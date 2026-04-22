Health professionals, policy experts and Indigenous leaders convene at Queen's Park to demand science-based climate action

Doctors and nurses issue Earth Day prescription: Ontario Must Reinstate Climate Plan to Save Lives

TORONTO, TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT, THE ANISHINAABEG, THE HAUDENOSAUNEE, AND THE HURON-WENDAT , April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - This morning, Wednesday, April 22, a coalition of Ontario health professionals, policy experts and an Indigenous leader gathered at Queen's Park to deliver an urgent Earth Day message: the Ontario government must reinstate a science-based, accountable climate plan to protect public health and secure the province's economic future.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Press Conference, Petition Delivery to MPP Peter Tabuns, and Breakfast Reception.

WHO: Representatives from the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE), the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), Six Nations of the Grand River, a former Minister of the Environment, a speaker for the Youth Climate Corps and a York University professor.

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

9:30 a.m.: Press Conference (Media Studio, Room 149, Queen's Park).

Press Conference (Media Studio, Room 149, Queen's Park). 10 a.m.: Presentation of a petition calling for a new climate plan and renewables expansion.

Thursday, April 23, 2026

7:30 a.m.: Breakfast Reception with MPPs (Queen's Park Dining Room).

Representatives from the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE) Ontario committee, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), Six Nations of the Grand River, a former Minister of the Environment, and the Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign warn the provincial government's cancellation of climate targets and reporting requirements and its expansion of fossil fuel use poses a threat to the health and wellbeing of Ontario's communities. The coalition called for 'climate-proofing' the province as a critical health intervention and a massive opportunity for economic development. Urging the reinstatement of a robust climate plan, members of the coalition spoke to how a rapid transition to renewable energy would protect public health, lower energy costs, and create thousands of green jobs.

"It is deeply concerning that the Ontario government is moving in the wrong direction – removing legal requirements for climate targets, planning, and reporting, and promoting the expansion of fossil fuel use – at a time when urgent action is needed to protect health," said Doris Grinspun, CEO of the RNAO. "Ontario must urgently reinstate a credible, evidence-based climate plan grounded in science and aligned with the protection of health."

The coalition argued that a robust climate plan centred on a rapid transition to renewable energy would protect health, lower energy costs, spur economic development and create thousands of green jobs. The press conference ended with the delivery of a petition to MPP Peter Tabuns representing hundreds of Ontarians who support the coalition's demands.

"The climate crisis is the single greatest health crisis we face, and these decisions by our provincial government will only worsen the crisis," said Dr. Mili Roy, co-chair of CAPE Ontario. "The health impacts of fossil fuels include birth defects, asthma, depression, and heightened risk of heart attack, cancer and stroke. The urgency to transition to renewables has never been greater."

KEY QUOTES

Dr. Mili Roy, CAPE ON co-chair & Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign:

"This Earth Week, physicians are prescribing a new climate plan for Ontario as the path forward to a healthy and liveable future for all Ontarians. We call for large-scale renewable energy to protect our health, secure our sovereignty and local economies from the largely American-based gas and nuclear energy sectors, and create more jobs."

Doris Grinspun, CEO of RNAO: "Nurses know that climate policy is, at its core, health policy – it is about preventing illness, protecting communities, and reducing pressure on an already strained health system. We see the impacts every day: extreme heat, wildfires, poor air quality, flooding, food insecurity and worsening mental health. We know that the transition to renewable energy delivers immediate and significant health benefits through cleaner air, safer communities, and a reduced burden of disease."

Matt Jamieson, CEO of Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corp:

"The need to prioritize renewable energy policy has never been more urgent. The decisions we make today will shape a healthier environment and set a responsible example for future generations to follow.

Over the past decade, Indigenous investment has shown that transitioning away from fossil fuels can be done safely and affordably – while also creating jobs and driving economic growth in communities across the province. Recently, fourteen contracts for renewable energy generation to supply the provincial grid were awarded in partnership with Indigenous communities. It's clear that accelerating our energy transition is not only possible, but already underway – with Indigenous nations leading the way."

Dr. Mark Winfield, professor, Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change, York University: "There is growing concern, if not alarm, over cost and emissions implications of Ontario's current nuclear and gas focussed energy plan. The province needs to engage in a serious, objective and independent assessment of its energy options for meeting future energy needs, while controlling costs, decarbonizing the province's electricity system and advancing sustainability, before it's too late."

Chris Ballard, former Ontario Minister of Climate Change and the Environment:

"We need a provincial climate plan that supports municipalities in their work to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, including in buildings, one of our highest emitting sectors. Newly proposed legislation to eliminate green building standards is moving the province in the wrong direction. With provincial backing for green building standards, aligned with a strong climate plan, Ontario can ignite an economic boom–creating thousands of jobs, slashing energy costs for families and businesses, and fueling sustainable growth that builds prosperity for generations. Municipal governments' primary role is to ensure residents' safety and foster local economic growth, both of which can be achieved through local green building standards, bolstered by provincial emissions targets. Now is not the time for Ontario to end municipal leadership in this critical area."

Bushra Asghar, Executive Director, Organizing for a Youth Climate Corps:

"Youth unemployment in Ontario is sitting around 17% – one of the highest levels in over a decade – and yet the Ford government still has no real climate plan. If they cared about young people or our future, they would be creating thousands of good, dignified jobs right now through programs like a Youth Climate Corps. Instead, they're choosing inaction at the exact moment we need leadership."

The Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE) is a physician-directed charitable organization working to protect human health by protecting the planet. Since its founding in 1994, CAPE has achieved substantial policy victories in collaboration with many partners in the environmental and health movements. The organization operates throughout the country with regional chapters active in most provinces and territories.

The Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign (OCEC) is a non-partisan coalition of over 275 multi-sector signatory groups representing over 850,000 Ontarians. OCEC seeks to build awareness of the climate crisis and mobilize political will in support of governmental climate policy and evidence-based solutions.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, Reykia Fick, Director of Communications, 647-762-9168, [email protected]; Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign, Lyn Adamson, Co-Chair, Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign, 416-731-6605, [email protected]; Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, Marion Zych, Director of Communications, 647-406-5605 (cell), [email protected]; Stand.Earth, Lana Goldberg, Climate Campaigner, 416 275 0123 (cell), [email protected]