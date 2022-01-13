22/01/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

AUREX ENERGY CORP. ("AURX.H")
[formerly Aurex Energy Corp. ("AURX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE:  January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, January 17, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of January 17, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from AURX to AURX.H.  There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.  The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued August 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

KP3993 RESOURCES INC. ("KPEN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated December 14, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective December 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. 

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, January 17, 2022.  The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the opening Monday, January 17, 2022, the common shares
will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture
Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on
Monday, January 17, 2022. A further notice will be published upon
the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia

Capitalization:

unlimited  common shares with no par value of which

8,800,000  common shares will be issued and outstanding on 
                completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares:

6,300,000  common shares

Transfer Agent:

Marrelli Trust Company Limited

Trading Symbol:

KPEN.P

CUSIP Number:

482655107

Agent:

Research Capital Corporation

Agent's Warrants:

175,000 non-transferable warrants.  Each warrant to purchase one
share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 14, 2021.

Company Contact: Terry Wong       
Company Address: 2209-1111 Alberni Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4V2
Company Phone Number: 604-488-8878           
Company Email Address:  [email protected]      

________________________________________

MCCHIP RESOURCES INC ("MCS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share:  $0.04
Payable Date:  February 2, 2022
Record Date:   January 26, 2022
Ex-dividend Date:  January 25, 2022

                                           ________________________________________

22/01/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.  ("ANK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:50 a.m. PST, January 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.  ("ANK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, January 13, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2021:

Number of Shares:

15,132,110 shares
33,741,000 flow-through shares
11,029,414 charity flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.18 per share
$0.20 per flow-through share
$0.245 per charity flow-through


Warrants:

43,032,024 share purchase warrants to purchase 43,032,024 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.26 for a three-year period (15,132,110 unit warrants and 11,029414 charity
flow-through unit warrants)
$0.26 for a two year period (16,879,500 flow-through unit warrants)

Number of Placees:

110 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Ian Ball

Y

1,500,000 F/T

Gary R. Thompson

Y

1,000,000 non F/T

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. - $5,352.00 and 27,960 Agent's Warrants that are exercisable
into common shares at $0.18 per share to December 7, 2023

GloRes Securities Inc. - $72,000.00 and 200,000 Agent's Warrants that are
exercisable into common shares at $0.18 per share to December 7, 2023

Accilent Capital Management Inc. - $36,900.00 and 184,500 Agent's Warrants
that are exercisable into common shares at $0.18 per share to December 7,
2023

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $15,000.00 and 75,000 Agent's Warrants that are
exercisable into common shares at $0.18 per share to December 7, 2023

Haywood Securities Inc. - $16,632.00 and 92,400 Agent's Warrants that are
exercisable into common shares at $0.18 per share to December 7, 2023

Mezzo Consulting Services S.A. (Frank Hogel) – 779,837 Agent's Warrants that
are exercisable into common shares at $0.18 per share to December 7, 2023

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 8, 2021 and December 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CASCADERO COPPER COPRPORATION  ("CCD.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, January 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DAJIN LITHIUM CORP. ("DJI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's acquisition via plan of arrangement of HeliosX Corp., a private mineral exploration and mining technology company holding 311,902 acres of lithium brine exploration rights in Alberta and certain extraction agreements.  Total consideration for the acquisition, based on an exchange ratio of 0.63 as agreed upon by each party, consisted of 19,736,897 common shares at a deemed price of $0.75 per share and 10,080,000 share purchase warrants, each warrant exercisable at $0.75 until August 5, 2023.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated October 20, 2021 and January 13, 2022, and information circular dated October 5, 2021.

________________________________________

EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,500,000 bonus warrants to Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I, LP in consideration of the loan in the amount of US$4,500,000. Each warrant is exercised into one common share at an exercise price of $0.27 for a period of two years. The loan has a term of 24 months with interest equal to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or a comparable or successor rate which is approved by the Lender plus 10% per annum, with a minimum LIBOR "floor" of 1%.    

________________________________________

RATHDOWNEY RESOURCES LTD. ("RTH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2021 and September 21, 2021:

Number of Shares:

38,964,853 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.035 per share

Warrants:

38,964,853 share purchase warrants to purchase 38,964,853 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a five-year period

Number of Placees:

17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

David Copeland

Y

2,285,714

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated August 6, 2021, October 27, 2021, and January 7, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RATHDOWNEY RESOURCES LTD. ("RTH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022 
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,285,714 shares to settle outstanding debt for $500,000.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount 
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares

David J. Copeland

Y

$500,000

$0.035

14,285,714

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Miscellaneous 
BULLETIN DATE:  January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of up to 117,969,343 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.12 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional one-half of one common share purchase warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a two-year period. 

The Early Exercise Period commenced on November 16, 2021 and expired on December 15, 2021.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 67,606,028 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $8,112,723 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 67,606,028 Common Shares and 33,803,011 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants:

67,606,028 common shares

Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants):

$0.12 per share

Incentive Warrants:

33,803,011 share purchase warrants to
purchase 33,803,011 shares.

Incentive Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 per share for a two-year period

Number of Placees:

31

Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

Number of
Shares

Laurentian Mountain Investments
Limited (David A. Fennell)

Y

3,125,000

Carole Plante

Y

20,000

Alain Krushnisky

Y

34,276

Richard Cohen

Y

200,000

Dundee Resources Limited

Y

17,067,307

Vijay Kirpalani

Y

73,560

Carlos Horacio Bertoni

Y

115,500

David A. Fennell

Y

4,319,231

Rejean Gourde

Y

150,000






Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[ 5 Placees]

P

1,405,000

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.12 per common share until August 6, 2022, May 18, 2023, and May 21, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 15, 2021, and December 17, 2021.

________________________________________

TENTH AVENUE PETROLEUM CORP.  ("TPC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, January 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE INC. ("IBO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE:  January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.

________________________________________

