MONTRÉAL, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - It is with great pride that Sollio Cooperative Group honoured the winning businesses of the Sollio Next Generation Award at the closing gala of its 103rd Annual General Meeting, held on February 27.

Winners and finalists

Discover the inspiring stories of the winning businesses and those selected as finalists through exclusive videos and dedicated articles in Coopérateur magazine (in French). It's a great opportunity to learn more about up-and-coming farmers who are shaping the future of our cooperative.

Ferme Gillubert (CNW Group/Sollio Groupe Coopératif) Birnam Orchards (CNW Group/Sollio Groupe Coopératif) Ferme Karona (CNW Group/Sollio Groupe Coopératif)

Sollio member – New Farm Enterprise Winner Ferme Gillubert Covris Coopérative member Video Article Finalist Ferme Avicole Brybec Agiska Coopérative member Video Article Sollio member – Farm Succession Winner Ferme Karona VIVACO cooperative group member Video Article Finalist Ferme Rose Haven Novago Coopérative member Video Article Agromart Group client – Farm Succession Winner Birnam Orchards Ltd. Lakeside Grain and Feed client Video Article

About the Sollio Next Generation Award

For over 20 years, the Sollio Next Generation Award has recognized farming families in the Sollio Cooperative Group and Agromart Group cooperative network (a Sollio Agriculture partner) who have successfully transferred or established a farming business while ensuring its long–term viability and success. Sollio Cooperative Group is a pan–Canadian cooperative that seeks to provide farmer entrepreneurs with the opportunity to draw on the best local models for farm transfers and start–ups. To learn more, visit sollio.coop/en/SollioNextGenAward.

About Sollio Cooperative Group

Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with roots in Québec. Since 1922, it has been busy growing, rearing, farming and processing—and building the economy of tomorrow. These daily actions are part of the DNA of its 14,862 employees. With more than 120,000 members, farmers and consumers grouped into 42 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by bringing prosperity to farm families and ensuring a sustainable future for everyone. Through its three divisions—Sollio Agriculture, Olymel L.P. and BMR Group Inc.—it proudly acts as a driving force for economic and social development rooted in rural communities. Sollio Cooperative Group generates sales of $7.8 billion. Learn more about Sollio Cooperative Group: Sollio Cooperative Group, visit sollio.coop.

SOURCE Sollio Groupe Coopératif

For information: Ian Riverin, Senior advisor - strategic communications, 514 742-7783, [email protected]