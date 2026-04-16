KND Complex Litigation: Leave and Certification Granted in Canopy Growth Corporation Securities Class Action

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has granted leave pursuant to section 138.8 of the Ontario Securities Act to commence a secondary market misrepresentation action against Canopy Growth Corporation and certain of its former officers and directors. The Court also certified the action as a class proceeding against these defendants.

The certified action alleges there were misrepresentations made during the class period of June 1, 2021 to June 22, 2023 which affected the price of Canopy Growth's securities. The certified class action also advances a claim for oppression under section 241 of the Canada Business Corporations Act.

KND Complex Litigation represents the Canopy Growth Corporation investors. This news release is being issued in compliance with 138.9 of the Ontario Securities Act. Formal notice and opt out information will be issued upon further Order of the Court.

A copy of the decision is available here. Updates on the case are provided here.

About KND Complex Litigation:

KND Complex Litigation is a Canadian law firm specializing in investor, consumer and privacy class actions and complex litigation.

SOURCE KND Complex Litigation

Contacts: KND Complex Litigation, Hadi Davarinia, [email protected], (416) 537-3529