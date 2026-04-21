Doctors and nurses issue Earth Day prescription: Bring back climate plan to save lives

TORONTO, TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT, THE ANISHINAABEG, THE HAUDENOSAUNEE, AND THE HURON-WENDAT, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - This Earth Week, the Ontario chapter of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE), the Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign (OCEC) and the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) will hold a press conference on Wednesday and a reception on Thursday for MPPs at Queen's Park to call on the provincial government to reinstate a climate plan for Ontario.

Speakers will focus on how a climate plan for the province could accelerate the transition to clean, renewable energy, advance green building standards, safeguard public health, ensure energy affordability and sovereignty, support Indigenous rights and create jobs.

WHAT: Earth Day press conference

WHEN: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 9:30 – 10 a.m.

WHERE: Media Studio (Room 149), Queen's Park, 111 Wellesley Street West, Toronto

Moderator: Dr. Mili Roy, co-chair of CAPE Ontario; assistant professor, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto

Speakers:

Matt Jamieson, CEO, Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation

Dr. Doris Grinspun, CEO, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

Chris Ballard, former Ontario Minister of the Environment

Dr. Mark Winfield, professor, Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change, York University

Bushra Asghar, executive director, Organizing for a Youth Climate Corps

The press conference will include a presentation of an Earth Day petition to MPP Peter Tabuns, calling for the expansion of renewable energy sources and the reinstatement of a climate plan for Ontario. Tabuns will present the petition in the legislature later in the day.

CORRECTION: breakfast reception will be on April 23 - date changed due to flooding

WHAT: Earth Day breakfast reception

WHEN: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 7:30 – 9 a.m.

WHERE: Dining Room, Queen's Park, 111 Wellesley Street West, Toronto

Moderator: Anne Keary, regional coordinator, CAPE Ontario

Speakers:

Dr. Mili Roy

Dr. Mark Winfield

Bushra Asghar

Chris Ballard

The Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE) is a physician-directed charitable organization working to protect human health by protecting the planet. Since its founding in 1994, CAPE has achieved substantial policy victories in collaboration with many partners in the environmental and health movements. The organization operates throughout the country with regional chapters active in most provinces and territories.

The Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign (OCEC) is a non-partisan coalition of over 275 multi-sector signatory groups representing over 850,000 Ontarians. OCEC seeks to build awareness of the climate crisis and mobilize political will in support of governmental climate policy and evidence-based solutions.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, Reykia Fick, Director of Communications, 647-762-9168, [email protected]; Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign, Lyn Adamson, Co-Chair, Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign, Co-Chair, ClimateFast, 416-731-6605, [email protected]; Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, Marion Zych, Director of Communications, 647-406-5605 (cell), [email protected]