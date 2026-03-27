Please read this notice carefully. A settlement may affect your legal rights. You may have to take prompt action.

TORONTO, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - In October 2023 and September 2024, the Canadian Class Actions were filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia ("Canadian Court") on behalf of Canadian customers of Chrome Holding Co. (formerly known as 23andMe Holding Co.) and ChromeCo, Inc. (formerly known as 23andMe, Inc.) (collectively, "23andMe")1 who were affected in a data security breach that 23andMe identified and disclosed in October 2023 ("Cyber Security Incident"). The defendants in the Canadian Class Actions are 23andMe, certain of 23andMe's former directors and officers and its auditor, KPMG LLP (United States) (collectively with 23andMe, the "Defendants").

On September 5, 2025, a settlement was reached amongst the parties ("Canadian Data Breach Settlement"). The Canadian Data Breach Settlement provides for the payment of US$3.25 million for the benefit of the Canadian Data Breach Settlement Class, inclusive of legal fees, expenses and applicable taxes.

On October 2, 2025, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Eastern Division ("U.S. Chapter 11 Insolvency Court") preliminarily approved the Canadian Data Breach Settlement, and certified the claim on behalf of the Canadian Data Breach Settlement Class.

On November 19, 2025, the Canadian Court recognized the Order of the U.S. Chapter 11 Insolvency Court, dated October 2, 2025, under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, RSC 1985, c C-36 ("CCAA").

On February 17, 2026, the United States Bankruptcy Court approved the Canadian Data Breach Settlement on a final basis, and granted relevant relief.

On March 16, 2026, the Canadian Court recognized the Order of the U.S. Chapter 11 Insolvency Court, dated February 17, 2026, under the CCAA.

The proceeds of the Canadian Data Breach Settlement are available to any individual who (i) was a customer of 23andMe at any time between May 1, 2023 through October 1, 2023 (the "Cyber Security Incident Period"); (ii) resided in Canada during the Cyber Security Incident Period; (iii) received a notice from 23andMe notifying the customer that their personal information was compromised in the Cyber Security Incident; and (iv) did not opt out of the Canadian Data Breach Settlement in accordance with the Court-approved procedure (hereinafter, together with the Canadian Plaintiffs, "Canadian Data Breach Class Members").

Any Canadian Data Breach Settlement Class Member who wishes to submit a claim for compensation from the Canadian Data Breach Settlement must submit a Canadian Claim form by no later than 11:59 pm Pacific Time on June 25, 2026.

For further details and instructions regarding how to submit a Canadian Claim Form, please visit the Canadian Settlement Website at https://www.canadian23andmesettlement.ca/en.

CANADIAN CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR

All inquiries in relation to the administration of the Canadian Data Breach Settlement must be directed to the Court-appointed Canadian Claims Administrator, at the contact information provided below:

Concilia Services Inc.

1-5900 Andover Avenue

Montreal, Quebec, H4T 1H5

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-888-770-8437

CANADIAN DATA BREACH CLASS COUNSEL

Please note that Class Counsel are not the claims administrator and will not be able to address inquiries with respect to the claims process. Canadian Data Breach Class Counsel can be contacted at:

Sage Nematollahi (he/him)

KND Complex Litigation

[email protected]

INTERPRETATION

If there is a conflict between the provisions of this notice and the Settlement Agreement, the terms of the Settlement Agreement will prevail.

THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF MISSOURI, EASTERN DIVISION, AND THE SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA HAVE AUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTION OF THIS NOTICE.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE CANADIAN CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR AND SHOULD NOT BE DIRECTED TO THE COURTS.

1 On July 27, 2025, the Bankruptcy Court in In re Chrome Holding Co. (f/k/a 23andMe Holding Co.), et al., Case No. 25-40976 (Bankr. E.D. Mo.) approved the sale of 23andMe Holding Co. and 23andMe, Inc.'s assets to TTAM Research Institute, which sale was completed on July 14, 2025. After the completion of the sale, 23andMe Holding Co. and 23andMe, Inc. formally changed their legal names to Chrome Holding Co. and ChromeCo, Inc., respectively. For ease of reference, Chrome Holding Co. and ChromeCo, Inc. are collectively referenced herein as "23andMe".

SOURCE KND Complex Litigation