2025 NewBeauty Award Winner Lumenis Expands FoLix™ Global Footprint with Canadian Launch

FoLix's expansion into Canada marks a significant milestone for patients and providers, increasing access to the first and only FDA-cleared fractional laser for hair loss, now also cleared by Health Canada

FoLix named as the 'Best Laser Treatment for Hair Loss' on NewBeauty's 15th Annual Beauty Awards

YOKNE'AM ILLIT, Israel, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Lumenis Be. Ltd., a leading energy-based medical device company, is proud to announce the expansion of FoLix™, the first and only FDA-cleared fractional laser for hair loss, to Canada. Following its success in the United States since its debut in June 2024, Lumenis is marking a significant milestone in its international expansion with the launch of FoLix into the Canadian market to help both men and women to look and feel their best by offering an effective and safe hair loss solution. Earlier this week, FoLix was named the "Best Laser Treatment for Hair Loss" on NewBeauty's 2025 Beauty Awards list, highlighting the treatment's effectiveness powered by its groundbreaking approach.

FoLix's novel technology harnesses non-ablative fractional laser (NAFL), and proprietary technology tailored for scalp hair to stimulate hair follicles. FoLix delivers precise pulses of laser that leverage the body's natural healing processes to stimulate hair follicles, enhance blood flow and promote tissue regeneration. FoLix can produce results in only four to six monthly sessions with no chemicals, needles, anesthesia, surgery or downtime. Expanding availability of FoLix is a meaningful step in improving patient care, as more than 85% of men and 50% of women1 experience some form of hair loss in their lifetime, which can deeply affect self-esteem and overall quality of life.

"With FoLix, we're not just offering a treatment—we're empowering people to reclaim their confidence and feel like their best selves," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "Today's expansion into Canada marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to transform the hair loss space with a solution that is science-backed, safe, and clinically proven. This momentum—reinforced by our NewBeauty award—fuels our commitment to accelerate access to FoLix worldwide."

NewBeauty's 15th Annual Beauty Awards recognizes the very best beauty products and treatments, highlighting award-winning and cutting-edge technology solutions, presented by the aesthetic experts of NewBeauty. Being recognized with such a prestigious award underscores the advantages of FoLix's groundbreaking approach and demonstrates Lumenis' dedication to developing novel, energy-based devices to address some of the most pressing aesthetic-related concerns.

FoLix's ability to easily fit into a wide range of practice groups' preexisting offerings showcases how the treatment has achieved such rapid expansion into various international markets within its first year since launch. With patients' growing interest in non-surgical solutions with minimal discomfort that fit easily into their lifestyle – FoLix stands out as the premier choice for hair loss treatment.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the medical aesthetic and eye care markets and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radiofrequency (RF). For more than 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and set technological and clinical gold-standards, revolutionizing existing treatment methods, and creating solutions for previously untreatable conditions. Lumenis is a portfolio company of EQT Private Capital Asia. For more information regarding Lumenis' range of clinical solutions, please visit: www.lumenis.com.

About FoLix™

FoLix™ is a non-ablative fractional laser device indicated for improving the appearance of scalp hair in adult males and females with Fitzpatrick skin types I to IV, who are seeking treatment for hair loss.

FoLix™ treatment could cause redness, swelling, scarring, damage to natural skin texture (e.g. blisters), fragile skin, burns, hair shedding, itching, and pigmentation change. The use of FoLix is contraindicated for patients with any concurrent cancer or history of skin cancer, or pre-cancerous lesions at the treatment area, active infection, chronic fungal or bacterial diseases or chronic dermatological condition of the scalp. See the system user manual for a complete list of contraindications and risks.

About NewBeauty

Founded in 2005, NewBeauty stands as the definitive authority on beauty, delivering in-depth insights on the latest products, cutting-edge innovations and breakthrough technologies. Each issue offers readers a comprehensive look at the beauty industry, empowering them with knowledge to make informed beauty decisions. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, NewBeauty remains at the forefront of beauty trends, setting the standard for beauty news and information.

