22/03/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ICARUS CAPITAL CORP. ("ICRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated December 7, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Commissions effective December 15, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, March 14, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Monday, March 14, 2022, the common shares will

be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on March

14, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation

of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which



4,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: ICRS.P

CUSIP Number: 451062103

Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for 5 years.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 7, 2021.

Company Contact: Garry Yuill – President/CEO

Company Address: 8120 No. 2 Rd, Suite 186, Richmond, BC, V7C 5J8

Company Phone Number: (778) 866-9041

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution - Due Bill Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 5, 2022, approving the sale by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company") of certain claims and patents to Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("CNC") pursuant to a Purchase Agreement dated November 16, 2021, the Company has declared the following distribution of 0.01725 CNC shares for every one common share of the Company held:

Distribution per Share: 0.01725 shares of CNC per 1 common share of the Company Payable Date: April 25, 2022 Record Date: April 18, 2022 Ex-Distribution Date: April 26, 2022 Due Bill Period April 14, 2022 to April 25, 2022, inclusively Due Bill Redemption Date: April 27, 2022

Trades that are executed during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the common shares receive the distribution. For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 9, 2022

________________________________________

22/03/10- TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,681,819 shares Purchase Price: $0.88 per share Number of Placees: 1 placee Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corporation - 227,272 shares

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 3, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Engagement Letter Amendment between Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") and Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (the "Company") dated February 24, 2022 (the "Agreement") whereby the Company engaged Haywood to provide financial advisory services in connection with Dolly Varden's acquisition of a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge gold-silver project from Fury Gold Mines Ltd. ("Fury"), which closed on February 25, 2022.

Under the terms of Agreement, the Company will issue 402,815 common shares at a deemed price of $0.5896 per common share for the financial advisory services.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated March 10, 2022.

________________________________________

FORBIDDEN SPIRITS DISTILLING CORP. ("VDKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated January 20, 2022 and February 24, 2022:

Number of Securities: 13,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share Warrants: 6,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,500,000 shares Warrants Exercise Price: $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private

Placement Number of Placees: 26 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 4,000,000

Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission totaling $46,800 and 168,000 finder's

warrants, of which 140,000 will expire on February 8, 2024 allowing its holder to

acquire 140,000 common shares at a price of $0.25 per share subject to an

acceleration clause; and 28,000 will expire on February 28, 2024 allowing its

holder to acquire 28,000 common shares at a price of $0.25 per share subject

to an acceleration clause

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated February 8, 2022 and February 28, 2022.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement ("Private Placement") announced February 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,606,071 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share

purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $0.14 per Unit Warrants: 8,606,071 Warrants to purchase 8,606,071 Common Shares Warrant Price: $0.40 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance Forced Exercised Provision: If during any 10 consecutive trading days after any applicable hold periods have

elapsed following the closing date of the Private Placement, the average closing

sales price of the Common Shares as quoted on the Exchange is greater than

or equal to $0.55 per Common Share, the Company may provide notice in writing

to the holders of the Warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date

of the Warrants will be accelerated to the 30th day after the date on which the

Company issues such press release. Number of Placees: 42 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units Thomas Smeenk Y 700,000 Aggregate Pro Group

[3 placees] P 533,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on February 28, 2022.

__________________________________

LATIN METALS INC. ("LMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 10, 2021 and September 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,666,667 shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 4,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,333,333 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Keith Henderson Y 600,000 KF Business Ventures, LP

(Robert Kopple) Y 1,848,000 Ryan King Y 50,000 David Cass Y 50,000 Yordanka Dineva Y 20,000 Mario Luis Castelli Y 120,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[6 placees] P 810,667

Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $30,240 cash and 201,600 finder's warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $8,512 cash and 56,746 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $2,100 cash and 14,000 finder's warrants

Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 63,316 shares at a deemed price of $13.39, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated February 14, 2022.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Santiago Montt Y $13.39 63,316

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 15, 2022.

________________________________________

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated November 18, 2021, between Marvel Discovery Corp. (the "Company"), District 1 Exploration Corp. (the "Assignor") and Doctors Investment Group Ltd. ("DIG", the original "Vendor"), whereby the Assignor assigned all of its rights to acquire the Highway North Property located in the Athabasca region of Saskatchewan to the Company. In consideration, the Company will issue 4.6 million shares to the Assignor, pay $125,000 cash ($10,000 in the first year) and issue 1.25 million shares to DIG (250,000 shares in the first year) over three years. The exploration expenditures over three years are in the amount of $650,000 (Nil in the first year). The Assignor is at non arm's length to the Company.

________________________________________

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 27, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario). The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated July 5, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 27, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $413,556 pursuant to the "at-the-market" offering from July 7, 2021 to March 31, 2022 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 occurred for gross proceeds of $413,556.

Agents: Research Capital Corporation Offering: 1,341,500 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 with an average sale

price of $0.31 per share Agents' Warrants: None Over-allotment Option: None Agent's Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $10,338.90 in aggregate for

the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 27, 2021 and Prospectus Supplement dated July 5, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

PONTUS PROTEIN LTD. ("HULK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,097,500 shares Purchase Price: $0.16 per share Warrants: 9,097,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,097,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee) P 25,000 Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $7,680 cash and 48,000 finder's warrants Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,600 cash and 10,000 finder's warrants Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of

the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on September 24, 2021 and November 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("QGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,090,909 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.11 per share Warrants: 4,545,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,545,454 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 1 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Stan Bharti Y 9,090,909

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VISION LITHIUM INC. ("VLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 4, 2022, between the Company and Gabriel Béland and Michèle Richard (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in 40 contiguous mining claims in the province of Quebec, which, together with an additional 31 claims staked by the Company, will be collectively referred to as the Decelles property.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 250,000 common shares to the Vendors and make a cash payment of $10,000.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $250,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 10, 2022.

VISION LITHIUM INC. (« VLI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 mars 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 4 mars 2022, entre la société et Gabriel Béland et Michèle Richard (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans 40 claims miniers contigus dans la province de Québec qui, avec 31 claims supplémentaires jalonnés par la société, seront collectivement appelés la propriété Decelles.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 250 000 actions ordinaires aux vendeurs et effectuer un paiement en espèces de 10 000 $.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 250 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 mars 2022

________________________________________

ZACATECAS SILVER CORP. ("ZAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ENCANTO POTASH CORP. ("EPO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

