Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Sœurs, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced an investment of nearly $1.7 million in federal funding for the construction of a second-stage house for the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal (NWSM), which will provide 23 affordable housing units for Indigenous women in difficulty and their children.

This investment by the Government of Canada is made possible by the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).

This project, which will be carried out by technical resource group Bâtir son quartier, will provide professional support services so tenants can become more independent and include a social pediatrics clinic that will offer its services to children and families in the second-stage house as well as to the community.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe, secure and affordable place to call home. A place where children can learn and grow in a stable environment. That is why our government is supporting the construction of these 23 housing units for Indigenous women in difficulty and their children. These shelters will give them the opportunity to rebuild their lives and become independent, as well as providing them with access to essential support services. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable home is invaluable. The Government of Canada is proud to support the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal in building these units. They will provide a place where Indigenous women in difficulty and their children can begin to rebuild their lives, regain their independence, and feel supported and safe." – The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Sœurs

"The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal is proud to open a supportive 2nd stage house for Aboriginal women and their children. This initiative has been in the planning stages for over ten years. We are also pleased to include and expand the Dr. Julien Foundation's social pediatrics services, which will benefit Aboriginal families in Montreal." – Nakuset, Director of the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal

Quick facts:

NWSM's second-stage house is expected to save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% compared to the National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings 2015 requirements.

for Buildings 2015 requirements. All units will meet universal accessibility criteria prescribed by the AccèsLogis Montréal program, and community spaces made available to tenants will be universally accessible.



All units will have rents equivalent to 60.8% of the median rent for the area, and affordability will be maintained for a minimum of 35 years. In addition, tenants will benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 proposes to provide an additional $2 .5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1 .3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support of over 35,000 additional housing units.

.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate .3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support of over 35,000 additional housing units. In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under the NHCF is proposed to be advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

