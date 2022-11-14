SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Québec is reiterating its commitment to the implementation of the Paris Agreement by granting a second financial contribution, this time in the amount of $6.6 million, to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to support the agriculture sectors in Côte d'Ivoire, Haiti and Senegal in adapting to climate change and helping to ensure food security in those countries.

The announcement was made at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, by the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region, Benoit Charette, on behalf of the Government of Quebec.

Québec's financial backing will support strong partnerships between FAO, Québec civil society and research organizations, and their Haitian, Ivorian and Senegalese counterparts. The three-year project will have four components: policy support, capacity building, capacity development and raising awareness.

This grant is part of measure 4.2.3 of the implementation plan of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy aimed at strengthening intergovernmental and international collaboration financed by the Electrification and Climate Change Fund.

Quotes:

"Québec has positioned itself as a committed player in the field of international climate cooperation. Climate change is a global problem and our government is determined to help the most vulnerable countries deal with its most serious consequences, in accordance with the commitments set out in the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy. Sustainable economic development and improved food security require transitioning to more resilient agriculture, especially in less developed countries. I am very proud of this financial support that will help these countries ensure a healthy, regular diet for their people."

Benoît Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"In just a few years, the Government of Québec has positioned itself as an active and credible player with the FAO, responding concretely to the interest the UN organization expressed in Québec's leadership and expertise. More specifically, Québec remains committed to food security and is eager to provide financial support to our partners. Côte d'Ivoire, Haiti and Senegal are important collaborators of Québec in the Francophonie."

Martine Biron, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"We are very grateful to the Government of Quebec for its generous and ongoing support. Through this second phase of the SAGA project, FAO will continue to lead technical support to Member countries in promoting agrifood system transformation to drive climate action and to support efforts to deliver food security, gender empowerment and sustainable rural livelihoods."

Maria Helena M.Q. Semedo, Deputy Director General, FAO

Quick facts:

FAO is the UN agency leading the international effort to eradicate hunger. Its objective is to achieve food security for all by ensuring regular access to sufficient high-quality food.

The activities planned by the project will respond to the specific needs expressed by the target countries. They will focus on the valorization of traditional knowledge, the empowerment of women, the inclusion of rural youth, and the promotion of nature-based good practices that protect biodiversity and value ecosystem services.

It should be remembered that the Paris Agreement calls for increased funding for developing countries to support them in their efforts to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Associated Links:

To learn more about the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, visit the Québec.ca website: www.quebec.ca/gouvernement/politiques-orientations/plan-economie-verte.

