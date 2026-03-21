OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN ANISHINAABE TERRITORY, ON, March 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, recognizes the 2026 recipients of the National First Nations Water Leadership Award in both the individual and team categories: Monica McColman of Michel First Nation in Alberta, and the Water Treatment Facility Team of Walpole Island First Nation in Ontario.

This year's awards are especially meaningful as they coincide with National Indigenous Water Operator Day, which recognizes the essential role Indigenous water operators play in protecting community health and providing safe and reliable drinking water systems in First Nations communities. The day also highlights the importance of the profession and the leadership that water operators demonstrate in supporting strong and resilient communities.

The National First Nations Water Leadership Award recognizes individuals and teams who demonstrate exceptional leadership in advancing safe drinking water and water stewardship in First Nations communities.

Honouring Water Leadership

Monica McColman

Monica McColman, a proud member of the Michel First Nation in Treaty 6 territory and Chief Operating Officer at First Nations Technical Services Advisory Group, is this year's individual recipient of the National First Nations Water Leadership Award. For more than eight years, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and technical expertise in strengthening operator capacity and water system reliability across Alberta.

Through her work with the Circuit Rider Training Program, she supported the elimination of long-term drinking water advisories, and her creation of accessible training pathways and strategic partnerships removed barriers to operator certification. Monica's contributions to national water governance, sector-wide initiatives, public awareness, and youth education will continue to inspire the next generation of water professionals while improving the safety and sustainability of First Nations water systems.

Water Treatment Facility Team of Walpole Island First Nation

Colin Peters, Joshua Schram, Jalen Fisher, Raven Kicknosway, Brooklin Sword, and Brayden Sands of the Walpole Island First Nation Water Treatment Facility Team are the recipients of the 2026 Team Water Leadership Award, recognized for their collaborative leadership and commitment to improving water management in their community.

During two major incidents in 2025, including a hydrocarbon spill in the St. Clair River and a chemical spill caused by a train derailment, the team activated emergency protocols, increased water quality monitoring, and worked closely with regional partners to protect the community's water supply. Using advanced monitoring technology, proactive risk management, and clear communication, they maintained public confidence while protecting public health. Beyond emergency response, the team collaborates across local departments, shares knowledge through community and school tours, and consistently goes above and beyond--often working around the clock--to provide safe, reliable drinking water for Walpole Island First Nation.

QUOTES

"I am truly honoured to receive this award; being included among this group of remarkable winners is both humbling and deeply meaningful to me. My journey with First Nations Technical Services Advisory Group Inc. (TSAG) and our Circuit Rider Training Program has opened doors I never imagined--allowing me to bring creativity into how we support, reach, and build capacity with our water operators and learners across many communities. Through this work, I've had the privilege of being welcomed into Nations and into rooms with true water heroes--individuals whose dedication, resilience, and knowledge I learn from each and every day. They are the reason I know this work is making a difference and truly changing lives.

This recognition is not mine alone. It belongs to my CRTP team, TSAG, the participating Alberta First Nations, ISC Alberta Region, and all those who have supported and provided guidance along the way. They give me the opportunity to do what I love--work alongside communities to strengthen capacity, share knowledge, and support safe, sustainable water systems. In the end, this work is about helping First Nation communities thrive, and I am deeply grateful to be part of that journey."

Monica McColman

Chief Operating Officer, First Nations Technical Services Advisory Group

Individual Recipient of the 2026 National First Nations Water Leadership Award

"As water operators, we share a purpose that runs deeper than the work itself. Together, we learn, grow, and depend on one another to overcome challenges that few will ever witness. Behind the scenes, our dedication and attention to detail quietly keep our community safe. It's a privilege--and a responsibility we hold with pride--because safe water is one of the purest gifts we can give."

Colin Peters, Joshua Schram, Jalen Fisher, Raven Kicknosway, Brooklin Sword, and Brayden Sands

Walpole Island First Nation Water Treatment Facility Team

Team Recipients of the National First Nations Water Leadership Award

"Congratulations to this year's National First Nations Water Leadership Award recipients. Indigenous water operators play a vital role in protecting the health and well-being of their communities by supporting safe and reliable drinking water systems. Today, we celebrate the dedication, leadership and expertise of these award recipients, and of water operators across the country who help build stronger First Nations communities."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

The recipients will receive a trophy, and all nominees will receive a pin designed by an Indigenous company.

84 nominations were received for the 2026 National First Nations Water Leadership Award, the highest number to date.

Nominees are First Nations individuals, community members or leaders, or First Nations organizations, teams or communities.

Nominations are reviewed by an advisory committee of First Nations organizations and past winners.

Indigenous Services Canada works in partnership with First Nations to support reliable drinking water infrastructure, operator training and capacity development.

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SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]