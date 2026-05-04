SCOTCHFORT, PE, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, joined Chief Roderick "Junior" Gould of Abegweit First Nation, and the Honourable Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General of the Province of Prince Edward Island, to sign a historic, first-of-its-kind multilateral emergency management agreement.

Through this agreement, partners will:

formally establish Abegweit First Nation as an equal and full partner in emergency management service delivery;

support Abegweit First Nation's inherent right to self-determination;

enable shared decision-making and coordinated implementation;

lay the groundwork for long-term service transfer and First Nations-led service delivery; and

ensure access to high-quality, culturally appropriate emergency management services comparable to those available off reserve.

This agreement formally establishes Abegweit First Nation as an equal and full partner in the provincial emergency management system, with a direct role in decisions, planning, training, and preparedness. It also establishes a jointly developed annual plan to set shared priorities and coordinate unified action among Abegweit First Nation, Prince Edward Island, and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). It advances co-development and self-determination, strengthens coordination, and supports long-term, community-led approaches to emergency management.

This agreement comes as we mark the 31st anniversary of Emergency Preparedness Week. Minister Gull‑Masty highlighted the important work undertaken by Atlantic First Nations and Tribal Councils to strengthen emergency preparedness and resilience. This work is supported through ISC's FireSmart Program and the Non-Structural Mitigation and Preparedness Program, which help build capacity to prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies, including wildfires, while supporting approaches informed by Indigenous Knowledge.

Preparedness and emergency mitigation require thoughtful planning and sustained investment at the community level. In fiscal year 2025-2026, ISC provided over $600,000 through the FireSmart program and $1.2 million for preparedness and non-structural mitigation activities to Atlantic First Nations and Tribal Councils. Since April 1, 2026, ISC has provided an additional $125,000 to support this ongoing work.

Flooding, wildfires, and seasonal storms can affect the health, safety, property and well-being of First Nations communities in Atlantic Canada. Through this agreement, Abegweit First Nation, Canada, and the Province of Prince Edward Island are strengthening coordination, improving response capacity, and helping keep communities safe.

Quotes

"Abegweit First Nation is proud to be formally recognized as an equal and full partner in emergency management service delivery. Working collaboratively with the federal and provincial governments allows us to provide exemplary emergency services that are culturally grounded and managed by our own community. This partnership represents meaningful progress on our path toward self-determination."

Chief Roderick "Junior" Gould

Abegweit First Nation

"This historic agreement, grounded in self-determination, recognizes Abegweit First Nation as a full and equal partner in emergency management. It will strengthen planning, preparedness, and coordination in ways that are regionally specific, culturally appropriate, and responsive to community needs. Working together, we are building safer and more resilient communities."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Canada's new government is strengthening federal emergency management by moving from reaction to resilience. Through this agreement, we are recognizing Abegweit First Nation as a full and equal partner in preparing for and responding to emergencies. This means supporting Indigenous leadership, improving coordination, and building the capacity communities need before emergencies happen."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"This agreement between the Government of Canada, the Government of PEI and Abegweit First Nation will benefit emergency management services in Abegweit First Nation. We are proud to be the first province in Canada to enter into such an agreement, and we are honoured to incorporate Indigenous Knowledge and culture in the delivery of emergency services."

The Honourable Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Justice and Public Safety

and Attorney General of the Province of Prince Edward Island

Quick facts

Abegweit First Nation is a Mi'kmaq Nation headquartered in Scotchfort, Prince Edward Island, and comprising three reserves: Morell 2, Rocky Point 3 and Scotchfort 4. Formed in 1972, Abegweit translates to "Cradle on the Waves." As of December 2022, the population was 402.

This new multilateral agreement replaces a longstanding bilateral agreement between Canada and Prince Edward Island, by including Abegweit First Nation as an equal partner.

Through Budget 2024, $166 million was provided to better help communities face wildfires and other emergencies, including $57.2 million for ISC's FireSmart program. The FireSmart stream supports wildfire preparedness through firefighter training, fuel management, vegetation management projects, and provides wildfire response equipment such as personal protective equipment, air purifiers, and suppression equipment.

The Non-Structural Mitigation and Preparedness stream supports activities such as developing and testing emergency management plans to enhance community capacity to respond to emergency events.

Emergency Preparedness Week (EP Week) is a national awareness initiative that educates communities across Canada about actions people can take to prepare for emergency situations. This year, EP Week is May 3-9, 2026.

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SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations: Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]