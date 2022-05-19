22/05/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FINDEV INC. ("FDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per common share: $0.0075

Payable Date: July 15, 2022; October 21, 2022; January 13, 2023; April 14, 2023

Record Date: June 29, 2022; September 29, 2022; December 29, 2022; March 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date June 28, 2022; September 28, 2022; December 28, 2022; March 28, 2023

________________________________________

FORBIDDEN SPIRITS DISTILLING CORP. ("VDKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 10, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 9, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 20, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

____________________________________________

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. ("JE.H")

[Formerly JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. ("JE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, May 20, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of May 20, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from JE to JE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

____________________________________

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open May 20, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2022

________________________________________

22/05/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC. ("BEW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 16, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,416,074 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 24, 2022 to May 23, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Echelon Wealth Partners (Lukas Frankowski)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

CAPITAN MINING INC. ("CAPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 10, 2022 between Capitan Mining Inc. (the "Company") and Exploraciones Del Altiplano S.A. de C.V. (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire all outstanding net smelter royalties (NSRs) on mining claims in the Penoles project Exploraciones del Altiplano. By way of Consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling USD $550,000 and will issue a total of USD $450,000 in shares (up to a maximum of 5,625,000 shares) to the optionor. The Property is subject to a 1% NSR on the Property owned by Riverside Resources Inc., the Issuer has an option to purchase and retire the Riverside royalty for C$250,000 at any time.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 13, 2022.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement ("Agreement") dated April 20, 2022 between the Company and 2873454 Ontario Inc. ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive right and option to acquire up to an undivided 100% of the right, title and interest of the Vendor to the Wolf Ridge property. As consideration for the Agreement, the Company has provided the Vendor with payments of cash and common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.0825 per Share upon signing, and will provide further cash and Share payments upon each of the first four anniversaries from the date of closing. The Company also has committed to annual work expenditures.

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares) Work Commitment Upon Signing $ 10,000 100,000 NIL First Anniversary $ 20,000 125,000 $ 50,000 Second Anniversary $ 40,000 150,000 $ 100,000 Third Anniversary $ 60,000 150,000 $ 100,000 Fourth Anniversary $ 80,000 250,000 $ 100,000

The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter royalty ("NSR") for minerals not part of the Nickle Royalty (defined hereinafter) ("Original Royalty"). At any time, the Company may purchase the entirety of the Original Royalty by payment to the NSR holder of $1,000,000 and the issuance of 225,000 Shares, subject to Exchange approval.

The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR for all minerals that are Nickle, Copper, Lead, Zinc, Molybdenum, Cobalt, Platinum, Palladium, Gold and Silver ("Nickle Royalty"). At any time, the Company may purchase 1% of the Nickle Royalty by payment to the NSR holder of $1,000,000 and the issuance of 225,000 Shares, subject to Exchange approval.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 25, 2022.

________________________________________

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:16 a.m. PST, May 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, May 18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC)

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase and sale agreement dated December 02, 2021 (as amended on April 29, 2022) and a purchase and sale agreement dated December 02, 2021 (together the "Agreements"), between Northern Graphite Corporation (the "Company") and arm's length parties - Imerys Graphite & Carbon Canada Inc. (the "Canadian Vendor") and Gecko Namibia (Pty) Ltd. and Mircal (collectively, the "Namibian Vendors") respectively. Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company has acquired (i) all of the assets of the Canadian Vendor relating to the operating Lac-des-Iles graphite mine and related processing plant in Lac-des-Iles, QC; and (ii) all of the shares and shareholder debt of Imerys Gecko Holdings (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd. which is the owner of the care and maintenance Okanjande graphite mine and related processing plant in Namibia.

As consideration for the acquisitions and pursuant to the Agreements, the Company has: (i) made aggregate cash payments of USD$17,771,400 (USD$20,031,400 subject to adjustment for AR/AP and inventory) to the Canadian Vendor and USD$15,820,000 to the Namibian Vendors; (ii) issued an aggregate of 6,841,600 common shares of the Company to the Canadian Vendor; and (iii) issued 3,420,800 share purchase warrants to the Canadian Vendor, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at CDN$1.10 for a period of 24-months.

Additionally, the Company paid €585,000 (approximately CDN$800,455.50) as cash finder's fee to an arm's length third party.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated between December 02, 2021 and May 02, 2022.

________________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,000,000 bonus warrants exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.085 for one year to Moskowitz Capital Mortgage Fund II Inc. (the "Lendor") in consideration of a renewal loan to the Company in the amount of $9,929,076.34 with an interest rate of the greater of 9.99% or the Bank of Nova Scotia prime rate plus 7.54% per annum and a maturity date of November 1, 2022.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 4, 2022

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 21, 2022, April 26, 2022 and May 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 35,775,000 Non Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 17,887,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,887,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a three year period







Number of Shares: 3,682,000 Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.055 per share







Number of Placees: 59 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: EMD Financial $9,170.70 cash and 196,000 warrants payable.

Kreuzfeld AG $17,000 cash and 340,000 warrants payable.

Leede Jones Gable $10,045 cash payable.

Canaccord Genuity $1,400 cash and 227,500 warrants payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $3,850 cash and 70,000 warrants payable.

Redplug Inc. $24,500 cash and 490,000 warrants payable.

Abingdon Capital Corp. $400 cash and 8,000 warrants payable.

Gerhard Merkel $14,280 cash and 285,600 warrants payable.

Iridis AG $8,050 cash and 161,000 warrants payable.

Kreuzfeld AG $7,000 cash and 140,000 warrants payable.

-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.075 for three years

from closing.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 196,581 shares, in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totaling $25,000 provided to the company between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019 as amended on April 1, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. ("SFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 15,093,781 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 15, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 15, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a rights offering of 15,093,781 shares with 15,093,781 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 30, 2018. The warrants were previously extended beyond their original expiry date and this extension was approved by the Exchange effective June 18, 2020.

________________________________________

THE WELL TOLD COMPANY INC. ("WLCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 23, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: 1,275,000 principal amount

Conversion Price: Convertible into 10,200,000 common shares at $0.125 per share until maturity

Maturity date: 36 months from the issuance

Interest rate: 9% per annum, payable semi-annually

Warrants: 4,080,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,080,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.175 per share for a period of 36 months

Number of Placees: 23 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y/ProGroup=P # of Shares (on conversion) Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 Placees] P 4,480,000 Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., and Richardson

Wealth Limited received an aggregate cash commission of $75,950 which was

satisfied by the issuance of 607,600 common shares and aggregate advisory

fees of $5,600. Additionally, they received 714,000 Broker Warrants (the "Broker

Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common

share of the Company at $0.125 per common share for a 36-month period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated April 1, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

TVI PACIFIC INC. ("TVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:54 a.m. PST, May 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TVI PACIFIC INC. ("TVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, May 18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,798,086 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share to settle an outstanding debt of $389,904.30, pursuant to the Company's press releases dated February 1, 2022 and May 18, 2022.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on May 18, 2022.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]