Mar 05, 2025, 07:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - It is with great pride that Sollio Cooperative Group honoured the winning businesses of the Sollio Next Generation Award at the closing gala of its 103rd Annual General Meeting, held on February 27.
Winners and finalists
Discover the inspiring stories of the winning businesses and those selected as finalists through exclusive videos and dedicated articles in Coopérateur magazine (in French). It's a great opportunity to learn more about up-and-coming farmers who are shaping the future of our cooperative.
Sollio member – New Farm Enterprise
Winner
Ferme Gillubert
Covris Coopérative member
Finalist
Ferme Avicole Brybec
Agiska Coopérative member
Sollio member – Farm Succession
Winner
Ferme Karona
VIVACO cooperative group member
Finalist
Ferme Rose Haven
Novago Coopérative member
Agromart Group client – Farm Succession
Winner
Birnam Orchards Ltd.
Lakeside Grain and Feed client
About the Sollio Next Generation Award
For over 20 years, the Sollio Next Generation Award has recognized farming families in the Sollio Cooperative Group and Agromart Group cooperative network (a Sollio Agriculture partner) who have successfully transferred or established a farming business while ensuring its long–term viability and success. Sollio Cooperative Group is a pan–Canadian cooperative that seeks to provide farmer entrepreneurs with the opportunity to draw on the best local models for farm transfers and start–ups. To learn more, visit sollio.coop/en/SollioNextGenAward.
About Sollio Cooperative Group
Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with roots in Québec. Since 1922, it has been busy growing, rearing, farming and processing—and building the economy of tomorrow. These daily actions are part of the DNA of its 14,862 employees. With more than 120,000 members, farmers and consumers grouped into 42 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by bringing prosperity to farm families and ensuring a sustainable future for everyone. Through its three divisions—Sollio Agriculture, Olymel L.P. and BMR Group Inc.—it proudly acts as a driving force for economic and social development rooted in rural communities. Sollio Cooperative Group generates sales of $7.8 billion. Learn more about Sollio Cooperative Group: Sollio Cooperative Group, visit sollio.coop.
For information: Ian Riverin, Senior advisor - strategic communications, 514 742-7783, [email protected]
