RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today announces pricing for the 2025 Mazda MX-5, which continues its long-standing tradition as a pure expression of effortless, joyful driving. Well-balanced, lightweight, and an outstanding power-to-weight ratio all help make MX-5 a popular driver's car.

Since its debut for the 2016 model year, the fourth generation MX-5 has benefited from Mazda's philosophy of continuous kaizen, with our engineers continually fine tuning the sports car in search of driving nirvana. The list of changes and updates is comprehensive -- from the steering, engine, transmission and available limited-slip differential to the exterior, interior, technology and packaging changes -- and Mazda is confident that the 2025 MX-5 is the best one yet.

All MX-5 models have a Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine which produces an inspiring 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, with a 7,500 rpm rev limit. Chasing the redline is made that much more fun thanks to a standard six-speed manual transmission. The MX-GS model is exclusively paired with a six-speed manual transmission and MX-5 GS-P and GT are offered in either a manual transmission or a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

The 2025 MX-5 will continue to feature the well-received and appreciated Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), a software-based suspension performance technology development by Mazda that manages different vehicle systems to help provide MX-5 with improved precision and confidence in high-g cornering and behave as a harmonious extension of the driver's body without adding a single gram of weight. While the rear suspension of the MX-5 already helps keep the vehicle planted when braking, KPC then applies a very slight brake to the inner rear wheel during high-g cornering. This pulls down on that corner, suppressing body roll, and making steering response feel more linear through tight or rough corners. Slightly stronger braking is used when accelerating through a corner, enhancing the limited slip effect.

A 35th Anniversary edition model will also be available for 2025. Featuring a bespoke Artisan Red exterior color with a beige convertible top and enhanced tan leather interior amongst other upgrades, we look forward to showcasing this vehicle and all of its special details at the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona following the Mazda's MX-5 Cup series race on Friday, January 24, 2025 in a gathering that celebrates both Mazda's heritage and the people that drive our beloved sports car.

MX-5 GS

The MX-GS, the entry point to top-down fun, is only available with a black cloth soft top, and includes an abundance of standard features in addition to key features called out above. All MX-5 models utilize an 8.8-inch infotainment display, with touch functionality when using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto so that drivers can focus on what matters: driving.

Safety is also a primary focus of the two-seat roadster featuring dual front airbags, side-impact airbags, and side-impact door beams in addition to many i-Activsense safety features that include Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support, High Beam Control, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Warning. The three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel has a tilt and telescoping function and buttons to easily control the audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control. Leather shift knob and parking brake, cloth bucket seats, six-speaker audio including driver headrest speakers, dual USB Type C inputs, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, manual climate control, two removable cup holders, padded door armrest, power doors, and power windows with one-touch down feature complete the interior ambiance. Standard exterior features include metallic black 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, dual-tip exhaust, LED headlights and taillights, gloss black door mirrors and high mount brake light cover, daytime running lights, adjustable intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers, and rear glass window with defogger.

MX-5 AND MX-5 RF GS-P

The MX-5 GS-P further enhances enthusiastic driver's expectations in the roadster's improved dynamics. This model is sport-tuned with Bilstein dampers, a front shock tower brace and an Asymmetric conical clutch type LSD.

MX-5 GS-P models with a manual transmission also feature DSC-Track mode, which is part of MX-5's Dynamic Stability Control program. DSC-Track raises the threshold of the DSC system, between being fully engaged or fully disabled, allowing drivers who choose to activate this feature to work on their on-track driving skills, while still offering some amount of brake intervention should it be needed1.

Compared to the GS model, the GS-P adds LED daytime running lights (DRL), heated exterior mirrors, noise-isolating windshield, and auto-dimming driver's side exterior mirror. Inside the car, this model adds a Bose nine-speaker premium audio system that includes a subwoofer and headrest speakers for the driver and passenger seats to maintain the premium experience even with the top down. Additional features include heated seats and a frameless interior rearview mirror with auto-dimming.

MX-5 GS-P SPORT PACKAGE (manual transmission only)

Driving aficionados alike will appreciate the additions found in the MX-5 GS-P Sport Package. The package includes Brembo front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS forged wheels, and heated Recaro sport seats.

The Sport Package is available on soft top MX-5 and MX-5 RF GS-P models, which can be denoted with its contrasting black roof. The RF – or retractable fastback – can open or close its roof in about 13 seconds by pushing a button, providing the MX-5 RF with the feel of both a sporty coupe and a stylish convertible.

MX-5 AND MX-5 RF GT

The MX-5 GT carries all the valuable performance and dynamic features of the MX-5 GS-P and adds more comforts without compromising on being an authentic, lightweight MX-5. The MX-5 GT is available with a black soft top or body-colour power retractable folding hardtop. Additional safety features for this model include an Adaptive Front-lighting System and Traffic Sign Recognition.

All MX-5 GT models feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, which allows occupants to easily connect their phone and help them get on the road quicker, and Alexa Built-in is also included for additional entertainment and connectivity functions.

The GT models trade the GS-P's gloss black 17-inch wheels for black and machine-finished 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, body-colour heated door side mirrors with auto-dim driver's door mirror, and door sill trim plates.

Furthermore, the dark interior accents are exchanged for bright silver finishes while adding heated black leather seats, Mazda Navigation system, automatic climate control, and frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink.

1DSC-Track should not be used on public roads and should only be used during sports driving on closed circuits with the use of appropriate safety equipment. It is not a substitute for safe and attentive driving. Please see your Owner's Manual for further details.

MX-5 RF GT GRAND SPORT PACKAGE

Available on the MX-5 RF GT exclusively, the Grand Sport Package combines the best of sport and touring with Tan Nappa leather seats, contrasting top in gloss black, Brembo front brakes, red painted front and rear brake calipers, and 17-inch gunmetal BBS forged wheels.

35 years in the making, the 2025 MX-5 is the most capable vision of our iconic roadster yet. For more information on the Mazda MX-5, please visit Mazda.ca.

STARTING MSRP FOR THE 2025 MAZDA MX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS2:

Package Soft Top RF MX-5 GS 6MT $35,100 - MX-5 GS-P 6MT or 6AT $39,100 $42,100 MX-5 GS-P Sport Package $43,500 $46,500 MX-5 GT 6MT or 6AT $42,200 $45,200 MX-5 RF GT Grand Sport Package 6MT - $48,800

PREMIUM PAINT COLOURS:

Aero Grey Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl $300 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

2MSRP does not include $1,995 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

