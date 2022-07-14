22 First Nations communities in Quebec and the Government of Canada sign historic $1.1 billion education agreement

KAHNAWÀ:KE MOHAWK TERRITORY, QC, July 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today marks a major step forward in advancing First Nations control over First Nations education for almost 5,800 students in 22 communities in Quebec.

The Grand Chiefs and Chiefs of the First Nations Education Council (FNEC) and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, gathered on the Kahnawà:ke Mohawk Territory to sign a historic regional education agreement. Kahsennénhawe Sky-Deer, Kahnawà:ke Grand Chief; John Martin, Chief of Gesgapegiag and Chief Responsible for Education; Ghislain Picard, Regional Chief, Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador; and Denis Gros-Louis, Director General of the FNEC, were also in attendance to celebrate the signing of this agreement.

This agreement between the FNEC, its 22 member communities and Indigenous Services Canada will provide an envelope of approximately $1.1 billion over five years for communities to implement education programs that will support the academic success of First Nations students. Through Indigenous Services Canada, $310.6 million in new funding was announced for this agreement in Budget 2022, and will complement approximately $790 million through existing education funding streams.

The result of 10 years of hard work, this agreement is based on a funding formula entirely designed by and for First Nations members of the FNEC. The agreement will ensure that the education needs of students, from kindergarten to Grade 12, are fully funded and based on community models, priorities, and realities. As a result, this agreement will allow for:

A culturally appropriate curriculum

Improved funding for school transportation

Recruitment and retention of more than 600 teachers and specialized resources

Improved student success

Increased student retention and high school graduation rates

Canada remains committed to supporting and advancing the work of First Nations control over First Nations education, leading to better student outcomes and stronger communities. Today's signing of this historic agreement with the First Nations Education Council, representing 22 communities in Quebec, is an example of the successes that can be achieved in partnership along the path of reconciliation.

Quotes

"This is a major step forward for our people, and an honour to have signed this monumental agreement in Kahnawà:ke Mohawk Territory. This agreement will provide Kahnawà:ke with the funding and assistance required for the next five years to ensure our children and young adults get an education that embodies our roots, language, and culture."

Kahsennénhawe Sky-Deer

Kahnawà:ke Grand Chief

"Through the signing of this historic agreement with the First Nations Education Council today, First Nations children in Quebec will have better learning and education opportunities ahead of them. It is because of the determination of the First Nations Education Council and the 22 communities involved that this agreement could happen, and it will keep children connected to their language and culture through their schooling. This is what reconciliation looks like when we work together in partnership."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The [FNEC REA] is a significant step toward ascertaining First Nations control of First Nations education for the twenty-two First Nations members of the First Nations Education Council. The FNEC-REA offers predictable funding and stability to our communities thanks to a funding formula developed by First Nations and specifically to meet the needs of all our students in a culturally and linguistically relevant approach to Indigenous learning."

John Martin

Chief of Gesgapegiag and Chief Responsible for Education

"The signing of this agreement is the culmination of many years of work aiming to guarantee access to funding in order to meet our children's needs, at last. This agreement will ensure that they receive the educational services they need and which respect their universal right to education."

Ghislain Picard

Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador

"The signing of the agreement is the completion, after more than 35 years, of the founding members' vision. It clearly demonstrates the expertise and determination of education professionals from the 22 FNEC member communities. The climate of reconciliation in which the agreement was negotiated was based on the funding formula developed by the FNEC. This agreement reflects the potential for economic and cultural sustainability that our future graduates will bring to their community."

Denis Gros-Louis

Director General of the FNEC

Quick facts

The First Nations Education Council (FNEC) is an association that is based on the collective strength of its 22 member communities in an effort to provide quality education to First Nations children in Quebec .

. The FNEC represents 24 elementary and secondary schools and approximately 5,800 students across eight First Nations in Quebec .

. The FNEC member communities are: Gesgapegiag, Gespeg, Kahnawà:ke, Kanesatake , Kebaowek First Nation, Kitcisakik, Kitigan Zibi, Lac Simon , Listuguj , Long Point First Nation , Manawan, Mashteuiatsh , Odanak , Opitciwan, Première Nation Abitibiwinni, Rapid Lake, Timiskaming First Nation, Wemotaci , Wendake , Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk, Wolf Lake First Nation and Wôlinak. Each member community has its own distinct cultural, demographic, socio-economic and linguistic profile.

, Kebaowek First Nation, Kitcisakik, Kitigan Zibi, , , , Manawan, , , Opitciwan, Première Nation Abitibiwinni, Rapid Lake, Timiskaming First Nation, , , Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk, and Wôlinak. Each member community has its own distinct cultural, demographic, socio-economic and linguistic profile. On May 4, 2021 , a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to help frame discussions for the development of the current regional education agreement.

, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to help frame discussions for the development of the current regional education agreement. The objectives of the regional education agreement are:

Finalize school takeover by member communities



Increase the number of qualified staff



Increase staff retention



Implement a culturally appropriate curriculum



Increase student retention and high school graduation rate



Increase teacher capacity for classroom technology integration



Adequately fund school transportation



Improve student success

The agreement is effective retroactively from April 1, 2022 , until March 31, 2027 . A renewal mechanism is in place to evaluate the performance of the agreement, beginning in 2027, to update the basis for its renewal.

, until . A renewal mechanism is in place to evaluate the performance of the agreement, beginning in 2027, to update the basis for its renewal. Budget 2022 allocated $310.6 million over five years, including $50 million from Budget 2021 resources, to implement this agreement. This is in addition to the current program funding underway, totalling approximately $1.1 billion over five years.

over five years, including from Budget 2021 resources, to implement this agreement. This is in addition to the current program funding underway, totalling approximately over five years. Eight regional education agreements have been developed by the Government of Canada and First Nations partners to address the different needs and priorities of each community. These agreements represent approximately 22,000 students. Discussions are currently underway with other First Nations communities and education organizations to advance other education agreements across the country.

and First Nations partners to address the different needs and priorities of each community. These agreements represent approximately 22,000 students. Discussions are currently underway with other First Nations communities and education organizations to advance other education agreements across the country. This agreement continues the important work underway as the Government of Canada remains committed to working with First Nations to help close educational gap outcomes between First Nations and non-Indigenous Canadians. This approach aligns with Article 14 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples; and Calls to Action 7, 8 and 12 of the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada , which call for the Government of Canada to provide quality education to First Nations while respecting the principle of First Nations control over First Nations education. This initiative also contributes to the Government's response to the Calls for Justice 2.3 and 4.4 of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

