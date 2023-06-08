QUÉBEC CITY, QC, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The names of the provincial prizewinners in the Desjardins Grand Prize Gala of the OSEntreprendre Challenge have been revealed to some 600 people in attendance at the Palais Montcalm and hundreds more tuned in to the webcast in their living rooms or schools.

These students, school stakeholders and entrepreneurs from across Québec trusted in their talent and dared to try their hand. Bold and committed, they were selected from among the 67 864 participants in this 25th edition! To discover them, go to osentreprendre.quebec .

"The fact that so many take part in the OSEntreprendre Challenge, whose provincial prizewinners were announced yesterday, is the result of an extraordinary movement of collective mobilization in the pedagogical and socioeconomic communities that has fostered the development of the spirit of entrepreneurship for 25 years," said Manon Théberge, President and Director General of OSEntreprendre.

A total of 33 provincial prizes were handed out in the Scholastic, Business Creation, Successful Business Inc. and Doing Business Together sections (see the list in the appendix) for an overall amount of over $800 000 with the cash prizes awarded in the regional finals.

Also presiding over the event were honorary co-presidents David Côté and Julie Poitras-Saulnier, LOOP Mission co-founders, with the participation of the Québec Premier, François Legault; Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy; Joëlle Boutin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy; Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group; and Marc Villeneuve, Vice-President, Business Development and Outreach, Desjardins Business Services.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of thousands of participants each year, including young people from elementary school to university and business creators. This major initiative is made possible thanks to the commitment of loyal partners: Desjardins Group (presenting partner), the Québec government (title partner), Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des CPA du Québec and Spektrum.

OSEntreprendre is celebrating its 25th year with five initiatives highlighting the extraordinary collective mobilization that supports the evolution of the entrepreneurial spirit in Québec. To find out more, please visit osentreprendre.quebec.

Scholastic Section

This section supports the development of the spirit of entrepreneurship by shining the spotlight on students who carry out entrepreneurial initiatives.

Whether they made a product from recycled materials in elementary school, or launched a new online platform in university, here are the young people who were at the heart of the action and decision-making along with their school stakeholders.

Provincial Prize – Category: Elementary Cycle One (Elementary 1 and 2)

Lespetitsfloconssucrés, ÉcoleduCuré-Lequin, CSSMarie-Victorin (Montérégie)

Provincial Prize – Category: Elementary Cycle Two (Elementary 3 and 4)

Jury's Favourite Cooperative Prize – Fondation pour l'éducation à la coopération et à la mutualité

Lespetits moments d'autrefois, École de la Morelle, CSS de Portneuf (Capitale-Nationale)

Provincial Prize – Category: Elementary Cycle Three (Elementary 5 and 6)

De l'abeille à notre assiette!, École de Pointe-du-Lac, CSS du Chemin-du-Roy (Mauricie)

Provincial Prize – Category: Elementary School Special Education

Lesentreprises Blocs à Blocs, ÉcoleMonseigneur-Durand, CSSdesHauts-Cantons (Estrie)

Provincial Prize – Category: Secondary Cycle One (Secondary I and II)

AcadémieCréa, ÉcolesecondaireduTournesol, CSSdesSommets (Estrie)

Provincial Prize – Category: Secondary Cycle Two (Secondary III, IV and V)

Metis Bat Motels, Metis Beach School, Eastern Shores School Board (Bas-Saint-Laurent)

Provincial Prize – Category: Secondary School and Adult Education Special Education

Eco pêche, École régionale des Quatre-Saisons, CSS de la Capitale (Capitale-Nationale)

Provincial Prize – Category: Vocational Training and Adult Education

Fait par Mouv, fait pour vous!, Centre d'éducation des adultes, CSS des Hauts-Cantons (Estrie)

Provincial Prize – Category: College

ManetteAdaptée: Jouer sans limites, Cégep de Sherbrooke (Estrie)

Provincial Prize – Category: University

Oscar, Université de Sherbrooke (Estrie)

Business Creation Section

This section provides new entrepreneurs with the opportunity to validate their projects, obtain cash prizes, grow their network and give voice to their passion.

Bold, determined, and guided by their values, hopes and dreams, participants leap into a new, profoundly human adventure by founding new businesses in all sectors of activity. Business creators not only help to make their communities more dynamic but also instill a true feeling of belonging.

Category: Commerce, presented by Spektrum Média

Provincial first prize: Microcommerce LIB (Bas-Saint-Laurent)

Provincial second prize: La Fromagerie Allen (Chaudière-Appalaches)

Category: Social Economy, presented by the Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins

Provincial first prize: Bal Maski (Lanaudière)

(Lanaudière) Provincial second prize: Communo-Vet (Bas-Saint-Laurent)

Category: Business Operation, Processing, Production

Provincial first prize: Bovins Charlevoix (Capitale-Nationale)

Provincial second prize: Ribozome (Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean)

Category: Technological and Technical Innovation, presented by Videotron Business

Provincial first prize: Virtuose Technologies (Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean)

Provincial second prize: InnovaPlant (Estrie)

Category: Services to Companies, presented by the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec

Provincial first prize: Les emballages PickPack (Estrie)

Provincial second prize: Noir sur Blanc Atelier d'art et design (Montérégie)

Category: Services to Individuals

Provincial first prize: Autel-Relais (Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean)

Provincial second prize: Le Rond -point - Milieu de jeux (Outaouais)

Youth Entrepreneurship Grand Prizes, in partnership with the Secrétariat à la jeunesse

Microcommerce LIB (Bas-Saint-Laurent)

Autel-Relais (Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean)

Jury's Favourite – Sustainable Development Prize, in partnership with Hydro-Québec

Mine urbaine ( Laval )

Jury's Favourite - Entrepreneuriat féminin Prize, in partnership with the Secrétariat à la condition féminine

Microcommerce LIB (Bas-Saint-Laurent)

Jury's Favourite – Ingenuity Prize, in partnership with Loto-Québec

InnovaPlant (Estrie)

Jury's Favorite – Chief Scientist Prize, in partnership with Les Fonds de recherche du Québec

Communo-Vet (Bas-Saint-Laurent)

Successful Business Inc. Section

This section showcases diversified models of businesses that have already participated in the OSEntreprendre Challenge, are still operating after five years and have a track record that boasts the following five ingredients of success: achievements, values, finances, forecasts and teamwork.

Provincial Prizes

A4 Architecture + Design (Outaouais)

Doing Business Together Section

This section showcases diversified models of businesses that stand out for their purchasing practices that prioritize dealing with suppliers across Québec. Because every decision to do business together has tangible spinoffs that can be used to build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec.

Provincial Prizes

Nutra-Fruit (Capitale-Nationale)

Special prizes

People's Choice Provincial Prize, powered by Videotron Business

Alcyonsel de mer (Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine)

Regional Commitment Prize – Fonds locaux de solidarité FTQ and Fédération québécoise des municipalités

Mauricie region

SOURCE OSEntreprendre

For further information: Daphné Asselin · [email protected] · 418-644-4255, extension 2173