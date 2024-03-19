Four $50,000 financial grants will be awarded to deserving Canadian public high schools to enhance scientific learning.

financial grants will be awarded to deserving Canadian public high schools to enhance scientific learning. Recipients can use the funds to renovate existing laboratory facilities, purchase new scientific equipment, develop programs to enhance the impact of labs or any combination of the above.

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - sanofi-aventis Canada inc. (Sanofi Canada) is pleased to announce that applications for the 2024 Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grants are now open. Part of Sanofi Canada's longstanding commitment to improving access to hands-on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) learning, the $50,000 financial grants aim to provide necessary resources to Canadian public high schools to advance STEM education and inspire students to embrace scientific discovery.

Stephanie Veyrun-Manetti

Canada Country Lead and General Manager, Specialty Care, Sanofi Canada

"At Sanofi Canada, we strongly believe in nurturing the upcoming generation of talent and take pride in providing support to Canadian public high schools to advance STEM education. The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grants help to create equal opportunities for all students to excel in STEM fields, enabling them to build the skills required for future success. Since launching the program in 2021, Sanofi has witnessed the tremendous impact it has had on propelling students' scientific learning. We encourage teachers, school administrators, and principals across Canada to apply and join us in our efforts to foster a culture of innovation and scientific exploration."

Reni Barlow

Executive Director, Youth Science Canada

"Canadian educators demonstrate extraordinary commitment and creativity, delivering high-quality science education despite limited and often outdated resources. The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grants transform selected schools, strengthening STEM programs, benefiting teachers and students, and shaping the future of STEM education."

Nathan Kostiuk

Western Regional Coordinator, Let's Talk Science

"As innovation becomes more central to our world, the need for individuals who can pursue careers in STEM will only grow. STEM education and hands-on learning are essential for students' future success, however, a majority of Canadian students lose interest in STEM courses before completing high school. Let's Talk Science and Sanofi Canada share a common goal of empowering students to embrace science, technology, and innovation, and we believe that providing schools with the necessary resources is essential to advance science education. The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grants will continue to have a long-lasting impact on each school that receives these funds."

Public high schools across Canada can apply for the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grants from March 15 to May 15, 2024. Applicants must demonstrate a commitment to hands-on STEM learning opportunities for all students, no matter their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, family status or location. Recipients can use the funds to renovate existing laboratory facilities, purchase new scientific equipment, develop programs to enhance the impact of labs or any combination of the above. Four Canadian public high schools will be selected to receive a Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant. To apply for a Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant or for more information, visit https://biogenius.ca/biogenius-grant/ .

Concurrently, the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition is also underway, celebrating the best research projects from across the country, encouraging students to follow their curiosity and pursue ground-breaking STEM projects. Through both the regional and national Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competitions, students gain access to a network of life-minded individuals and mentors that extend far beyond the classroom and open doors to future success. To learn more about the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition, visit https://biogenius.ca/biogenius-competition/.

About The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grants

The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grants help provide better access to hands-on STEM learning by supporting Canadian public high schools with financial grants to update lab equipment, launch new science programs and take science education to the next level.

About The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition

The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition encourages students from coast-to-coast and any background to break barriers and explore real-life research projects with a focus on health sciences, life sciences and biotechnology. The competition is hosted in partnership with Youth Science Canada, as part of its regional and Canada-wide Science Fair (CWSF).

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

In Canada, we employ over 2,000 people and invest annually 20% of our revenue in biopharma research, representing CAD $1.2 billion in R&D over the last decade, creating jobs, business, and opportunity throughout the country. We're also on track to deliver over $2 billion in new infrastructure investments by 2028, including two new vaccine manufacturing facilities at our Toronto Campus.

In 2024, we are celebrating 110 years of heritage dedicated to developing innovative health solutions for Canadians. What started as a small laboratory in May of 1914, recognized for having advanced some of the greatest contributions to public health, both nationally and globally, has evolved to become the largest biomanufacturing facility in Canada.

