22/06/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD.WS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, July 4, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire July 6, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business July 6, 2022

TRADE DATES

July 4, 2022 - TO SETTLE – July 5, 2022

July 5, 2022 - TO SETTLE – July 6, 2022

July 6, 2022 - TO SETTLE – July 6, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.06

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2022

________________________________________________

XAU RESOURCES INC. ("GIG")

[Formerly XAU RESOURCES INC. ("GIG.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Symbol Change, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing XAU Resources Inc. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated June 14, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, June 27, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. Accordingly, the trading symbol for the Company will change from GIG.P to GIG. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

The QT consists of the following: Pursuant to an option agreement dated October 21, 2021, the Company has been granted an option by North West Exploration Inc. to earn a 100% undivided interest in certain mining permits located in northwestern Guyana, known as the Noseno Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement filed on Sedar and the Company's news release dated June 20, 2022.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company completed a private placement of 4,000,000 subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share Number of placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro group participation:



Name Insider=Y/

Pro Group=P Number of Common Shares Catopriam Inc. (Peter Hambro) Y 1,177,689 Audrey Maruta Y 100,000





Commission: Finders collectively received $5,047 in cash and 20,188 common shares

purchase warrant exercisable at $0.25 for 2 years.

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in its news releases dated March 7 and 8, 2022.

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated August 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume at the opening on Monday, June 27, 2022 under the symbol "GIG".

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

12,611,500 common shares are issued and outstanding. Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GIG (new) CUSIP Number: 98401G103 (unchanged)



The Resulting Issuer is classified as an " Other support activities for mining" company (NAICS: 213119).

Company Contact: Gary Bay, CEO and Director Company Address: 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100, Toronto, Ontario M5K 1B7 Company Phone Number: 647-339-4301 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website: www.xauresources.com

_____________________________________________________

22/06/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, June 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 24, 2022 and June 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.15 per share







Warrants: 14,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three-year period







Number of Placees: 52 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Darren Urquhart Chartered Account Inc.

(Darren Urquhart) Y 66,667 Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $10,657.50 and 71,050 Finder's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a three year period.









Haywood Securities Inc. - $5,785.50 and 38,570 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a three year period.









M Partners Inc. - $44,100.00 and 294,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.25 per share for a three year period.









PI Financial Corp. - $10,286.50 and 68,577 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a three year period.









Amandla SA (Jorge Nunez) - $20,275.50 and 135,170 Finder's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a three year period.









Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 8, 2022, June 14, 2022 and June 22, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, June 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DURANGO RESOURCES INC. ("DGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,064,705 shares Purchase Price: $0.085 per share Warrants: 3,032,353 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,032,353 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period Number of Placees: 3 placees

Finder's Fee:

150,500 broker warrants payable to RBC Investor Services Trust

274,029 broker warrants and $36,084.93 payable to Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

Each broker warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share and expires on May 23, 2024.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 26, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 64,885,496 common shares Purchase Price: CDN$0.50 per share Number of Placees: 35 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Africa Oil Corp. Y 10,178,116 Finder's Fee: An aggregate of £820,611 (CAD$1,337,595) payable to Echelon Wealth

Partners Inc., Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG, Sparebank 1 Markets AS,

and PrimaryBid Limited.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement dated April 6, 2022.

________________________________________

HANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("HCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a proposed promissory note of US$100,000 dated April 4, 2022 (the "Loan") between Hanna Capital Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party to the Company (the "Lender"). The Loan will bear interest at the rate of 8% per annum and is due on April 4, 2023. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 500,000 common shares to the Lender in connection with the Loan.

For more information, refer to the Company's press release dated June 22, 2022

________________________________________

HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated June 22, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 26, 2022 between the Company, as vendor, and two arm's length parties – Maropost Inc., and Maropost AB, as purchaser, a wholly owned Swedish subsidiary of Maropost Inc. (collectively the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Findify AB, a wholly owned Swedish subsidiary of the Company for total consideration of US$4,450,000 in cash, subject to adjustment as set out in the Agreement.

Paradigm Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Company receiving advisory fees in respect thereof and in addition received CDN$350,000 by way of a success fee. In addition, Lifeist has issued 664,121 common shares to Paradigm Capital as compensation for its work fee in the amount of CDN$40,000, based on a per share price of approximately $0.06 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 26, 2022

_______________________________________

MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a loan agreement effective June 20, 2022 (the "Loan"), between the Company and Redplug Capital Corp. (the "Lender"), whereby $500,000 principal amount will be advanced to the Company.

Maturing June 19, 2023, the secured Loan bears interest at 6% per annum for the first six (6) months and at 12% per annum thereafter, and is repayable on or before the maturity date.

In consideration of the Loan, the Company will issue to the Lender 2,000,000 common shares as a bonus.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 21, 2022.

________________________________________

ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC. ("OSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 20, 2022 between the Company and MESA Products, Inc. (the "Vendor") Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100 per cent of the equity interest of the assets and business operations, which includes the Integrity Management line of business and the RIPL Software (the "RIPL Business"). As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor over the next 3 year-period an aggregate of USD$375,000 in cash payments and the issuance of 1,828,125 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 23, 2022.

________________________________________

POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 6, 2020, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 3,252,987 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.4882



# of Warrants: 4,491,286 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.864

All of the Extended Warrants were issued upon completion of the Company's Qualifying Transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange on July 6, 2020, to holders of certain convertible debentures issued in 2019 and 2020 by PopReach Incorporated.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2022 and the Qualifying Transaction Filing Statement dated June 26, 2020 (filed on SEDAR).

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:38 a.m. PST, June 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 21, 2022, the content should have been as follows:

"The NSR will be acquired by the Company in equal 0.5% parts from each of the Vendors for consideration of $500,000 to each Vendor to be settled by the issuance of an aggregate 1,500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") with 500,000 Consideration Shares to each Vendor at a deemed price of $1.00 per common share."

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services; Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Shares for Services

Pursuant to the terms of the Marketing Agreement dated September 1, 2021 between the Company and Kelly B. Cross ("Cross"), the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 400,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), in consideration of the ongoing marketing services provided to the Company:

Time of Issuance Number of Shares Deemed Price Upon Exchange approval 100,000 $0.08 First quarter 100,000 $0.065 Second quarter 100,000 $0.12 Third quarter 100,000 $0.09

An additional payment of 100,000 Shares will be issued upon completion of the Fourth quarter of the Marketing Agreement, as well as potential bonus payments in securities. Additional securities issuances are subject to Exchange approval.

The Company provides to Cross $1,000 in monthly cash payment as well as a one-time grant of 250,000 stock options ("Options") with an exercise price of $0.10 per Option. The Options will vest in 25% tranches over four quarterly periods including immediately upon the grant, and will expiry on September 1, 2026.

For further information, refer to the Company's press release dated June 23, 2022.

Shares for Debt

Pursuant to the terms of the Advertising Agreement dated July 1, 2020 between the Company and AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA"), the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's issuance of an aggregate of 1,140,430 Shares to settle $67,800 in consideration of advertising services provided to the Company from July 15, 2020 to July 15, 2021:

Time of Issuance Number of Shares Deemed Price July 15, 2020 226,000 $0.06 October 15, 2020 271,200 $0.05 Jan 15, 2021 226,000 $0.06 April 15, 2021 208,615 $0.065 July 15, 2021 208,615 $0.065

For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated July 29, 2020 and June 23, 2022.

________________________________________

ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("ZOMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement) dated March 27, 2022 between the Company and arm's length party, whereby the Company acquired all of Albert Technologies Ltd.'s tangible and intangible assets (the "Target").

According to the terms of the Agreements, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target in exchange for up to 750,000 common shares and up to USD$250,000 in cash, issuable and payable upon satisfaction of certain annual results of the Target.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 28, 2022 and May 31, 2022

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]