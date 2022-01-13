22/01/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AUREX ENERGY CORP. ("AURX.H")
[formerly Aurex Energy Corp. ("AURX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, January 17, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of January 17, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from AURX to AURX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued August 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
KP3993 RESOURCES INC. ("KPEN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated December 14, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective December 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, January 17, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening Monday, January 17, 2022, the common shares
|
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
8,800,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
6,300,000 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Marrelli Trust Company Limited
|
Trading Symbol:
|
KPEN.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
482655107
|
Agent:
|
Research Capital Corporation
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
175,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 14, 2021.
Company Contact: Terry Wong
Company Address: 2209-1111 Alberni Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4V2
Company Phone Number: 604-488-8878
Company Email Address: [email protected]
MCCHIP RESOURCES INC ("MCS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Share: $0.04
Payable Date: February 2, 2022
Record Date: January 26, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: January 25, 2022
22/01/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:50 a.m. PST, January 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, January 13, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,132,110 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per share
|
Warrants:
|
43,032,024 share purchase warrants to purchase 43,032,024 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.26 for a three-year period (15,132,110 unit warrants and 11,029414 charity
|
Number of Placees:
|
110 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Ian Ball
|
Y
|
1,500,000 F/T
|
Gary R. Thompson
|
Y
|
1,000,000 non F/T
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. - $5,352.00 and 27,960 Agent's Warrants that are exercisable
|
GloRes Securities Inc. - $72,000.00 and 200,000 Agent's Warrants that are
|
Accilent Capital Management Inc. - $36,900.00 and 184,500 Agent's Warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $15,000.00 and 75,000 Agent's Warrants that are
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $16,632.00 and 92,400 Agent's Warrants that are
|
Mezzo Consulting Services S.A. (Frank Hogel) – 779,837 Agent's Warrants that
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 8, 2021 and December 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
CASCADERO COPPER COPRPORATION ("CCD.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, January 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
DAJIN LITHIUM CORP. ("DJI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's acquisition via plan of arrangement of HeliosX Corp., a private mineral exploration and mining technology company holding 311,902 acres of lithium brine exploration rights in Alberta and certain extraction agreements. Total consideration for the acquisition, based on an exchange ratio of 0.63 as agreed upon by each party, consisted of 19,736,897 common shares at a deemed price of $0.75 per share and 10,080,000 share purchase warrants, each warrant exercisable at $0.75 until August 5, 2023.
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated October 20, 2021 and January 13, 2022, and information circular dated October 5, 2021.
EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,500,000 bonus warrants to Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I, LP in consideration of the loan in the amount of US$4,500,000. Each warrant is exercised into one common share at an exercise price of $0.27 for a period of two years. The loan has a term of 24 months with interest equal to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or a comparable or successor rate which is approved by the Lender plus 10% per annum, with a minimum LIBOR "floor" of 1%.
RATHDOWNEY RESOURCES LTD. ("RTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2021 and September 21, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
38,964,853 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.035 per share
|
Warrants:
|
38,964,853 share purchase warrants to purchase 38,964,853 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
David Copeland
|
Y
|
2,285,714
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated August 6, 2021, October 27, 2021, and January 7, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
RATHDOWNEY RESOURCES LTD. ("RTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,285,714 shares to settle outstanding debt for $500,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
David J. Copeland
|
Y
|
$500,000
|
$0.035
|
14,285,714
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of up to 117,969,343 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.12 per share for a two-year period.
Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional one-half of one common share purchase warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a two-year period.
The Early Exercise Period commenced on November 16, 2021 and expired on December 15, 2021.
In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 67,606,028 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $8,112,723 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 67,606,028 Common Shares and 33,803,011 Incentive Warrants as follows:
|
Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants:
|
67,606,028 common shares
|
Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants):
|
$0.12 per share
|
Incentive Warrants:
|
33,803,011 share purchase warrants to
|
Incentive Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 per share for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
31
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P
|
Number of
|
Laurentian Mountain Investments
|
Y
|
3,125,000
|
Carole Plante
|
Y
|
20,000
|
Alain Krushnisky
|
Y
|
34,276
|
Richard Cohen
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Dundee Resources Limited
|
Y
|
17,067,307
|
Vijay Kirpalani
|
Y
|
73,560
|
Carlos Horacio Bertoni
|
Y
|
115,500
|
David A. Fennell
|
Y
|
4,319,231
|
Rejean Gourde
|
Y
|
150,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,405,000
All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.12 per common share until August 6, 2022, May 18, 2023, and May 21, 2023.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 15, 2021, and December 17, 2021.
TENTH AVENUE PETROLEUM CORP. ("TPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, January 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE INC. ("IBO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.
