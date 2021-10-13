28 Indigenous-owned businesses receive new Hydro One Business Grant in partnership with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

Grants will help Indigenous-owned businesses thrive as the economy restarts

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) and Hydro One announced the 28 recipients of the Hydro One Business Grant. As many businesses continue to face financial challenges associated with the lasting impacts of the pandemic, these new grants will provide direct financial support to Indigenous-owned businesses. The CCAB and Hydro One congratulate recipients of the Hydro One Business Grant and recognize the hard work and dedication of all applicants for continuing to serve their communities and keep their employees safe, while facing the unique challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Congratulations to all recipients of the Hydro One business grant," said Tabitha Bull, President & CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. "CCAB has continued to work to support Indigenous businesses through the unique struggles that the COVID-19 pandemic has created and are grateful to Hydro One for their commitment and continued support of Indigenous business in Ontario."

"Hydro One is proud to partner with the CCAB to invest in the success of Indigenous-owned businesses, who play a critical role in our economy and have worked hard to persevere through the pandemic," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer, Hydro One. "These grants are part of our commitment to empower and support Indigenous businesses and the economy by increasing our annual Indigenous procurement spend. We will continue to leverage our unique position in the province and the reach of our network to further reconciliation and nurture respectful, positive and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities. We thank all applicants, and congratulate and celebrate all grant recipients."

Level 2 Grants: 8 recipients have been awarded a $7,500 grant and a CCAB membership. Recipients were selected through a jury review process. Level 2 Grant recipients are:

Praztek Construction (2124140 Ontario Inc.) located in Timmins, Ontario

Anishinabeg Communications Inc. (Anish Branding) located in Ottawa, Ontario

Dr. Clean Inc. located in Sudbury, Ontario

Superior Strategies Inc. located in Nipigon, Ontario

Beaverstone Consulting located in Rockwood, Ontario

First Nations Cable located in Ohsweken, Ontario

Baamaapii Boxes located in North Bay, Ontario

Bear Standing Tall & Associates in Shannonville, Ontario

Level 1 Grants: 20 recipients have been awarded a $2,500 grant and a CCAB membership. Selections were made during a live lottery draw on September 23. Level 1 Grant recipients are:

4 Directions of Conservation Consulting Services located in Barrie, Ontario

682912 Ontario Ltd. located in Schumacher, Ontario

Allen's Resource Management located in Kenabeek, Ontario

Amor Decor Interior located in Cobourg, Ontario

Anokasan Capital Ltd. located in Newmarket, Ontario

Clutter Monkey located in Etobicoke, Ontario

Desire & Glow Closet located in Wikwemikong, Ontario

Glass Art by Renee Jewell located in Southwold, Ontario

located in Humble Man Recording located in Ohsweken, Ontario

Integra Graphic Design Studio Inc. located in Barrie, Ontario

Iroquois Cannabis Inc. located in Hagersville, Ontario

Lake Temagami Soap Company located in Bear Island , Ontario

, MTS Native Services located in Ohsweken, Ontario

Northern Mixtures located in Rama , Ontario

, PhotoCadieux located in Cambridge, Ontario

R&A Toulouse Trucking located in Massey, Ontario

Shadow Healing located in M'Chigeeng, Ontario

Stuckin' Ring located in Berwick, Ontario

The Haven Hostel Inc. located in Thunder Bay, Ontario

The Smoke Depot, located in Deseronto, Ontario

As a silver-certified member in the CCAB's Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) program, Hydro One is committed to empowering Indigenous-owned businesses to foster an equitable and sustainable economy. This partnership is a part of Hydro One's commitment to direct 20 per cent of its corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous communities and organizations that benefit Indigenous communities. Hydro One is also committed to increasing its Indigenous procurement spend to 5 per cent of the company's purchases of materials and services by 2026.

Learn more about Hydro One's commitments to building relationships with Indigenous communities here.

About the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada's economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit www.ccab.com.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov

