Quorum launches construction of a sustainable and affordable project in the heart of Montreal

MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - During a groundbreaking ceremony attended by notable figures such as Emmanuella Lambropoulos, the federal Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent; Alan DeSousa, the Mayor of Saint-Laurent; Vana Nazarian, City Councillor for the Côte-de-Liesse district; and Aref Salem, City Councillor for the Norman-McLaren district, Quorum announced the launch of its Dalia project. This residential complex will feature 249 rental units on the site of the former Valeant factory at 1956 Bourdon Street in the Saint-Laurent borough. Scheduled for completion in the summer of 2026, the project aims to provide sustainable and affordable housing, while seamlessly integrating into the urban landscape. Notably, a community consultation was conducted during the design phase to ensure alignment with local needs. The first phase, a seven-story multifamily building with 139 units, is currently under construction. The remaining three buildings, each three stories tall, will collectively offer an additional 110 units.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Dalia project took place on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Saint-Laurent in the presence of (from left to right): Ms. Vana Nazarian, City Councillor for the Côte-de-Liesse District in Saint-Laurent, Mr. Alan DeSousa, Mayor of the Saint-Laurent borough, Mr. Maxime Laporte, Partner and Director of Development at Quorum, Ms. Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Member of Parliament for the Saint-Laurent riding; Mr. Aref Salem, City Councillor for the Norman-McLaren district in Saint-Laurent (CNW Group/Quorum)

IMAGES: CLICK HERE

Located just steps from public transportation in a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) area, as well as nearby parks and major employment centres, the Dalia project has garnered support from the borough, local stakeholders, and residents. The Government of Canada has provided substantial financial backing of $93 million through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC) Rental Construction Financing initiative, helping to bring this vision of modern, responsible housing to life.

The project is distinguished by its strong commitment to sustainable development. It is designed to achieve LEED certification and will incorporate a geothermal system, with a significant portion of the structure constructed using wood to minimize its carbon footprint. From the outset, recycling practices for construction material waste will be implemented. Several units will adhere to universal accessibility standards, ensuring inclusivity. Additionally, a community garden will be established on the rooftop, and a bike path will connect the neighbourhood to the nearby metro station.

Highlights

249 rental housing units

Solar panels on all buildings

Geothermal energy as the energy source for the entire site

Energy performance for each building 50% higher than the standards required by the energy code

Land allocation for the development of a multifunctional bike path along the railway and a public easement on the Dalia project site to connect the neighbourhood to the Du Collège metro station via Bourdon Street

More than 45% of the area dedicated to green space

Community gardens on the roof of the seven-story multifamily building

Land allocation to the adjacent school to allow for the expansion of its playground, benefiting the well-being of children

Development of an embankment and a sound barrier adjacent to the railway on the Dalia site and on half of the school's property

Quotes

"I want to emphasize the dedication and innovation demonstrated by my team, along with the invaluable collaboration and support from the Saint-Laurent borough and numerous local stakeholders, which have enabled this project to advance efficiently. This collective effort is essential, almost vital, when striving to realize affordable projects with multiple sustainable development components." - Maxime Laporte, Partner and Director of Development, Quorum.

"I am very proud to be part of the launch of Dalia in our area. By aiming for LEED Gold and Silver certifications, this project sets a new standard for developing affordable and sustainable housing. Moreover, by transforming an industrial site into a green residential neighbourhood, this project will help reduce heat islands and enhance our resilience to climate change. Situated within a TOD area, it will promote active transportation, exemplified by its new multifunctional bike path accessible to the entire community. This will also help open up this sector and continue our tradition of welcoming new families, as well as our passion for innovation and architectural excellence." - Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent.

"The Dalia project perfectly represents the type of initiative our government aims to support—affordable, sustainable housing that is well integrated into our community. I am pleased to have collaborated with Groupe Quorum to support their request for $93 million in funding from the CMHC for the development of affordable housing in Saint-Laurent. It is crucial to build communities where people can thrive, while considering sustainable development and accessibility. I am proud that this innovative project is coming to life here, greatly benefiting families, seniors, and young people in our community." - Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent.

"I am thrilled about the construction of sustainable and affordable housing for families in Saint-Laurent. This new real estate project of 249 units will help alleviate the effects of the housing crisis within my riding. It will provide residents with pleasant spaces close to public transportation, while reducing their environmental footprint. I commend the teams that participated in the various stages, ensuring this new living environment comes to fruition." - Marwah Rizqy, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Laurent.

About Quorum

Quorum, a family-owned real estate developer based in Montreal for over 40 years, holds the prestigious Diamond Palm Master Builder award from the APCHQ. As a pioneer in the design, construction, management, and promotion of affordable, high-quality residential projects, Quorum has successfully delivered over 6,000 housing units in Greater Montreal and beyond. The company is celebrated for its expertise, comprehensive service, and meticulous attention to detail, creating projects that offer substantial value to the communities it serves. With a strong commitment to social responsibility, Quorum actively supports programs and initiatives that focus on fostering entrepreneurial youth and promoting academic perseverance.

SOURCE Quorum

Information and interviews: Yannick Simard, Consultant, NATIONAL Public Relations, SMS: 438-492-2252, [email protected]; Sabrina Duguay, Vice-President, public affairs, NATIONAL Public Relations, SMS: 514-992-8898, [email protected]