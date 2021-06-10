QUÉBEC CITY, June 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Resilience, commitment and creativity were much in evidence at the 23rd Desjardins Grand Prize Gala of the OSEntreprendre Challenge, which paid tribute to its prizewinners at the provincial level. These students and entrepreneurs, who were selected from some 40 000 participants representing all of Québec's 17 regions, attested to their experience of the spirit of entrepreneurship over the course of the evening's ceremonies, which were hosted by Anaïs Favron. You can view these heart-warming moments, as well as the very engaging performance of David Goudreault, at osentreprendre.quebec.

Thirty-seven provincial prizes totalling over $220 000 (see the attached list) were awarded in the Scholastic, Business Creation and Successful Business Inc. sections, as well as in the new Doing Business Together section, which showcases the local purchasing practices of Québec businesses. This sum is in addition to the $580 000 distributed during this year's local and regional finals.

"We covered some thousand kilometres, held dozens of virtual meetings and spoke directly with the prizewinners, just some of the ways to get in touch with the spirit of entrepreneurship that is such a driving force in each of Québec's regions. I feel a great sense of pride and am moved by the authenticity, energy and conviction of the thousands of people who have embarked on the human adventure of entrepreneurship. The future of Québec looks very promising!" said Manon Théberge, President and Director General of OSEntreprendre.

Honorary President Marie-Pier St-Hilaire, President of Edgenda/AFI, led the ceremonies in the company of Québec Premier François Legault, Jean-François Roberge, Minister of Education, Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Lucie Lecours, Minister for the Economy, Samuel Poulin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier (youth), Réjean Houle, Associate Secretary for Youth and Mario Limoges, Associate Deputy Minister, Entrepreneurship and Competitiveness of Enterprises and Regions.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of young people from elementary school to university and new entrepreneurs. The OSEntreprendre Challenge is made possible with the financial support of such committed partners as Desjardins Group and the Québec government (respectively our presenting and title partners), the Fonds de recherche du Québec, Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec (CPA), Polycor, Saputo and Spektrum Media.

Scholastic section

Over 38 000 young people, from elementary school through to university, actively took part in 1 925 projects during the 23rd OSEntreprendre Challenge. Entrepreneurial experimentation, one of the four intervention levers that make up the Education Through Entrepreneurial Spirit approach, contributes to a number of success factors, such as the construction of identity, a feeling of competence, motivation, a sense of belonging, educational success and career orientation for older students. Thousands of school staff members have enabled these young people to grow on various levels.

Provincial Prize – Category: Elementary Cycle One (Elementary 1 and 2)

Le Potager de MarGau (Montérégie)

Provincial Prize – Category: Elementary Cycle Two (Elementary 3 and 4)

Cou-Cou Bijoux (Estrie)

Provincial Prize – Category: Elementary Cycle Three (Elementary 5 and 6)

Les colliers et attaches du Big 6 Workshop (Chaudière-Appalaches)

Provincial Prize – Category: Secondary Cycle One (Secondary I and II)

Jury's Favourite Prize – Cooperative - Fondation pour l'éducation à la coopération et à la mutualité

La Soupère Charrette écologique (Côte-Nord)

Provincial Prize – Category: Secondary Cycle Two (Secondary III, IV and V)

Des bancs pour apprendre autrement! (Estrie)

Provincial Prize– Category: Secondary School – Special Education

Plateau Concept (sur mesure) (Capitale-Nationale)

Provincial Prize – Category: Vocational Training and Adult Education

Boutique Récup'Art (Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean)

Provincial Prize – Category: College – Individual and Small Group (1 to 3 people)

Podcast Politique Premier Plan (Abitibi-Témiscamingue)

Provincial Prize – Category: College – Group (4 or more people)

Et si on se racontait? (Montréal)

Provincial Prize – Category: University – Individual and Small Group (1 to 3 people)

Entrepotes (Montréal)

Provincial Prize – Category: University – Group (4 or more people)

Ruche Campus (Estrie)

Business Creation, Successful Business Inc. and Doing Business Together sections

In 2020-21, more than 2 000 entrepreneurs submitted over 1 160 projects to the OSEntreprendre Challenge. With the encouragement of regional players, these entrepreneurs went through the formative experience of local, regional and provincial selection by the respective juries. Courageous, persevering and determined, these prizewinners are making a difference by contributing to the development of their regions. They are truly inspirational.

Business Creation section

Category: Bio-Food, presented by Saputo

Provincial first prize: Les Snorôs (Capitale-Nationale)

Provincial second prize: Paradis HMN (Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean)

Category: Commerce, presented by Spektrum Média

Provincial first prize: Hydromel Charlevoix inc. (Capitale-Nationale)

Provincial second prize: Le Décapsuleur inc. (Montréal)

Category: Social Economy, presented by the Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins

Provincial first prize: La Grange Pardue, ferme brassicole (Centre-du-Québec)

Provincial second prize: L'Atelier Paysan (Montérégie)

Category: Business Operation, Processing, Production

Provincial first prize: Ferreol (Capitale-Nationale)

Provincial second prize: Novagrow (Montréal)

Category: Technological and Technical Innovation, presented by Videotron Business

Provincial first prize: Technologies LifeEngine inc. (Montréal)

Provincial second prize: Theron sport inc. (Mauricie)

Category: Services to Companies, presented by the Ordre des CPA du Québec

Provincial first prize: AMAD, Consultante en rémunération globale ( Laval )

) Provincial second prize: Projet Auxilium inc. (Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean)

Category: Services to Individuals

Provincial first prize: Nicola Di Narzo – Di Narzo , coupe et barbe (Montérégie)

– , coupe et barbe (Montérégie) Provincial second prize: Centre Physi-K inc. ( Laval )

Youth Entrepreneurship Grand Prizes, in partnership with the Secrétariat à la jeunesse

Les Snorôs (Capitale-Nationale)

Ferreol (Capitale-Nationale)

Jury's Favourite Prize – Women's Entrepreneurship, in partnership with the Secrétariat à la condition féminine

Technologies LifeEngine inc. (Montréal)

Jury's Favourite Prize – Ingenuity, in partnership with Loto-Québec

Ferreol (Capitale-Nationale)

Jury's Favorite Prize – Student Founder of a Business, in partnership with Les Fonds de recherche du Québec

Ferreol (Capitale-Nationale)

Successful Business Inc. section

Provincial Prize

Zorah biocosmétiques inc. (Montréal)

Doing Business Together section

Provincial Prize

Microbrasserie St-Pancrace (Côte-Nord)

Special Prizes

People's Choice Prize – Polycor, powered by Videotron Business

Brasserie Sir John inc. (Laurentides)

Local Community Involvement Prize—Scholastic section

Comité intercollégial de l'Agglomération de Québec (Capitale-Nationale)

Local Community Involvement Prize—Business Creation section

Julie Noël, Service de développement économique et forestier de La Tuque (Mauricie)

Regional Commitment Prize – Fonds locaux de solidarité FTQ and Fédération québécoise des municipalités

Région de la Capitale-Nationale

SOURCE OSEntreprendre Challenge

For further information: Daphné Asselin, [email protected], 418-558-0732

Related Links

www.osentreprendre.quebec/defi-osentreprendre

