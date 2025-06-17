The launch is part of a $15M investment in technology to bring new cloud-based, mobile-first software solutions & enhanced consumer touchpoints to market

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- 24Pet by PetPlace today announced plans for 24PetShelter, a new cloud-based, mobile-first offering from the industry leaders in shelter-management solutions like PetPoint and Chameleon. This comes just a few months after the launch of 24PetRescue, the zero-cost animal welfare software aimed at assisting rescue organizations.

24PetShelter is a cloud-based software designed to make shelter management easier.

The new 24PetShelter software is part of a $15 million investment in technology innovation over the next two years aimed at revolutionizing shelter management solutions to better support animal welfare initiatives and enhance the pet adoption experience.

This strategic investment marks a bold step forward in the company's mission to create One Effective Network — a unified, intuitive, and holistic offering that reimagines how shelters, partners, and pet parents connect.

"We're revolutionizing the way we support and partner with animal welfare organizations and their communities," said Samantha Watson, president of PetPlace. "This investment is about more than just software — it's about building a compassionate future where technology enables shelters to shift their time and energy into helping more pet parents adopt."

Improved Software Solutions That Empower Shelters to Do More Good

Shelter Animals Count estimates that nearly 6 million animals will enter U.S. shelters in 2025, and animal welfare organizations will facilitate over 11,000 adoptions per day on average, according to data from the ASPCA. Clunky shelter management software, time-consuming administrative tasks, and unnecessary platform features take energy and focus away from what really matters — placing pets in loving homes.

"Animal welfare organizations need fast, reliable, and user-friendly systems that improve operational efficiency, not hinder it," said Kristina Wilkerson, newly appointed VP of Product & Engineering. "We are tirelessly committed to reimagining how pets get placed into loving homes."

Key features and highlights of 24PetShelter include:

Cloud-based infrastructure and mobile-first design.

Minimal onboarding time so shelters can get up and running faster than ever before.

A fast, modern, intuitive interface that requires minimal training for staff and volunteers.

Improved animal lifecycle management tools for better intake workflows and behavior tracking.

User-friendly modules for easy access to medical records, kennel operations, and data-rich reports.

Enhanced mobile checkout that is optimized for shelter use.

Better integrations with other software solutions and platforms.

Dedicated, reliable support via chat, phone, or email.

"24PetShelter is designed to be a frictionless software solution that streamlines shelter operations, simplifies task management, and ensures easy access to data and reporting that's necessary to drive strategic decision making," added Wilkerson.

A webinar, designed for industry stakeholders, will be held July 10 from 3-4 p.m. EST. The virtual event will unveil the robust product roadmap and showcase a series of feature launches and platform enhancements that set a new benchmark for animal welfare technology.

Visit https://www.24pet.com/products/24petshelter to register for the event.

Additional Benefits for Shelter Partners

In addition to the launch of the new software, the $15M investment also comes with an innovative approach to benefits for animal welfare organizations. These include:

A new, cost-saving payment model for shelters: 24PetShelter will be available with minimal signup costs and there are no monthly or annual software fees. Instead, shelters will pay a single, per adoption fee of $5 when adoptions are processed through mobile checkout. 24Pet will also offer a free microchip with every adoption. Factoring in the free microchips, we anticipate this new model will save shelters an average of $6 per adoption, compared to the prior model.

Enhanced consumer experiences: The plan also outlines the new development of tools, education, and services on PetPlace.com, making it the ultimate platform to support both pre- and post-adoption journeys. Examples include enhanced adoptable pet search tools, detailed breed guides, premium pet protection memberships, tailored insurance solutions, and innovative AI-driven features.

Expanded partnerships: Collaboration across the industry with platforms such as Petco Love Lost, Petszel, and Petcademy to ensure pet parents have access to the services, support, and information they need to keep and care for their adopted pets.

"This is more than a business model shift — it's a movement," said Todd Whittington, VP of Consumer Operations and Partnerships for PetPlace. "We're building a future where every pet has a home, and every adopter has the tools to succeed."

About PetPlace

PetPlace® is a network of innovative products and services designed to support pet well-being, the pet parenting journey, and animal welfare organizations. PetPlace is committed to creating a world where pet care is easy for all, and every pet thrives in a loving home. PetPlace Holdings, LLC, and its subsidiaries, Pethealth Services (USA) LLC, Pethealth Services Inc., and HLP, Inc., are owned by Independence Pet Holdings, Inc. (IPH), an organization that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands offering a range of pet insurance services, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and beyond across the U.S. and Canada. PetPlace.com

