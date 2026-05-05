2026 Nursing Now Ontario Awards to honour three recipients for nursing excellence

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - During National Nursing Week (May 11-17, 2026), three Ontario nurses will be recognized through the Nursing Now Ontario Awards (NNOA) for their professional excellence, compassion and commitment to advancing people's health.

Organized by the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN), the annual awards – now in its seventh year – recognize one nurse practitioner (NP), one registered nurse (RN) and one registered practical nurse (RPN) who made significant contributions to the profession through their practice and helped improve the quality of life and health outcomes of Ontarians.

The awards program received more than 200 nominations, highlighting the depth and strength of nursing expertise throughout the province. The 2026 recipients are: Michelle Trinh, an NP at Toronto Rehabilitation Institute; Valerie Fiset, an RN with the Champlain Regional Palliative Care Program; and Jamie Toner, an RPN formerly with Rygiel Supports for Community Living in Hamilton.

"Nurses deliver professional, compassionate and evidence-based care every day, often in challenging circumstances," says Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO CEO. "The Nursing Now Ontario Award recipients exemplify the very best of our profession – improving health outcomes, strengthening communities and inspiring policy changes that advance health for all. With gratitude to all nurses, we are honoured to recognize these three colleagues."

"These awards celebrate the incredible depth and diversity of nursing practice across our province. On the frontlines, nurses provide compassionate, patient-centred care while also demonstrating the impact of nurses as leaders in everyday practice. Their expertise and commitment keep our health system strong. It's an honour to recognize those whose work inspires their colleagues and elevates the profession," says Dianne Martin, CEO of WeRPN.

The NNOA program was established in 2019 to build on the goals of the World Health Organization and the International Council of Nurses' Nursing Now campaign – a global initiative to raise the profile of nursing and improve health worldwide.

WHAT: RNAO and WeRPN host the seventh annual NNOA virtual ceremony during National Nursing Week (May 11-17, 2026) to recognize three Ontario nurses for their contributions to the nursing profession and Ontario's health system.

WHEN: Friday, May 15, 2-3 p.m. ET

WHO:

Award recipients:

Michelle Trinh, nurse practitioner, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute (Toronto)

Valerie Fiset, registered nurse, Champlain Regional Palliative Care Program (Ottawa)

Jamie Toner, registered practical nurse, formerly of Rygiel Supports for Community Living (Hamilton)

Moderator: NP Lhamo Dolkar, RNAO president

Presenters:

Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO CEO

Dianne Martin, WeRPN CEO

WHERE/HOW: Register online. Once you have registered, you will receive the Microsoft Teams details in an email. Media are welcome to attend.

Reporters interested in speaking with one or more of the award recipients are encouraged to reach out to one of the contacts below.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

WeRPN is the professional voice of Ontario's 60,000+ Registered Practical Nurses (RPN). WeRPN builds the profile and professional capacity of RPNs so they can better care for patients and better support their fellow health-care workers. For more information about WeRPN, visit werpn.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Andrea Gomez Palacio Schjetnan, Communications Officer/Writer, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 295, 416-907-7952, [email protected]; JP Munro, RPN, Manager, Marketing, Communications & Strategic Initiatives, Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN), 1-833-602-5774 ext. 341, [email protected]