22/07/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("AQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 10, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 9, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, July 14, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, July 14, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

VIP ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VIP")

[formerly ANC Capital Ventures Inc. ("ANCV.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since February 16, 2021, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, July 14, 2022, the common shares of VIP Entertainment Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "VIP".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Prospectus dated June 28, 2022.

As a result, at the opening on Thursday, July 14, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length acquisition of all shares of VIP Entertainment Group Inc. in consideration of 65,168,837 shares at a deemed price of $0.21 per share. Concurrent with the acquisition, VIP completed a brokered private placement of 8,026,000 subscription receipts at $0.25 per receipt. The subscription receipts were convertible into 9,369,472 units at $0.21 per unit upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction. Each unit comprised of 1 common share and 0.5 of a warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for 1 common share at an exercise price of $0.43 for 24 months following closing. The agent, Research Capital Corporation, received a $50,020 cash commission and 225,633 unit options in connection with the financing.

35,313,665 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 16,927,155 common shares issued to non-Principals are legended in accordance with a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement release schedule to be released over a 36-month period. 2,100,000 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Randy Jennings Y 13,425,102

Theresa Jennings Y 13,424,985

Joel Donais Y 5,836,950

Dave Antony Y 2,334,780

Mike Mansfield Y 175,109

Scott Seguin Y 116,739

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on July 6, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, July 14, 2022, the common shares of VIP Entertainment Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ANC Capital Ventures Inc. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 28, 2022, which is filed on

SEDAR.

The Company is classified as an "Online Gambling Services" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

80,488,309 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 54,340,820 shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: VIP (new)

CUSIP #: 92763B 10 9 (new)

Company Contact: Joel Donais, President & CEO

Company Address: 310, 1010 – 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1J2

Company Phone Number: 587) 436-5635

Company Email Address: [email protected]

______________________________

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following Late Dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.03

Payable Date: July 13, 2022

Record Date: June 29, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: July 13, 2022

The common shares should have commenced trading on TSXV on an ex-dividend basis but due to late notification from the Issuer have been trading on a cum-dividend basis and will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis effective on July 13, 2022. Holders including purchasers of the shares on or before July 12, 2022 should maintain a record of brokers that sold them the shares in order to enable such holders to claim the dividend.

________________________________________

SUPERBUZZ INC. ("SPZ")

[formerly Cross Border Capital I Inc. ("CBX.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Brokered Private Placement and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Cross Border Capital I Inc.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Final Long Form Prospectus dated June 16, 2022 (the "Prospectus"). As a result, at the opening on Thursday July 14, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of SuperBuzz Inc. (the "Target") by way of a securities exchange agreement dated January 6, 2022 (the "Securities Exchange Agreement") and issued 29,641,860 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the shareholders of the Target (including the private placement described below) on July , 7, 2022. Pursuant to the Transaction, all shareholders of the Target exchanged their ordinary shares in the capital of the Target ("Target Shares") at an exchange ratio of 5.1313 Resulting Issuer Shares for every one Target Share held. In addition, all outstanding warrants and restricted stock units of the Target were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company based on the same exchange ratio.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company changed its name from "Cross Border Capital I Inc." to "SuperBuzz Inc.".

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 14,228,730 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement and 5,389,340 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 2,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Issuer: "All other information services" company (NAICS Number: 519190).

For further information, please refer to the Final Long Form Prospectus, which is available on SEDAR.

Resumption of Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated July 20, 2021, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will resume at the opening on Thursday July 14, 2022.

Effective at the opening on Thursday July 14, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "CBX.P" to "SPZ".

Name Change

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders on February 7, 2022, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's name change. The name of the Company has been changed from "Cross Border Capital l Inc." to "SuperBuzz Inc.".

Effective at the opening on Thursday July 14, 2022, the shares under the name SuperBuzz Inc. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares under the name Cross Border Capital l Inc. will be delisted.

Concurrent Private Placement Financing

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a private placement occurring on a brokered basis (the "Financing") described in the February 18, 2022 press releases. The Financing was comprised of subscription receipts of the Target ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.40 per Subscription Receipt. The Subscription Receipts were converted into units of the Resulting Issuer ("Resulting Issuer Units"), such that each Subscription Receipt resulted in the holder thereof being issued, for no additional consideration and without any further action by its holder, one (1) Resulting Issuer Unit. Each Resulting Issuer Unit consists of one Resulting Issuer Share and one common share purchase warrant of the Resulting Issuer (each, a "Resulting Issuer Warrant"), with each Resulting Issuer Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Resulting Issuer Share at a price of $0.60 per share at any time on or prior to June 16, 2024.

Brokered Private Placement:

Subscription Receipts: 5,745,050

Purchase Price: $0.40 per Subscription Receipt

Resulting Issuer Shares: 5,745,050

Resulting Issuer Warrants: 5,745,050

Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: NA

As compensation, the Agent was paid a cash commission of $39,957.92 and 92,395 Resulting Issuer compensation options ("Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Resulting Issuer share at an exercise price of $0.40 from June 16, 2022 to June 16, 2024.

In addition, certain Israeli finders received $25,600 cash commissions and 206,163 restricted stock units which automatically converted to common shares the Resulting Issuer, 137,538 common shares of the Resulting Issuer, and 20,975 common share purchase warrants of the Resulting Issuer, exercisable for $0.60 from June 16, 2022 to June 16, 2024.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Financing via a press release dated February 18, 2022.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 34,641,860 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 21,618,070 securities

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: SPZ (new)

CUSIP Number: 868041104 (new)

Issuer Contact: Liran Brenner, Chief Executive Officer

Issuer Address: 1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Issuer Phone Number: 972-54-333-2304

Issuer Email: [email protected]

________________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday July 14, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

86,717,287 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: Nil

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: PMET

CUSIP Number: 70337R107

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2022 and the company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Blair Way

Company Address: 838 W Hastings Street, Suite 700,

Vancouver, BC, V6C 0A6

Company Phone Number: 778-945-2950

Company Fax Number: 604-689-8199

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

THUNDER GOLD CORP. ("TGOL")

[formerly WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on June 23, 2022, the Company has changed its name to: THUNDER GOLD CORP. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, July 14, 2022, the common shares of Thunder Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of White Metal Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

147,300,750 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: NIL Shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: TGOL (new)

CUSIP Number: 88605F100 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

PARENT CAPITAL CORP. ("PAR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday July 14, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.

Further to the Company's news release dated July 6, 2022, the Company has announced that the letter of intent between the Company and 2802903 Ontario Ltd. ("TargetCo") has been terminated in accordance with its terms and the Company's proposed acquisition of TargetCo will not proceed.

________________________________________

22/07/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition of mining rights agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 25, 2022, between Steven Scott (the "Vendor") and 1844 Resources Inc. (the "Company"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in 4 claims on its Native Copper Project (the "Property"), located in the Gaspé Peninsula, in the province of Québec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 500,000 common shares and a cash consideration of $5,000 to the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 20, 2022.

________________________________________

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the warrants originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement ("Warrants") announced on July 6, 2018:

Number of Warrants: 6,434,000

Original Expiry Date: July 23, 2022

New Expiry Date: July 23, 2023

________________________________________

CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:25 a.m. PST, July 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENEREV5 METALS INC. ("ENEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,035,600 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 5,035,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,035,600 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a 2 year period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

William White Y 3,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,035,600

[1 placee(s)]

Agent's Fee: $19,285.20, plus 428,560 warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years, payable to IBK Capital Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,666,666 common shares to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for US$700,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated July 13, 2021 and June 29, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC. ("MSCL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated June 29, 2022, between Satellos Bioscience Inc. (the "Company") and Ottawa Hospital Research Institute. (the "OHRI"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will obtain an interest in certain additional patent licenses.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 50,000 common shares and pay $10,000 to the OHRI.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 29, 2022.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 bonus warrants exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.085 for one year to Romspen Investment Corporation (the "Lendor") in consideration of an extension to the loan to the Company from a maturity date of June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 8, 2022

________________________________________

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. (''VENZ'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,420,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 3,420,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,420,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of three years

Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Broker/Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. received an aggregate fee of $13,600 in cash and 272,000 compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles the holder to receive one common share at $0.10 for a period of three years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 6, 2022, June 9, 2022 and June 23, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

U3O8 CORP. ("UWE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 11.42 a.m. PST, July 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

U3O8 CORP. ("UWE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 12, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZINCORE METALS INC. ("ZNC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 12, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]