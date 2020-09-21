MONTRÉAL, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - 211 Greater Montreal has reached the 100 000 calls milestone, demonstrating its key role as a helpline in the community and social support. More than two years following its launch in the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, many citizens, as well as, professionals within the health and social services field, community organizations and elected officials have all embraced this easy-to-remember, three-digit number: 2-1-1.

211 is an information and referral service towards more than 5 000 Greater Montréal socio-community organizations. It is at the same time a telephone line, available in 200 languages thanks to an interpretation service, a complete on-line directory, updated annually on the 211qc.ca web site, which has received more than 1,6 million visits to this day, as well as, a social analysis tool which paints a picture of the needs expressed by callers and also determines which services are lacking in order to inform officials. This data has been on-line since the start of the pandemic.

QUOTES

« I am very proud of this team that has been diligently working to ensure the quality of our service. Thank you to our partners at Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and at Centraide of Greater Montreal for enabling us to pursue our mission, helping through information, and for being present since March at the start of COVID-19. We've had all the tools and resources necessary to face a never before seen increase in calls and on-line visits. We are ready in case of a second wave. »

– Pierrette Gagné, Executive Director of the Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montréal and Manager of 211 Greater Montréal.

« Too often people who are the most vulnerable or who are in very difficult situations give up because they simply do not know where to turn. 211 enables them to quickly find the help they truly need and the numbers show how this service has become essential, especially over the last months as the pandemic significantly increased the number of people with glaring basic needs to be met. »

– Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal and President of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal

« 211 plays a crucial role, even more important during crises. Since the start of the pandemic, many citizens faced, for the first time, having needs that they could not meet on their own. For others, the usual resources were no longer available or were unable to respond due to a sudden high demand. 211 helped these vulnerable people find resources and services that were accessible and available. The number, source and nature of the calls received also enabled Centraide and other partners from different sectors to assess the needs and deploy additional efforts in the field. »

– Lili-Anna Pereša, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal.

About 211 Greater Montréal — Managed by the Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montréal, 211 Greater Montréal is an information and referral service towards more than 5 000 socio-community organizations. It is at the same time a telephone line, an on-line database on 211qc.ca and a social analysis tool that sheds the light for officials and players in the community sector on the needs and un-met needs of the citizens. This service is free and confidential and is financed by the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, Centraide of Greater Montreal and the Québec Government.

About the Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montréal

The Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montréal has had the mission of Helping Through Information since 1956. In addition to 211 Greater Montréal, the Centre manages the Drugs: Help and Referral and Gambling: Help and Referral helplines, as well as, the TeleCounseling Programme for Excessive Gamblers.

About the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal

Created in 2001, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM) is a planning, coordinating and funding organization grouping 82 municipalities and totalling 4 million people spread over more than 4 360 km2. CMM exercises skills in land development, economic, social, public transportation, and environmental developments.

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

Centraide of Greater Montreal, a strategic partner of 211, is present on the territories of Laval, Montréal and the South-Shore. Nearly 57 000 volunteers are involved within some 350 organizations it supports and more than 22 000 volunteers devote themselves to planning its annual campaign. In Québec, Centraide is present in 18 regions and receives support from companies, private, public and para-public institutions, as well as, large unions. The funds raised are distributed locally in order to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion.

