha Bull, President & CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. "CCAB has continued to work to support Indigenous businesses through the unique struggles that the COVID-19 pandemic has created and are grateful to Hydro One for their commitment and continued support of Indigenous business in Ontario."
"Hydro One is proud to partner with the CCAB to invest in the success of Indigenous-owned businesses, who play a critical role in our economy and have worked hard to persevere through the pandemic," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer, Hydro One. "These grants are part of our commitment to empower and support Indigenous businesses and the economy by increasing our annual Indigenous procurement spend. We will continue to leverage our unique position in the province and the reach of our network to further reconciliation and nurture respectful, positive and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities. We thank all applicants, and congratulate and celebrate all grant recipients."
Level 2 Grants: 8 recipients have been awarded a $7,500 grant and a CCAB membership. Recipients were selected through a jury review process. Level 2 Grant recipients are:
- Praztek Construction (2124140 Ontario Inc.) located in Timmins, Ontario
- Anishinabeg Communications Inc. (Anish Branding) located in Ottawa, Ontario
- Dr. Clean Inc. located in Sudbury, Ontario
- Superior Strategies Inc. located in Nipigon, Ontario
- Beaverstone Consulting located in Rockwood, Ontario
- First Nations Cable located in Ohsweken, Ontario
- Baamaapii Boxes located in North Bay, Ontario
- Bear Standing Tall & Associates in Shannonville, Ontario
Level 1 Grants: 20 recipients have been awarded a $2,500 grant and a CCAB membership. Selections were made during a live lottery draw on September 23. Level 1 Grant recipients are:
- 4 Directions of Conservation Consulting Services located in Barrie, Ontario
- 682912 Ontario Ltd. located in Schumacher, Ontario
- Allen's Resource Management located in Kenabeek, Ontario
- Amor Decor Interior located in Cobourg, Ontario
- Anokasan Capital Ltd. located in Newmarket, Ontario
- Clutter Monkey located in Etobicoke, Ontario
- Desire & Glow Closet located in Wikwemikong, Ontario
- Glass Art by Renee Jewell located in Southwold, Ontario
- Humble Man Recording located in Ohsweken, Ontario
- Integra Graphic Design Studio Inc. located in Barrie, Ontario
- Iroquois Cannabis Inc. located in Hagersville, Ontario
- Lake Temagami Soap Company located in Bear Island, Ontario
- MTS Native Services located in Ohsweken, Ontario
- Northern Mixtures located in Rama, Ontario
- PhotoCadieux located in Cambridge, Ontario
- R&A Toulouse Trucking located in Massey, Ontario
- Shadow Healing located in M'Chigeeng, Ontario
- Stuckin' Ring located in Berwick, Ontario
- The Haven Hostel Inc. located in Thunder Bay, Ontario
- The Smoke Depot, located in Deseronto, Ontario
As a silver-certified member in the CCAB's Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) program, Hydro One is committed to empowering Indigenous-owned businesses to foster an equitable and sustainable economy. This partnership is a part of Hydro One's commitment to direct 20 per cent of its corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous communities and organizations that benefit Indigenous communities. Hydro One is also committed to increasing its Indigenous procurement spend to 5 per cent of the company's purchases of materials and services by 2026.
Learn more about Hydro One's commitments to building relationships with Indigenous communities here.
About the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business
CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada's economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit www.ccab.com.
Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)
Hydro One Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.
Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.
We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.
Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov
