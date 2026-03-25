Please read this notice carefully. A settlement may affect your legal rights.

You may have to take prompt action.

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - On February 8, 2023, a class action was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia ("Court") on behalf of Canadian customers of LastPass who were allegedly affected in a data security breach that was initially reported by LastPass in August 2022 ("Data Breach"). The defendants in this class action are GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., LastPass US LP, GoTo Technologies Canada Ltd., and LastPass Technologies Canada ULC (collectively, and for convenience of reference, the "Defendants").

On February 18, 2026, the Court approved settlement of this claim in the amount of USD$3,000,000 ("Settlement Amount") in full and final settlement of the claims advanced against the Defendants in this class action ("Settlement"). The Settlement Amount includes all legal fees, disbursements, taxes, and administration expenses. The Settlement provides that the claims of all Class Members asserted or which could have been asserted in the Action will be fully and finally released, and the Action will be dismissed. The Settlement is not an admission of liability, wrongdoing or fault on the part of the Defendants, all of whom have denied, and continue to deny, the allegations against them.

To be eligible for compensation under the Settlement, your Claim Form must be postmarked or received by Concilia Services Inc., the Claims Administrator, by no later than 11:59 pm Pacific Time on June 23, 2026.

CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR

For further information about the claims process and any other inquires from class members, the Claims Administrator can be contacted at:

Concilia Services Inc.

Attn: LastPass

1-5900 Andover Avenue Montreal

Quebec, H4T 1H5

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-888-851-0770

CLASS COUNSEL

Please note that Class Counsel are not the claims administrator and will not be addressing inquires with respect to the claims process.

Inquires for Class Counsel can be directed to:

Sage Nematollahi

KND Complex Litigation

[email protected]

Alexia Majidi

Hammerco Lawyers LLP

[email protected]

INTERPRETATION

If there is a conflict between the provisions of this notice and the Settlement Agreement, the terms of the Settlement Agreement will prevail.

THE SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS AUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTION OF THIS NOTICE.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE ADMINISTRATOR AND SHOULD NOT BE DIRECTED TO THE COURT OR CLASS COUNSEL.

SOURCE KND Complex Litigation