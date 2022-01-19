22/01/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GOLDHILLS HOLDING LTD. ("GHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin of June 30, 2021, effective at the open, Friday, January 21, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news releases dated Jul 07, 2021 and January 19, 2022.

ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")

[formerly ULTRA RESOURCES INC. ("ULT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated December 30, 2021, the Company will change its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, January 21, 2022, the common shares of Ultra Lithium Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Ultra Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

130,941,742 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow shares Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ULT (NO CHANGE) CUSIP Number: 90388C 10 6 (new)

22/01/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation related to two earn-in agreements between the Company and Marquee Resources Ltd ("Marquee").

Pursuant an earn-in agreement (the "Kibby Agreement") relating to the Company's Kibby Basin project (the "Kibby Property"), the Company will dispose of up to an 80% interest to Marquee in the Kibby Property. Under the terms of the Kibby Agreement, Marquee can earn up to an 80% interest in the Kibby Property by making a $100,000 cash payment, issuing up to 3,000,000 Marquee shares to the Company and incurring up to at least $2,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property within specified timeframes.

Pursuant an earn-in agreement (the "Lone Star Agreement") relating to the Company's Lone Star project (the "Lone Star Property"), the Company will dispose of up to an 80% interest to Marquee in the Lone Star Property. Under the terms of the Lone Star Agreement, Marquee can earn up to an 80% interest in the Lone Star Property by making cash payments totalling approximately $504,000, issuing up to 3,000,000 Marquee shares to the Company and incurring up to at least $2,550,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property within specified timeframes.

Finder's fees of 250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share will be issued to Peter Veregin in connection with each transaction (500,000 shares total) under a finder's fee agreement entered into with respect to the transactions.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 4, 2021, November 26, 2021, January 4, 2022, and January 18, 2022, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a proposed secured loan facility of US$10,000,000 dated January 5, 2022 (the "Loan"), between Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Company") and Auramet International LLC, an arm's length party to the Company (the "Lender"). The Loan will bear interest at the rate of 1% per month and is due on April 5, 2022. In addition, the Loan will have an arrangement fee of 2% of the loan amount payable to the Lender.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 325,000 non-transferable bonus warrants to the Lender in connection with the Loan. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $3.94 per share within twelve (12) months from the issuance.

For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated December 21, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, Jan.19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,453,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") Purchase Price: $1.86 per FT Share Number of Placees: 39 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of FT Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 placees] P 435,191 Agent's Fee: $360,077.40 cash and 193,590 broker warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity

Corp.; and

$360,077.40 cash and 193,590 broker warrants payable to BMO Capital Markets.

Each broker warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price $1.52 for 24 months from the closing date of this offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 common share ("Shares") of the Company. Purchase Price: $0.01 per Share. Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on November 29, 2022.

MEDMIRA INC ("MIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 24,583,696 shares to settle outstanding debt for $3,564,435.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares MedMira Holding AG Y $3,330,978 $0.145 22,972,264 Markus Miele Y $233,456 $0.145 1,610,046

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a Limited Liability Company Agreement and Contribution and Exchange Agreement dated November 29, 2021 (collectively, the "Agreements"), between Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the "Company") and an arm's length sales executive (the "Agent"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire exclusive rights to sell to certain customers and related sales orders and supply agreements. Under the Agreements, the Company will contribute US$10,000 to LLC in exchange for all of the voting and participating units of LLC. Pursuant to the Agreements, the Agent will receive 1,000,000 Class "A" Shares (as defined below) upon LLC meeting certain financial milestones during the three months ended February 28, 2022. In addition, for every US$50 block in marginal profit above market transfer pricing ("Sales Channel EBITDA") for the LLC during each quarter commencing with the three months ended February 28, 2022, and each of the ‎quarterly periods thereafter through February 28, 2024‎ (up to US$10,000,000 in Sales Channel EBITDA), the Agent will receive $72 in Salona Class "A" Shares (based on the market price of the Company's common shares on November 29, 2021). For greater clarity, the number of common shares of the Company issuable to the Agent shall not exceed 21,000,000.

The Class "A" Shares have the same attributes as the Company's common shares, except that they do not carry the right to vote and are convertible, subject to certain terms and conditions, into common shares on a one-for-one basis. The Class "A" Shares are subject to a blocker provision prohibiting a holder from converting the Class "A" Shares into common shares of the Company if it would result in such holder holding more than 9.9% of the Company's common shares. In addition, the holder of the Class "A" Shares is restricted from holding more than 500,000 of the Company's common shares at any time.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 30, 2021.

SOL CUISINE LTD. ("VEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEX COMPANIES:

DATUM VENTURES INC. ("DAT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period Number of Placees: 17 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 18, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PARENT CAPITAL CORP. ("PAR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,930,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 4,930,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,930,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.135 for a one-year period Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Scott Davis Y 150,000 John Anderson Y 380,000 Purplefish Capital Inc.

(John Anderson) Y 300,000 Taktic Services Inc.

(Julie Lemieux) Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 placee(s)] P 300,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

